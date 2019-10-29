Students and staff at Fairmount Elementary will have new pencils, pens, paper and notebooks this week thanks to a donation of more than $3,000 worth of school supplies from Calhoun's local Office Depot store.
Store Manager Zachary Thornbrough said the store selects one Title I school from the local area to donate to each year. This year, Fairmount was selected and customers were offered the opportunity to donate by purchasing either a $5 or $10 bag of supplies that would then be given to the school. Thornbrough said approximately 300 customers participated.
"Some of the supplies were things for the kids, so pens, pencils, glue, notebooks and paper," he said. "Some of the things that were donated were for the teachers and could be things like whiteboard markers and staples."
When asked how Fairmount was selected to be this year's recipient, Thornbrough said he believes it works on a rotating schedule.
"We are happy to be able to do this every year. I think it's important for us as a business to give back what we can to the community and we love going to do the drop off. Seeing the kids is great," he said.