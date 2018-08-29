Oostanaula’s annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival to be held this Monday, Sept. 3

The Oostanaula School Community Club is hosting the 43rd annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival on Monday, Sept. 3 with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The Oostanaula School Community Club is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road in Calhoun.
“We started having the festival right after the school board gave us the building, in 1974,” said Barbara Talley, an Oostanaula Community Club member who organizes the event. “Every Memorial Day and Labor Day, we hold a festival.”
The cost of admission is $5, and the day begins with lunch served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will include barbecue, hamburgers or hotdogs with sides, desserts and drinks for $7 per plate.
Music begins at 11 a.m. and runs throughout the afternoon until 5 p.m. with a wide array of Bluegrass Country groups performing.
Jammers are welcome to join in.
At 5 p.m., dinner plates with desserts and drinks will be served for $7 per plate, and will include choices of fried chicken, barbecue, meatloaf, green beans, pinto beans, squash, potato salad, okra, cole slaw, corn, homemade peach cobbler, banana pudding, cakes and pies.
Door prizes will be given away, and raffle tickets will be sold; door prizes and raffle will be held at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Barbara at 770-608-2050.