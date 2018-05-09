One weekend left for Gordon County 4-H Rabies Clinic

Gordon County 4-H, in conjunction with Drs. Jay and Betsy Hendley of Animal Hospital of Gordon County, is hosting a two-weekend traveling rabies clinic across Gordon County. This past weekend, the team of veterinarians, 4-H staff, and 4-H members traveled all over the east side of the county and this weekend, Saturday, May 12, the team will travel the west side of the county to offer a convenient and affordable way for Gordon County residents to vaccinate their cats and dogs. Rabies shots will be provided on their own for $10 each or in conjunction with a package of annual vaccinations available to your animals. The package for dogs is $40 and includes vaccinations for distemper parvo, kennel cough, leptospirosis, and rabies. The package for cats is $35 and includes vaccinations for feline distemper, feline leukemia, and rabies. Also available will be a $45 voucher for an office exam and heartworm test.
Times and locations for this weekend are:
8:00-9:30 – W.L. Swain Elementary
9:45-10:45 – Oostanaula Fire Station
11:00-12:00 – Sugar Fire Station
1:15-2:00 – Old Resaca Fire Station
2:15-3:00 – Nickelsville Fire Station
3:15-4:00 – Gordon Central High
For questions about the vaccinations available, please contact Animal Hospital of Gordon County at 706-625-3300; you can call the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 with other questions.