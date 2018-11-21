Brogdon, Wanda Gail McDougle
Wanda Gail McDougle Brogdon, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving husband and daughter.
Wanda was born on May 8, 1948 in Gordon County to the late Robert Harold "Red" McDougle and Cleo Goodnight. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked at Pasquale's Pizza. She was a 1966 graduate of Calhoun High School and lived in Gordon County her entire life. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother; Claudia McDougle, and sister-in-law; Linda Brogdon.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Brogdon of Calhoun; daughter, Debbie Lee Brogdon of Calhoun; brother, Alvin Hall of Calhoun; sisters, Glenda Faye Cook and her husband Bobby of Cave Springs, Bobbie Jean Dukes and her husband Fred of Fairmount, Jane Hopper of Plainville, Elizabeth Carpenter and her husband Billy and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with Reverend Joe Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Fain Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Thomas Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Wanda Gail McDougle Brogdon of Calhoun.
Brown, Ronald
Mr. Ronald Brown, known by most as “Ronnie”, age 74, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Monday morning, November 19, 2018 at the local hospital.
Ronnie was born in Old Fort, Tennessee on March 12, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Hester Wilson Brown. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Marchel Brown, Edward Brown and his wife Bobbie Brown also, Doyle Brown, and James Brown; one brother-in-law, J.W. Baggett.
He was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church, retired from Queen Carpet after twenty-five years in the business, and at the time of his death, he was employed by The Whitfield County Board of Education where he has worked for ten years. Ronnie loved carpentry, he loved building bird feeders as well as watching the birds feed from them. He genuinely loved carpentry and wood-working. Another thing he took great pride in, and loved to do, was working in his yard.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Baggett Brown to whom he was married on January, 19, 1963; daughter, Dana Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Lori Brown of Calhoun, GA.; his grandchildren, Haley, Spencer, Holly Grace, and Andrew Brown; sisters, Dimple Smith (Vinson) of Resaca, GA., sisters-in-law, Frances Baggett of Chatsworth; Geneva Kirby of Dalton; Jo Brown of Etowah and Annie Ruth Brown of Resaca; special friends, Carolyn Johnson of Lexington, TN., and Wesley Pilcher of Dalton; A host of church family, friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.
The service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ronnie Brown will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. from Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Mathew Futch and Reverend George Ross officiating. Following the service Ronnie will be laid to rest at the Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery with Rodney Johnson, Chars Harmon, Mitch Edgeman, Brent Poteet, Wesley Pilcher, Spencer Brown and Bruce Muse will all be honored to serve as pallbearers.
Ronnie’s family will be receiving visitors on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Melrose Chapel
Condolences may be sent to the Brown family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangement are by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 “Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists” YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME”
Hicks, Dorothy Nadine
Dorothy Nadine Hicks, 85, of Calhoun, died Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Gordon Health Care. She was born in Ranger, GA on December 6, 1932, daughter of the late William F. and Mittie A. Reece Fuquea. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Swan C. Hicks; her daughters, Ann Hicks and Cindy Barnes; her brothers, Howard Fuquea, Walter Fuquea, and Edward Fuquea; and her sisters, Sybil Smith and Bonnie King.
Mrs. Hicks was a member of Calhoun First Assembly of God.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherrie and Billy Stewart, and Tammy and Kendall Sherwood, all of Calhoun; grandchildren, Jody and Amy Stewart, Stacy and Jamee Stewart, Crystal and David Rogers, Michelle and Nick Gravitt, Steven and Courtney Barnes, Julie Hicks, Cody and Autumn Miller, and Jessica Clemens Treadaway; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Deanne Gordon, Luke and Zane Stewart, Kaylee Mulkey, Bailey Hicks, and Clayton, Hannah, Ryan, and Carter Stewart; and great-great grandchildren, Olivia Miller, Gatlin, Chloe, and Allie Gordon, and Joshua and Brooklyn Hollier. Nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
A Memorial Service time and date will be announced later.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Dorothy Nadine Hicks are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Meadows III, John Dudley
Georgia State Representative John Dudley Meadows, III, age 74 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at his residence.
