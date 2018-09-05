George Cornwell
Mr. George Franklin Cornwell, 73, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Cornwell was born in Resaca, GA on September 1, 1944, son of the late George Walter Cornwell and Maybelle Higdon Cornwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Dunaway, Thelma Calloway, Audry Cornwell, Anita Cornwell and Georgia Cornwell; and one brother, Henry Cornwell.
As a young boy, he moved from Resaca to the Herrington Bend, and attended Oostanaula School through the eighth grade. He began his public working career delivering appliances for Bunk and Claudia Lanier. He worked also with Robert Herrington, J.B. Rickett, Lewis Hensley, and Trammell Barton, who taught him to repair appliances. He later he worked for a horse farm in Covington, LA. He was the manager of the Ted Turner family estate and had worked for Boeing Aircraft in Washington. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he was employed by Lockheed Martin for 25 years. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time in Florida at his timeshares. He was very active with the Oostanaula Community Club and attended the Summerville Flea Market every Tuesday. George attended Barrett Road Church of God.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle Cornwell, Carrie Rich, Katrina and Curtis Haney, and Sara and John Charles; a lifelong love and friend, Shirley Cornwell; sisters and brother-in-law, Lucy and J.E. Glass, and Lanette Busby; grandchildren, Kimberly Rich, Christy Prieto, Joshua Haney, Justin Haney, Jordan Haney, Lillian Williams, and Aksel Charles; and great grandchildren, Chaysten, Collin, Annalynn, Hayden, Rylie, and Irabellia.
A service to honor the life of George Franklin Cornwell will be held Saturday, September 1st at 4:00 p.m., from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Pastor Norris Sexton will officiate. Honorary pallbearers serving are Elvin Glass, David Glass, Walt (Bimbo) Dunaway, Dewey Dunaway, Leonard Glass, and Steven Glass.
The Cornwell family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hanna Nicholson and all the staff of Tapestry Hospice.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Avanell Brock
Avanell Jones Brock, age 92 of Resaca, went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 31, 2018 at her residence.
Avanell was born on April 27, 1926 to the late Albert and Ophelia Jones. In addition to her parents, Avanell is also preceded in death by; her husband, Floyd Brock; sisters, Aileen Greeson, Floy Wright, Daisy Jones, and Ella Ree Morrison; brother, Jay Jones; and special friend, Julia Baker.
Avanell was a devoted wife to Floyd Brock for over fifty years. They owned Brock Tire in Calhoun. She was a long-time member of Resaca Baptist Church, and Dorcas Sunday School Class. Avanell was known to many as “MawMaw Falsey.” She was also known for her famous 14 layers chocolate cake and was a wonderful cook. Avanell loved her family.
Avanell is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Wendell Redwine of Dalton; son and daughter-in-law, Harry and Betty Brock of Dalton; grandchildren, Tammy and David McQuaig, Wendy and Richie Phillips, Katie Cooper, Kim and Don Standridge, Chris and Sherry Brock all of Dalton, and Chad and Elizabeth Brock of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Britany McQuaig, Brock and Ashlee McQuaig, Wes and Mallory Bolden, Brody Bolden, Cole Cooper, and Jake, Tessa, and Eleanor Brock; great-great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Addie, Preslee, Bailey, and Keaton McQuaig, sister and brother-in-law, Mina and Paul Lusk; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Betty Jones; many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her around the clock caregivers, Tammy and David McQuaig. Additional special caregivers whom the family appreciated so much are: Charlotte Redwine, the wonderful staff of Heartlite Hospice, Denise Beasley, Dana Trowell, Karen Bryan, and Mary.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, September 2nd from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Greg Free officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving will be great and great-great-grandsons, Ryan McQuaig, Brock McQuaig, Wes Bolden, Brody Bolden, Cole Cooper, Jake Brock, Bailey McQuaig, and Keaton McQuaig.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or a memorial contribution in memory of Avanell be made to the Resaca Baptist Church at 3180 Battlefield Pkwy NE, Resaca, Georgia 30735.
You may leave the Brock family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Avanell Jones Brock, age 92 of Resaca.
Hugh Massingill
Marion Hugh Massingill, 75, of Resaca, GA died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at his home, following several years of declining health. He was born in Whitfield County on August 24, 1943, son of the late Clarence and Scottie Massingill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Massingill; and a sister, Dorothy Vaughan.
Hugh owned and operated Hugh’s Body Shop for many years. He and his wife Frances ministered with music to the elderly in two nursing homes in Dalton. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Frances Jones Massingill; his son, Evan Massingill of Resaca; his daughter and son-in-law, Meleta and Ryan Hansen of Rutledge, GA; brother and sister-in-law, John and Juanita Massingill; a sister, Evelyn Crump; sister-in-law, Roberta Massingill; brother-in-law, Bob Vaughan; grandchildren, Dustin Massingill of Acworth, Tori Smyth of Okeechobee, FL, Mitchell Massingill of Resaca, and Terrance Massingill of Carbondale; great-grandchildren, Jayden Peters, who loved his old Papa dearly, and loved to play golf with him, and Alana Massingill; and eleven nieces and nephews.
Services to honor the life of Marion Hugh Massingill will be held Sunday, September 2nd at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with John Massingill and Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include Mitchell Massingill, Terrance Massingill, Dustin Massingill, Neal Crump, Dwight Ash, Anthony Massingill, Mark Massingill, and Robert Massingill. Honorary pallbearers are his golfing friends, music friends, body shop friends, friends from church, and friends from the nursing homes over the years.
The Massingill family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, September 1st from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until the service hour.
The family requests flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Marion Hugh Massingill are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Little Anthony Boatwright
Little Anthony Lewis Boatwright, infant son of Joey Boatwright and Jarline Ayala both of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life August 30, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Joey’s dad, Johnny Lynn Boatwright.
Little Anthony is survived by his parents, who will forever miss him, Jarline Ayala and Joey Boatwright; his grandparents, Melissa Tant; Luz Ayala and George Ayala; great-grandmother, Sally Stone, all of Calhoun, Georgia; several other family members and dear friends also survive.
At this time the family is holding no formal service;
Condolences may be sent to Little Anthony’s family and the online guest registry may be signed by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements for Little Anthony Boatwright are by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577
YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
Edna Fitzsimmons
Edna Louise Fitzsimmons, 65, of Resaca, GA, died Friday, August 31, 2018 at Gordon Hospital following 8 years of declining health. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on September 15, 1952, daughter of the late Harry M. Strader and Ida Conley Hintz.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul G. and Elena Palmer, Jr., and Joseph M. and Miranda N. Revels; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and David Patterson; a sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Larry Cloud; and grandchildren, Samantha Patterson, Chase Palmer, Elena Tsvetkova, Austin Revels, Bradley Patterson, Hailey Revels, Jessica Patterson, Alycra Revels, Brian Revels, Elizabeth Hughes, and Anna Hughes.
Honoring Edna’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Carl Sanford
Carl Winston Sanford, 48, of Calhoun died on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Carl was born in Gordon County on March 25, 1970. He was preceded in death by his father, Winston Sanford; grandparents, Edgar and Thelma Kirby; and uncles, Ray Kirby, Monroe Kirby, and H.L. Kirby.
Carl is survived by his mother, Mary Sanford; his brother, Anthony Long; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Chris Steely, and April and Wayne Wooten; his nephews, Tyler Ray, Brandon Long, and Hagan Steely; his nieces, Camden Steely, Maleigh Wooten, and Callie Long.
Carl’s funeral will be held Sunday, September 2nd at 4:00 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.