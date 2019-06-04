I’m a people person. I like people. I am also a card-carrying optimist. I truly believe that people are inherently good. That being noted, let’s face it y’all, some people are just not good people, never have been, never will be. No amount of making excuses for them, painting pretty pictures of them, even praying for them will not do one iota of good.
I don’t surround myself with these kinds of people. I don’t have the inclination to be around a bunch of negative folks. Being mean, hurtful, judgmental, snooty, arrogant, or whiny just totally turns me off. If I wanted to be around people like that, I would definitely not be an optimist. My daughter likes to call me “Little Mary Sunshine” because I’m happier than most people she knows, sometimes just altogether too happy, especially in the morning.
Yep, I’m one of those people. I love the morning. Wanting to bury myself under covers and pillows in the morning is simply not in my nature. Most mornings, even six years into retirement, I am up at first light. First thing I generally do after my feet hit the floor is the normal stuff most humans have to do; then I make the coffee.
Those of you who know me, know I MUST have coffee, first thing. Well, these days I check my blood sugar first, but this is not about that. This is a positive, uplifting missive. Not something that makes me unhappy. Moving right along, I generally shower while the coffee is dripping down into my trusty coffee pot and when I’m finished, I come out and pour me my first cup. Let me tell ya, that very first slurp, yes, sometimes I slurp is just about as close to heaven as anything…to me.
Next, I let our outside kitty inside. His name is Rufus Alphonso, and he adopted us about 12 years ago. We don’t know how old he is, but I’m guessing 14 or 15. He’s getting a bit elderly now. Every morning, he’s waiting patiently outside our front door for his breakfast.
I prepare his food and our little doggie, Tippy (Doodle)’s. She’s mainly a wire-haired terrier with big eyes, a little rescue dog that was my mom’s. When she eats, it’s as if she hasn’t eaten in a week. Yes, she’s pudgy. It’s my fault. She looks at me with those huge sad eyes while I’m fixing my English muffin with peanut butter slathered and melting in to the nooks and crannies. I slice bananas on it. Yes, she gets a slice. So sue me!! Maybe I’m an animal person, too.
I love to walk her in the early morning hours right when the sun comes up over the tree line in the East. I love the feel of it on my face, the warmth of it on my shoulders. The sun and I have a thing going. I gather its warmth and it helps bring happiness to my day. Maybe I’m a sun person, too. Sometimes, I’ve been known to break into “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from the old Broadway play “Oklahoma.” The birds and cows don’t mind my voice and even the rooster has sent me a message of encouragement.
This is what being a people person means. I’m glad to hit the floor in the morning. I’m glad I’m a human being and get to talk to the animals, even sing to them. They accept me for who I am and don’t seem to mind my love of mornings, afternoons, evenings, even late night.
Most times when I go to a store, I always run into someone I know. That’s what happens when a person has lived somewhere for 50 years and spent most of those years as an educator with a little side trip to write for a couple of newspapers. Working in education a long time means that you teach whole families sometimes. You teach the mamas and daddies, their kids, the grandkids and so on and so forth.
I’ve taught preschoolers on up through adults. The other day I was in Home Depot and one of my former Adult Education students did a really good job helping me. Afterward, she asked me if she got a gold star. It warmed my heart that she remembered that. I used to give out gold stars for achievement to my adult students. You’d be surprised how many worked toward getting a gold star.
Yep, I’m a people person. I’ve learned that people, small and grown love to be rewarded, love to be recognized for doing good things. Most everyone deserves a gold star every so often. Don’t you think?