John was born on August 28, 1944 in Gordon County to the late John Dudley Meadows, Jr. and Doris Esther Scott "Scottie" Meadows.
John was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1962, and attended West Georgia College. He served on the City Council for sixteen years, and of thirteen of those years he was the Mayor of Calhoun. He continued his political career by representing Gordon County in the Georgia House of Representatives District 5. He has maintained this position since 2004. He was Chairman of the House Rules Committee. He also served on multiple committees including the following: Labor Committee, Insurance Committee, Retirement Committee, and Game, Fish and Parks Committee. John was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church, and was owner and operator alongside his son, B.J. of Northwest Georgia Benefits. He served in the United States Marine Corps.
John is survived by: his wife, Marie Knight Meadows; son, B.J. Meadows and his wife Cindy; daughter, Missy Richards; two brothers, Scott Meadows and his wife Judy, and Michael Meadows and his wife Patti all of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Will Meadows, Patrick Meadows, and Max Richards.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, November 17th at 2 PM at Calhoun First Baptist Church with Dr. Bert Vaughn and Dr. John Barber officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery with military rites.
Pallbearers serving include: Cliff Meadows, Ashley Williams, Jason Holland, Brandon Reese, Michael Meadows, and Tommy Prather.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 AM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Calhoun First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of John, be made to the Boys and Girls Club at 10001 South Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Georgia State Representative John Dudley Meadows, III, age 74 of Calhoun.
Ritter, Damon Jace
Little Damon Jace Ritter, 3 years old, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the TC Thompson Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga Tennessee.
Damon was born in Dalton on January 26, 2015. He was a son of Mica Ritter and Emily Landen both of Resaca, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Lisa Reed and Debbie Busby.
Little Damon is survived by his parents, Emily Landen and Mica Ritter both of Resaca; sister, Julianna Ritter of Lafayette, GA; brothers, Mica Ritter Jr., of Jamesville, Wisconsin, and Xander Ritter of Resaca; grandparent, Johnna Ritter of Resaca; his God-parents, Kayla and Jarred Burkett of Ringgold, GA; uncles, Kenny Moss, Dale Landen Jr.; aunt, Tiffany Robertson all of Rocky Face, GA.; many other family members and a host of friends that loved Damon dearly also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Little Damon Ritter will be held Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel.
Damon’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 “Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists” YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME.
Silvers, Oneida ‘Pee Wee’ West
Oneida "Pee Wee" West Silvers, age 92 of Calhoun, left this life on November 12, 2018 at Calhoun Health Care.
Oneida was born on July 28, 1926 in Pickens County, GA to the late Franklin Otrell "F.O." West and Ella Melinda Pinyon West. In addition to her parents, Oneida is also preceded in death by: her husband, Lonnie Alvin Silvers; son, Kenneth Michael Silvers; a sister, Ernestine Culver; brother, Charlie Emmett West; son-in-law, David Cochran. She was a member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church. Oneida loved her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Harold Silvers and his wife Teresa; two daughters, Kathy Ellis and her husband Joe, Patricia Cochran; brother, Arnton William West; sisters, Delaine Young and her husband Dean, Lorene Garland and her husband Hermon; four grandchildren, Carrie Ruddell and her husband Neal, Brian Ellis and his wife Crystal, Rhonda Valancia and Nicklaus Silvers; great-grandchildren, Tyler Ellis and Adirana Valancia; step-grandson, Jeremy Rogers; also many nieces and nephews survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ryo-Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Joe Ellis, Brian Ellis, Tyler Ellis, Dale Silvers, Neal Ruddell, and Clyde Garland will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Regency Park of Dalton.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Oneida "Pee Wee" West Silvers, age 92 of Calhoun.