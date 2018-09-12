Phil Overton
Phillip Earl Overton, 80, of Panama City Beach, passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, after an extended illness.
Phil was born in 1937 in Bertie County, N.C., son of James Roosevelt and Helen Thomas Overton.
He graduated from East Carolina University in 1962, where he met his future wife, Wanda Sue Stone. He began his career with the Rocky Mount, N.C. health department. He later worked at Burlington Industries in Rocky Mount and Mt Olive, NC. He moved to Georgia in 1971 and worked for The Bibb Company in Ft. Valley and Crown Crafts, Inc. in Calhoun. In 1980, he became CEO of the Calhoun/Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. He was president of the Calhoun Optimist Club, member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club, and Board Member of the Coosa Valley Technical School. In 1991, he was named president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Executive Association and in 1994 was honored as the Professional of the Year by the organization.
In 1996, he became CEO of the Brunswick/Glynn County Development Authority. He was instrumental in forming a six-county development authority in Southeast Georgia and was the CEO of the organization. The authority formed a partnership with Norfolk-Southern Railroad and led the building of a connecting track to the Port of Brunswick. The connector was named “Overton Junction” in his honor, one of his proudest career accomplishments.
He retired from the development authority in 2005 and became a consultant for Norfolk-Southern Railroad. During this time, he led the building of two crossing sidings. In 2014, due to his failing health, he and his wife moved to Panama City Beach to be near their youngest daughter and son-in-law. Phil was an avid fisherman and was known for his fabulous fish fries. He was a member of Bass Masters and enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska, Montana and the Florida Keys. He was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach. While living in Calhoun, he was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He was a member of First Baptist Church while living in Brunswick.
Overton is survived by his wife of 55 years; two daughters, Beth Johnson (David) of Monroe, Ga., and Susan Bozarth (John) of Panama City; grandchildren Ben (Sarah) Johnson of Charlottesville, Va., Katie Johnson of Atlanta, and J.P. Bozarth (Sheena) of Panama City; and two great-grandchildren, Oakley Magnolia Johnson and Mason James Bozarth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Clayton Overton.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Irwin officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
Donations in his memory can be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church Backpack Blessings (219 N. Alf Coleman Road, Panama City Beach, FL, 32407), St. Jude’s Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105), or the charity of your choice.
Kent-Forest Lawn, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405; 850-763-4694 |www.kentforestlawn.com
Linda Ledford
Linda Lee Ledford, age 71, of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at her residence.
Linda was born on Aug. 10, 1947 to the late James Southern and Gladys James Southern. In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by: her husband, James Andrew Ledford; and a daughter, Joann Ledford Turner; and a granddaughter, Destiny Turner. Linda had a strong Christian faith.
Linda is survived by: her son, Michael “Mike” Ledford and his wife Denise of Calhoun; daughter, Charlotte Turner and her husband Jimmy of Calhoun; two brothers, Bobby Southern and Ervin Southern both of Chatsworth; two sisters, Shirley Worth and Clenis Baggett; and five grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Delmar Ledford officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Lee Ledford, age 71, of Calhoun.
Brandon Bingaman
Brandon Dennis Bingaman, 44, of Resaca, departed this life Tuesday evening, Sept. 4, 2018 in the comfort of his home surrounded and embraced by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Brandon was born in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sept. 17, 1973, the only son of Dennis and Bonnie Powell Bingaman, both of Resaca.
He loved life and lived it to the fullest. If you met Brandon, you loved Brandon; he was impossible not to love. He was an avid fisherman, and absolutely loved his four legged babies, his dogs, Marlin, and Tuna, hence, their names.
Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Dennis and Bonnie Bingaman of the home; his sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Joe Albini; niece and her husband, Meagan and Ryan Locke; and his nephew, Michael Albini, all of Flowery Branch; and of course, his babies, Marlin and Tuna.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Brandon Bingaman will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at from the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Reverend Dudley Meadows officiating.
Condolences may be sent and the online guestbook may be signed by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577.
