Donald Franklin Cochran
Donald Franklin “Papaw Don” Cochran, age 80, of Calhoun, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018. He was born on April 22, 1938. Donald was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Calhoun. He loved driving the church bus, being a choir director and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Cochran and Odessa Nelson; son, Stacy Cochran; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Cochran.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Cochran of Calhoun; son and daughter in law, Steven and Michelle Cochran of Calhoun; brother and sister in law, Lamar “Pete” and Carolyn Cochran of Calhoun; brother in law, Larry Gallman; grandchildren, Brandon Cochran, Seth Cochran, Bailey Cochran, Brett Stephens, Kellie Halliday; great grandchildren, Lashae Cochran, Dakota Joiner, Slade Cochran, Abel Cochran, Barrett Stephens, Madison Halliday and Cooper Halliday. And a special thank you to Louise Ponder for being a special friend and caregiver.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Donald Franklin “Papaw Don” Cochran will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Salem Baptist Church (1501 McDaniel Station Rd. Calhoun, GA 30701) with Bro. Steven Cochran and Rev. Larry Hibberts officiating. The family will be receiving friends for visitation from 12:00 PM until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be at Campbell Cemetery in Ranger, GA.
Brandon Cochran, Seth Cochran, Bailey Cochran, Brett Stephens, Terry Patterson and Justin Halliday will be serving as pallbearers.
Calvin Anderson, Jerry Clark, Clifton Smith, Sanford Sisson, Billy Gallman, Jackie Gallman, Ronnie Gallman, Ronnie Muse, Tony Miller, Nathan Wyatt, Jerry Gravitt, Leroy Gravitt, Kenneth Padgett, Hubert Long, Gary Greeson, Mitchell Gallman, Brent Cochran, Brett Cochran, Nichalus Gravitt, Heath Gravitt, Larry Gallman, James Hugh Allen, Perry Blackstock, Pat Baker and Jason Ponders will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
James O. England
Mr. James O. England, 87, of Calhoun died Saturday, October 6, 2018 at his residence, following an extended illness.
Mr. England was born in Gordon County, Georgia on June 10, 1931, son of the late John Mack England and Cora Hensley England. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Faye England; two brothers, Mack England and Carl J. England; two half-brothers, Grady and Ira England; three sisters, Annie Maude Kentigh, Betty June Tate, and Bonnie Faye Johnson; and one half-sister, Mary Gentry.
Mr. England was a lifelong resident of Gordon County, and graduated from Red Bud School. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from Lockheed Martin Marietta after 38 years of employment. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Annelle Orr England, to whom he was married for 60 years; his daughter, Becky England Garrity and her husband Bill ; a sister-in-law, Marie Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services for Mr. James England will be held Tuesday, October 9th at 1:00 PM, from Trinity Baptist Church, with Dr. Mark Grubb and Rev. Jerry Adair officiating. Jody Darby will arrange the music. The body will be placed in state at the church from 12:00 noon on Tuesday until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery, with Rev. Eddie Brannon in charge of the committal service. Pallbearers serving will include Jack Dyer, Bud Owens, Larry Wright, Terry Talley, Ricky Holden, and Ronnie Fox. Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Church, Robert Davis, and Parham Hammontree.
The family will receive friends at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home on Monday, October 8th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Sylvia Raschell England Hasty
Sylvia Raschell England Hasty, 56, of Calhoun, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018. She was preceded in death by Frank England, (Father) and Velma Czlapinski (Grandmother).
Raschell was born to Frank and Kathy England on December 6, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Rockford, Illinois and graduated from Harlem High School in 1979, then went on to become a hairdresser. She moved to California in 1987 and settled in Turlock, where at one time she worked for the Medic Alert Company that made identification bracelets for people with medical problems. Raschell also attended several colleges throughout the years obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science. Raschell married David Hasty in 2000, and they lived in Calhoun, Georgia and in Somerset, Kentucky for six years, while caring for her Grandmother Velma Czlapinski. Raschell was a Family Support Specialist with the Department of Family and Children Services and other state agencies until she retired in 2009 and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She always went out of the way to help the ones in need. Cooking and preparing food was also a big part of her life.
She leaves her husband of 18 years David Hasty, her mother Kathryn England, her daughter Amber DelNero (Aaron), brothers Scott England (Reba) and Stuart England (Teri) and several nieces, nephews and one great nephew.
Raschell was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in May 1999. She was a member of the Calhoun Congregation. Raschell was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Martha Jo Brown Ragland
Martha Jo Brown Ragland, age 89, of Chattanooga, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Martha was born in Calhoun, Georgia to the late William F. “Doc” and Athaly Lyons Brown. She was a graduate of Red Bud High School where she was a member of the Basketball team and a graduate of McKenzie Business College. Martha served as Secretary-Treasurer with Chattanooga Funeral Home for more than 50 years and was still active serving her friends as a licensed funeral director. Martha was employed with Chattanooga Funeral Home for 71 years and it was the only job she has had as she came directly to work from college. She was an active member of Brainerd Baptist Church and the Love Sunday School Class. Martha served in many capacities with the Business and Professional Women’s Club. She and her late husband loved to bowl and they enjoyed their bowling leagues and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Ragland; son, Jim Ragland; and all her siblings, Ralph M. and Melvin V. “Bill” Brown, Frances Brown Brookshire, Roy L. and Albert Brown.
Martha is survived by her nieces and nephews, Felton Brown, Patricia Compton, Brenda Waller and Drucilla Brookshire; daughter, Sue Barron; grandchildren, Greg Hollingsworth, Debra Hopkins, Brad and Chris Ragland; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 pm on Friday, Oct. 5, and 12 to 1:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 pm on Saturday, at the North Chapel with Dr. Winford L. Hendrix and Reverend Steve Rowland officiating. Entombment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens with Chattanooga’s Funeral Home funeral directors serving as pallbearers and the Love Sunday School Class and employees of the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s name to Brainerd Baptist Church, 300 Brookfield Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37411, or Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416 or to the Butterfly Garden at the Tennessee Aquarium, 1 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.