On Black Friday while shoppers were getting the best deals for Christmas presents, Calhoun’s Office Depot put a spin on the commercialized holiday by hosting a school supply drive. As customers at their location were checking out, they were also able to donate school supplies for the children involved with the Winner’s Club of Calhoun.
Office Depot customer service supervisor Josh Walls has worked at the store since 2016, and has seen customers of various demographics and financial situations. He wanted to come up with a significant way to give back this holiday season.
Walls said the support from supervisors and fellow employees allowed him to dream big for this service project. He originally thought the service drive would be gathering donated toys, until one of their longtime clients, Vickie Spence, the executive director of Gordon County United Way, proposed a different approach.
“Vickie introduced me to the need of school supplies for children who come back after winter break and introduced me to the Winner’s Club,” Walls said. “We found out how much the Winner’s Club blended in with some of the staff here at Office Depot. It was the perfect partnership.”
They hosted the drive complete with a visit from Santa Claus, collecting donations such as backpacks, paper, pencils, markers, binders and notebooks. Donations will be given to Club students when they go back to school after their holiday break.
“There’s nothing worse than going to school on the first day after break and you’re sitting there with your hands crossed because you don’t have your supplies,” Winner’s Club Director Alan Robertson said. “We give them what they need when they go to school.”
Robertson said this supply drive could potentially help Club students for the rest of the spring semester and provide some form of stability for children when they go to school.
Both Walls and general manager Wade Bittner said this drive was something they wanted to continue in the following years, and that working with the Club was a great way for Office Depot to take part in the local community.
“We really take pride in helping out our customers and clients,” Walls said, “both in ways inside the store and outside the store, such as this charity event for the Winner’s Club of Calhoun.”
The Club works with children of all ages, ranging from 3-year-olds to high school students until they graduate. Robertson said the founder saw Gordon County families struggling and wanted to give kids in those situations more opportunities to flourish.
For the past 50 years, the Club has provided a place for children to make relationships, learn and grow as individuals. There are evening and summer programs as well as seasonal events for children, and they are always accepting volunteers. Monday through Thursday evenings they host educational tutoring, musical training, and games.
“The supply drive was a huge, huge success,” Robertson said. “We are thrilled with the results.”
Robertson was also pleased to see some of his Club graduates currently working at the store. He said Office Depot will be continuing the supply drive until Christmas.
“A huge thank you goes to the Office Depot from me and the kids at the Winner’s Club,” he said.
The Club will be hosting a family Christmas party soon, and will be accepting donations and volunteers for that event. For more information, visit their Facebook page “Winner’s Club of Calhoun” or contact Alan Robertson at 706-879-8369.