Achord Jr., Samuel Henry
Samuel Henry “Sammy” Achord Jr, 65, of Clinton, Louisiana, and formerly of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life on Tuesday night, October 16, 2018 in a Baton Rouge hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Sam was born on September 23, 1952, a son of the late Samuel Henry Achord Sr. and Viola Achord. He was a graduate of Central High School in Central, Louisiana, and had been employed by PCL Construction for over twenty-four years. Sam was an avid hunter, fisherman, and absolutely loved to cook. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ella Grace Cochran.
He is survived by his fiancée, Margie McElroy of Clinton, LA; children and their spouses, Rachel and David Smith of Holden, LA, Brittany and Corey Cochran, and Garren Achord all of Calhoun, Georgia; step-children, Louis Pesapane of Texas and Petrina Pesapane of Colorado; grandchildren, Madison West and her husband of Walker, LA, Daelynn, Branson, and Ellie Cochran, Keaton and Brantley Achord all of Calhoun, GA; three siblings and their spouses, James Buddy Achord of Central, LA, Aubrey and Darlene Achord of New Iberia, LA, Donna Kay and Robert Roppolo of Greenwell Springs, LA; a number of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends across the country survive Sam.
To fulfill his wishes Sam will be cremated and no public services will be held at this time.
Baldwin, Nila Johnson
Nila Johnson Baldwin, 74, of Calhoun, died Thursday, October 18, 2018 at her home, following several months of declining health. She was born in White, GA on September 30, 1944, daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Lockring Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Baldwin on November 9, 2017; her sons, Thad Baldwin and Michael Baldwin; her daughter, Tina Priest; a brother, Troy Johnson; and a sister, Christine Allbritton.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Baldwin of Ranger, Sam Baldwin of Decatur, George Baldwin, Jr. of Atlanta, David and Velvet Baldwin of Calhoun, and Wade and Vivian Baldwin of Calhoun; her daughters and son-in-law, Jan and Billy Clark, and Donna Blair, both of Calhoun; a brother, Leroy Johnson of Calhoun; and a sister, Ann Steedley of Waycross. Thirty-two grandchildren; fifty-two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends also survive.
Services to honor the life of Nila Johnson Baldwin will be held Monday, October 22nd at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Baldwin family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 21st, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Benton, David Ralph
David Ralph Benton, age 78 of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, October 18, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center.
David was born on February 20, 1940 in Gordon County, Georgia to the late Fred Ralph Benton and Sallie Ann Lay Benton. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by: a son, Terry Ralph Benton; two brothers, Donald "Tooter" Benton and Rex Benton; and two sisters, Katheryn Parker and Martha Jean Autry. David was a member of New Town Baptist Church, and formerly worked for Mohawk and Whitecrest. David was an avid fan of NASCAR, WWE, the Atlanta Falcons and the Braves.
David is survived by: his two sons, Calvin Benton and his wife Candi, and Kevin Benton and his wife Judy; two daughters, Amy Rickett and her husband Nathan and Teresa Brookshire and her husband, Steve; two brothers, Tommy Benton, and Lamar Benton and his wife Hazel all of Calhoun; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, October 21st at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Clifford Free and Reverend Harold Blackstock officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers serving include: William Rickett, Jacob Rickett, Jonathan Rickett, Andrew Benton, Bret Benton, David Roberts, Marvin Roberts, and Dustin Corn.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4 PM until 9 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Foundation at 5881 Glenridge Dr #200, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Colston, William Terrell
Rev. William Terrell Colston, 88, of Calhoun died Saturday, October 20, 2018. He was born in Gordon County on September 18, 1930, son of the late Edward Grady Colston and Lily Elnora Colston.
Rev. Colston served as pastor of Sugar Valley Baptist Church, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, and as interim pastor at several area churches. For more than 50 years, Rev. Colston, proclaimed the gospel of Christ. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, retired from Lockheed Aircraft after 36 years, and was a member of Newtown Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma Dean Colston; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Bobbie Colston; a daughter Connie Colston Lom; grandchildren, Colby Colston, Derek Colston, Jake Colston, Sara Colston Hayes, Taylor Lom, Eric Renoas, and Crystal Holt; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 23rd at 2:00 p.m. from Newtown Baptist Church. Rev. Dwaine Shaddix, Rev. Tom Dooley, Pastor Walter Hare, and Dr. Brent Davis will officiate. Music will be arranged by the Newtown Trio. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Colby Colston, Derek Colston, Jake Colston, Taylor Lom, Devin Hayes, John Cornelison, and Terry Rogers. Honorary pallbearers are the Senior Sunday School Group at Newtown Baptist Church.
The Colston family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Monday, October 22nd from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Mr. Colston will lie in state at Newtown Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 23rd from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Rickett, Odell
Odell Rickett, 83, of Calhoun died Saturday, October 20, 2018. He was born in Gordon County on September 16, 1935, son of the late Henery and Amanda Stone Rickett.
Odell retired from NGEMC after 30 years of service. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna Rickett; a son, Stephen Rickett; daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Rickett and Sheri and Kevin West; a grandchild, Elijah West; and a best friend, Lewis Swanson.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Parker and Rev. Larry Hibberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Music will be arranged by Bridgette Young. Honorary pallbearers serving are the retired and active staff of NGEMC.
