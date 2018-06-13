‘On Golden Pond’ to premier in Adairsville this weekend

Beginning this weekend, 1902 Stock Exchange & Public Square Opera House, located at 124 Public Square in Adairsville, presents a Summer Dinner Theatre performance of “On Golden Pond.” Performances begin this Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, and will continue the following Friday and Saturday, June 22-23, at 7 p.m. each night.
By Ernest Thompson, the play focuses on an aging couple, Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spends each summer at their home by a lake called Golden Pond. The play examines the sometimes tumultuous relationship between Norman Thayer and his daughter, and the difficulties faced by the Thayer’s in their later years.
“We are very proud of this production,” said Will Bradley, the stage manager of the production. “I believe the community will really enjoy it.”
The cast includes Bill Mumpower as Norman, Kitty Hesdorff as Ethel, Leanna Wade as Chelsea, Scott Marshall as Bill, Ariel Brown as Billy and Terry Knight as Charlie.
Dinner and show tickets are $50 each plus tax. Reservations are required. For tickets, call 770-773-1902.