Ruby Brumlow
Ms. Ruby Brumlow, 76, of Ranger, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at the Gordon Hospital in Calhoun. Ruby was born Dec. 6, 1941 in Calhoun, the youngest of eleven children born to the late John Henry and Bell Lenning Mulkey. She was also preceded in death by the father of her son, Charles Bradley Franklin, and sisters, Marie Roe, Nina Jo Mulkey, Lora Bell Mulkey, Mayzell Pratt, Lenelle Mulkey, and brothers, Charles Mulkey, John Derwood Mulkey and Doyle Mulkey.
Ruby was a 1964 graduate of Fairmount High School and worked many years at Georgia Textile and Newmark Rug/Mohawk Industries. Ruby was a lifelong member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Ranger. Ruby was a spitfire, who was a loving, caring and giving person. She loved to share and was always concerned about the welfare of others.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Courtney Franklin; grandchildren, Tiffany Franklin, Kirstin and James Rogers, Hunter Franklin and Aniston Franklin, all of Calhoun; brother, Bobby and Jean Mulkey of Delta, Ala.; sister, Katherine Henson of Ranger; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Ruby Brumlow were held Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Kenny Rogers and Reverend Alex Lawhon officiating. She was laid to rest in the church cemetery with Donnie Mulkey, Jeremy Collis, Jamie Collis, James Cornette, Hunter Franklin and Neal Edmonds serving as pallbearers. Music was provided by Shanna Lawhon.
The family received friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday until the service hour.
Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Brumlow’s family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements will be announced by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784.
Ronald Brantley
Ronald Brantley, 79, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at his home. He was born in Toombs County on Aug. 10, 1939, son of the late Willard and Katie Brantley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Jean Brantley; and brothers, Gene Brantley, Samuel Brantley and Bouncer Brantley.
Ronald was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army as a MP. He was retired from Georgia-Pacific after 43 years and was a member of Masonic Lodge #86. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Palatka, Fla. for many years, and had been a member of Concord Baptist Church since moving to Georgia. Ronald loved the Lord and his family.
Survivors include his sons, David Blanks and Joseph Brantley; his daughters and son-in-law, Mary and Marty Durant, and Joan Sapp; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Services to honor the life of Ronald Brantley were held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. from Concord Baptist Church with Bro. Sammy Allen, Bro. Randy Sutherland, and Bro. Russell Wooten officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving included family members, men of the church, Bro. Dakota Grogan, and Jamie Trammell.
The family received friends at Concord Baptist Church on Saturday from 12 noon until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Ronald Brantley are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
L.E. Parks
Mr. L.E. Parks, 65, of Plainville, died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was born in Gordon County on Dec. 16, 1952, son of the late David Parks and the late Bonnie Wilkey Shepherd.
L.E. was a well-known jack-of-all-trades. He was a member of the Plainville Church of God of Prophecy.
Survivors include his daughter, Corey Parks; his brothers, Alan Parks and Thomas Parks; his sister, Jennie Childers; his grandchild, Alexander Widener; nephews, Cody Parks, Heath Parks, and Timothy Parks; nieces, Sam Miller, Angel Parks, Missy Bankston, Jennifer Grimsley, Christie Self, and Tonia Lowman; and his former wife, Elaine Daniel.
A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, Sept. 9 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Jerry Gaddis officiating.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mr. L.E. Parks are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Little Jahaira Bravo
Little Jahaira Liseth Roblero Bravo, 13-day- old infant daughter of Luis Roblero Vasquez and Confesora Bravo Diaz, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenneessee.
Little Jahaira was born at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun on Aug. 28, 2018.
She is survived by her parents, Luis Roblero Vasquez and Confresora Bravo Diaz, both of the Red Bud community; sisters, Felicia Roblero Bravo, Yuvidalma Roblero Bravo and Luise Roblero Bravo, all of Mexico; her brothers, Sabdi Bravo also of Mexico, Giovann Roblero Bravo and Jimmy Roblero Bravo, both of Calhoun; many more aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, and other special family members survive LIttle Jahaira.
At the families request, no public services will be held at this time.
Arrangements for Little Jahaira Liseth Roblero Bravo are by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577