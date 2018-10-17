Hall, Patsy Ann Payne
Patsy Ann Payne Hall passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the home of her daughter.
Patsy was born on December 11, 1934 in Gordon County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late James Dennis (J.D.) Payne and Clara Victoria Hall Payne. Patsy was a lifelong textile worker and was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed genealogy and spending time with her family. She was a volunteer at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library where she was involved in creating the obituary indexing system in the genealogy section. She was the co-author of the book "Marriage Log, Gordon County, Georgia." She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Frances Lynn Hall; husband, Charles Foster (C.F.) Dillard; husband, Charles Edward Hall; former husband, Ambers Jack Hall, Sr., who was the father of her children; two brothers, James Vanzant Payne and Donald Eugene Payne; and three sisters, Mary Louise Payne Barnes, Doris Evelyn Hutchcraft Owens, and Bobbie Ruth Payne Randall.
Patsy is survived by: her daughter, Teresa Victoria (Vicki) Hall Sanford and her husband, Jack; a son, Ambers Jack Hall, Jr. and his wife, Donna; six grandchildren, Lamar David McBrayer, Jr., Keri Anne McBrayer, Teri Beth Reddin, Billy Joel Brock, Amber Lynne Hall Thayer, and Ambers Jack (A.J.) Hall, III; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jordan Jace Manis, Brittany Brooke Kirby, Alaina Caitlin McBrayer, Caeson Braedyn McBrayer, James Chandler Reddin, Skyler Jason Reddin, Magdalyn Delaney McBrayer, Shaelyn Danielle Brock, Keiara Grace Brock, Gavin Joel Brock, Keeley Grace Thayer, Nicholas Cole Thayer, and Brooklyn Cate McPhee.
Pallbearers serving are: Vicki Sanford, David McBrayer, Joel Brock, Brittany Kirby, Keri McBrayer, Jack Sanford, Magdalyn McBrayer, and Alaina McBrayer. Honorary Pallbearers are: Chandler Reddin, Skyler Reddin, Shaelyn Brock, Keiara Brock, Gavin Brock, and Caeson McBrayer.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 1 PM in Fain Cemetery with Reverend Jack Sanford officiating and music by Dewayne Payne.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Patsy Ann Payne Hall.
Hooper, Barbara Joyce
Barbara Joyce Hooper, 70, of Calhoun died September 25, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on February 25, 1948, daughter of the late Walter and Frances Greeson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and best firend, Carl (Babe) Stafford; a daughter, Lisa Jane Stafford; grandchildren, Christopher Carroll, Paisley Carroll, and Emily Grace Carroll; and sisters, Linda Ruth Greeson and Hazel Louis.
Mrs. Hooper was such a loving lady, who everyone knew as Nanny. She attended Resaca Church of Christ most of her life. To know her was to love her. She fought a hard life, but with strength and a big heart. Survivors include her sisters, Brenda Seritt and Kay Carney; daughters, Carlena Stafford, Sandy Dawkins, Courtney Hooper, Brittney and Michael Knight; grandchildren, Brandie & Danny Carroll, Leighanna & Robbie Seritt, Kierston Bates, Perry Seritt, Corey Seritt, Bryleigh Dawkins and Carl Anthony Seritt; 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hooper was cremated and there will be no services at this time. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com.
Mitchell, Victoria Ann ‘Vicky’
Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicky” Mitchell age 64 of Calhoun, Georgia, and formerly of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Sunday October 14, 2018 at her residence. Vicky was born January 2, 1954 in Montebello, California, a daughter of the late James P. “Jim” and Jane McDiarmid Hollway. She was also preceded in death by her husband of twenty-nine years, Sammy Joe Mitchell, Sr., her sister, Kathy Pavini and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar “Buck” and Irene Mitchell.
Vicky was a 1972 graduate of Dalton High School and along with her husband owned and operated Mitchell’s Contract Painting for many years. She was a member of Mt. Rachel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Sammy and Heather Mitchell, Jr., of Chesapeake, VA; daughters, Jennifer Davenport of Calhoun, GA, Susan Mitchell of Ringgold, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kari Holloway of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Olivia and Joseph Burris, Justin Talley, Allison Johnson, Aubrey Mitchell, Trey Mitchell and Athens Davenport; great-grandchildren, Marley McMichen, Mason Hicks and Corbin Hicks; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cathy and Howard Kelly of Chatsworth, GA, Carolyn and Thomas Pappas of Dalton, GA, and Charles and Karen Mitchell of Dalton, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Vicky Mitchell will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Marty Greene and Sammy Mitchell, Jr. officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Resurrection Columbarium at Ponders Colonial Hills Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and after 12:00 p.m. noon Friday until the service hour.
Arrangement by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002
Moreland, Vernell Phipps
Vernell Phipps Moreland, 90, of Tifton passed away Friday, October 12, 2018, at Legacy Village in Tifton. A family graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Moreland at a later date at Tift Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Joshua Bennett will officiate.
Born September 27, 1928 in Gordon County, Mrs. Moreland was the daughter of the late Ernest Phipps and Bessie Gravitt Phipps. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Moreland, who passed away in 2014; and one son, Michael Scott Moreland, who passed away in 2017. J. D. and Vernell would have been married 70 years on October 16, 1948. She was a homemaker and owned Nell’s Nursery and Day Care in Calhoun, Georgia. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Calhoun. She enjoyed camping over the United States with her husband. She also enjoyed her grandchildren, cooking and, most of all, laughing. She had a great sense of humor.
Mrs. Moreland is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Miles and Jaquetta Moreland of Morrison, Tennessee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Patricia and Bobby Blackstock of Calhoun and Pam and Del Taylor of Tifton; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Moreland of Westmoreland, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Timothy Moreland, DeAnn Taylor, Nicole Taylor, Drake Moreland and Duncan Moreland; two great-granddaughters, Rosie Moreland and Lily Moreland; two step-grandchildren, Billy Shae and Wendy Spooner; and two step great-grandchildren, Taylor Spooner and Liam Shae.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com.
Webb, Margaret Ann
Mrs. Margaret Ann Webb, age 87, of Calhoun passed away Saturday, October 13th, in Gordon Health Care.
Margaret was born September 27th, 1931, daughter of the late John Lewis Ray and R.L. Worley Ray. She was a 1948 graduate of Calhoun High School and received her Associates Degree from Dalton State College. Prior to her retirement, she was the office manager for Gold Kist Mills for more than 25 years. Margaret was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny and Kimsey Ray; and sister-in-law; Elizabeth Greeson. Margaret is survived by her daughter; Judy Bailey and her husband Larry, son; Butch Webb and his wife Loretta, five grandchildren; Josh, Webb, Crystal, Amanda, and Ali, five greatgrandchildren; Afton, Andon, Ivy, Trevor, and Quinn. Three sister-in-law; Nance Ray, Kathryn Ray, and Mary Worley also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM, Monday, October 15th from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include: Hugh Greeson, W.C Greeson, David Ray, Matt Duke, Jeremy Duke, and Mitchell Baird. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 P.M until 8 P.M at the funeral home.