Prior to the monthly meeting of Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association, Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Gordon County Commissioner L.M. "Bud" Owens joined together to proclaim Nov. 3 as Retired Educators Day in Calhoun and Gordon County.
Nov. 3 is also Retired Educators Day in the state of Georgia.
Gary Lemmons, president of the Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association, joined Palmer and Owners in signing the declaration. Many of the members of CGCREA witnessed the signing.