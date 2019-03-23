Officials were on the scene of a small airplane crash south of Calhoun Saturday afternoon which resulted in the death of one person.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office:
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the area of Spencer Drive south of Calhoun after the crash was reported.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found a small plane had crashed into a wooded area within a few hundred yards of a residential neighborhood. The plane was completely destroyed and the single occupant died.
Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, officials were working on removing the body from the wreckage.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and was en route to the scene from Atlanta late Saturday evening.
The identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim of this tragic accident,” said Sheriff Mitch Ralston.