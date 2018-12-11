A Calhoun police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop at a downtown gas station on Tuesday afternoon, leading to another officer returning fire on the female suspect, striking and killing her.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said the officer sustained a non-life threatening injury to his arm after the bullet struck his protective vest and ricocheted into his arm. He was taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton for treatment.
According to Pyle:
The officer pulled a vehicle over at the BP gas station at the corner of East Line Street and North Wall Street shortly before 3 p.m. The officer asked the driver for her license and proof of insurance, at which point one of the two females in the vehicle pulled a handgun on the officer and shot him.
Another officer returned fire and struck the female with the handgun, killing her. The other female in the vehicle was taken into custody.
Pyle said the names of the officers and two women involved were not being released Tuesday afternoon.
The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting. GBI personnel were on their way to Calhoun around 4 p.m.