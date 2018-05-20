One dead, one in critical condition after Friday evening wreck in Fairmount

Highway 411 at Covington Bridge Road in Fairmount was closed for several hours late Friday night and into Saturday after a two-vehicle wreck that resulted in one death, with another man in critical condition at Wellstar Hospital in Cobb County.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18, concerning a transfer truck hitting a pickup truck. GSP, Fairmount Police, Gordon County Sheriff's Office, Gordon County Fire & Rescue, Department of Public Safety MMCD and Gordon EMS all arrived on scene shortly after.
According to the preliminary report from the GSP, a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by Stanley Priest, 59, of Ranger, was traveling east on Covington Bridge Road and had stopped at the stop sign, waiting on traffic to pass to turn onto Hwy. 411. A 2007 Freightliner transfer truck, owned by Southern Airfreight of Chattanooga and driven by Leo Avila, 53, of Chattanooga, was traveling south on Highway 411, when, for unknown reasons, left his lane of travel, striking the GMC in the drivers-side door, resulting in both vehicles being engulfed in flames.
Priest was pronounced dead on scene. Due to storms in the area, LifeFlight was grounded and Avila was transported by ground to Wellstar Hospital in Cobb County, where as of Sunday afternoon, he is listed in critical condition with third degree burns to his upper torso, face and arms, according to Fairmount Police Chief Lane Bennett.
A third vehicle has been listed on the GSP report, a 1999 Infinty with a Fairmount driver, but authorities do not know what, if any, role the vehicle played in the accident. It was not directly involved in the accident and received no damage. Authorities say they will not be able to determine the reason why the transfer truck left the roadway until they can question Avila.
The investigation is ongoing. Chief Bennett extends his extreme gratitude to all the agencies that responded to the accident during the severe storms that were hammering the area at the time.