By all accounts the annual Northwest Georgia Regional Fair has been a roaring, screaming and squealing success this week in Gordon County.
Wednesday evening saw a busy crowd lining up for rides, tasty treats and entertainment at the fairgrounds on Liberty Road just off Highway 53 southwest of town. The fair opens again Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning at 5 p.m., with Saturday being the final night.
Admission is $5 per person and an armband for unlimited rides is $25. Individual ride tickets are available.
"It's been a blast so far," said Rebecca Greene, who brought her two young kids out on Wednesday. They were mostly excited by carnival games, or rather, the prizes.
"Oh, they love winning prizes, but then guess who has to hold all that stuff while they ride the rides? Yeah, mom does. But the fair is a special treat and we try to come at least once every year," said Greene. "To me, it's always one of those things that marks the end of summer."
Rick Blankenship was in line for a corndog and a funnel cake when his teenage son came asking for more money cash. The Blankenships had traveled to the fair from Floyd County to check it out for the first time.
"We usually go to the one in Rome, but people had told me this one was better. It does seem to have a lot more options, and the layout makes it easier to get around without running into people," Blankenship said. "Some of the performances have been pretty good, and nothing beats a good funnel cake."
Bud Owens, president of the Cherokee Capital Fair Association, said that in addition to rides provided by Peachtree Rides and carnival games, this year’s fair will also include Dominquez Entertainment’s Majestic Thrill Show, the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, the All American Zoo, Magical Adventures with Michael Frisbee, bands, singers, dancers, pageants, livestock shows, blue ribbon contests and more.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Fair is organized by volunteers only, and the proceeds from the event benefit local organizations and charities.