The Rickett family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 22nd from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Roberts, Bradley Scott
Bradley Scott Roberts, age 42 of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Bradley was born on July 16, 1976 in Fulton County, GA to Sandra Sweeten Crawford and the late Howard Ralph Roberts. In addition to his father, Bradley was also preceded in death by: a brother, Howard Ralph Roberts, II; and sister, Vanessa Ann Roberts. Bradley was a member of the Missionary Church of Rome.
Bradley is survived by: his mother, Sandra Crawford and her husband Jerry of Plainville; two brothers, Anthony Brian Roberts and his wife Kathleen of Dalton, and William Thomas Mainer of Blairsville, GA; two nieces, Braylyn Roberts and Emma Roberts; and nephew, J.D. Roberts.
Shelton, Mary Ruth Holsomback
Mary Ruth Holsomback Shelton passed away peacefully on October 14, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 24, 1930 in Calhoun, GA, and was the daughter of the late John Lewis Holsomback and Pearl White Holsomback. She was also preceded in death by: her husband, John D. Shelton, Jr.; and a sister, Frances Holsomback Pullen. Mary Ruth graduated from Sugar Valley High School in 1947, and was a graduate of Herrin School of Business in Dalton, GA. She married her high school sweetheart, John D. (Dickie) Shelton, Jr. and they were happily married for 52 1/2 years. Mary Ruth was employed at Herbcraft Textiles for 38 years as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun, GA.
Traveling and seeing the world with her husband was a favorite pastime of Mary Ruth's. She also loved reading. But most of all she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses: Sandra and Vaughn Robbins and Susan and Lanny Hamilton. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Wimberly and Braxton Comer, John and Melea Robbins, Drew Hamilton, Jacob Robbins, and Courtney and Brandon Browning. She is survived by three great-grandchildren: Gorman Comer, Emily Robbins, and Lyons Comer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the members of Gordon Healthcare and Homespun Hospice for their compassionate care of Mary Ruth. They would also like to thank Betty Bolen and the ladies at Anthony Company for their kind visits and Thomas Funeral Home for their support during this time.
The family will receive friends at Thomas Funeral Home on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 10 am to 11:30 am. Funeral services will be held immediately after visitation at Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Pallbearers include John Rob-bins, Drew Hamilton, Jacob Robbins, Braxton Comer, Brandon Browning, Tom Pullen, Jr., John Pullen and Richard Girdler.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made to the Shiner's Hospitals for Children @ 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Thompson, Ouida McKinney
Ouida McKinney Thompson died at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on October 17, 2018 after contending with postoperative complications of a heart procedure.
She was born on June 7, 1926 in Cordele, Crisp County, Georgia, and was the youngest of five children, her brothers and sister being: Joe, Owen, and Julius McKinney and her sister, Marjorie McKinney Milliagan. She attended the Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia, now Georgia College, during and just after World War II. After graduating college, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia and was an executive secretary with AT&T's southeastern operations in the 1950's. There, she met her husband, Dr. William R. Thompson. After their marriage, they lived in Greenville, South Carolina, while Dr. Thompson was completing his medical residency and their first two sons were born, William R. Thompson, Jr., and John Gentry Thompson. After a short time in Summerville, Georgia, they moved to Calhoun, Georgia in 1960, where Dr. Thompson practiced medicine with Dr. Bill Purcell and Dr. Roy Rabb for almost 40 years, and their third son, David McKinney Thompson was born. As a housewife and mother, Mrs. Thompson volunteered with the local Calhoun School System, the Red Cross Swimming Program, the Cub and Boy Scout, and numerous other organizations over the span of decades. She had many friends and acquaintances stretching from Maine to Texas to Louisiana and even to foreign lands such as Eng-land. However, she always reserved a special affection for her original home and farm in Cor-dele. She was well read, reading at least 5 newspapers every day! With her husband in tow she was a moderately-accomplished world traveler, all of this from before the days of the Fall of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union. Her great attributes were her curiosity and determination. She demanded much and gave much. Her many small acts of kindness to her friends and acquaintances are known to them and to their families. Her willingness to sacrifice all for her family was both her joy and badge of honor. We all love her because she loved us first. She kept us together. May we follow her example.
She is survived by: her husband, Dr. William R. Thompson, to whom she was married 61 years; three sons, William R. Thompson, Jr., John Gentry Thompson, and David McKinney Thompson; and three grandsons, Adam Weaver Thompson, William R. Thompson, III, and John Russell Thompson, along with several nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, 535 Red Bud Road, NE, Calhoun, Georgia.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 3 PM from Fairmount First Baptist Church, 176 Peachtree Street, Fairmount, Georgia with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Inter-ment will follow in Johnson Cemetery. Mrs. Thompson will lie in state at the church on Sunday an hour prior to her funeral service.
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons of Lloyd Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul and Mina Lusk, Calvin and Louise Caldwell, Reed Davis, Preston and Janie Aker, Ray Dempsey, Joe Stegall, Jerry Davis, Osvaldo Luna, Chris Smith, Tucker Smith, Delores Thompson, and Lucila Thompson.
