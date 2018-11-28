Bishop, Brandon Ashley
Brandon Ashley Bishop, 43, of Plainville, GA died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at UAB Medical Center, from injuries sustained in a recent accident. He was born in Houston, TX on June 19, 1975. Brandon was preceded in death by grandparents, Fred and Henri Mae Bishop, and James Carter, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack Proctor in 2018, and Wanda Proctor in 2011.
Brandon was a 1993 graduate of Gordon Central High School, playing on the soccer team, and taking the Vocational Specialist Welder training. He was a member of the Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club. He owned and operated Industrial Door and Dock (A Garage Door Company). Brandon was a member of Rome Church of Christ.
He leaves behind his wife, Shea Proctor Bishop; his children, Wyatt Bishop, Corbin Bishop, and Codi Bishop; his parents, Ronald and Debra Carter Bishop; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chadd and Carol Bishop, and Drew and Christy Bishop; his sister, Autumn Bishop Gibson and her husband Jeremy; grandparents, Curtis and Frances Williams; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Shawn and Erin Proctor, nieces and nephews, Danielle Charles, Reagan Bishop, Kane Bishop, Rayne Gibson, Reece Bishop, Barrett Gibson, and Jack and Jenna Proctor; and uncles and aunts, Jim and Jean Carter, Leslie Williams, and Jerry Bishop.
Services to honor the life of Brandon Ashley Bishop will be held Tuesday, November 27th at 1:00 PM, from Calhoun Church of Christ, with Minister Steve Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving will include Brent Bennett, Brian Bennett, Dennis Elmore, Jamie Martin, Dave Pass, Allen Townsend, Mark Gilbert, and Chad Floyd. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Adams, Shane Rice, Spencer Collis, Jared Summitt, Destin Vandyke, Barry Higgins, and Jimmy Gravitte.
The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Monday, November 26th from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM
The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial donations made to Gordon County College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Road SW, Calhoun, GA 30701, or at www.maxbrannonandsons.com,
Defoor, Steve
Steve Defoor, age 62 of Cumming, GA passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2018 at Season's Hospice of Cumming.
Steve was born on October 15, 1956 in Floyd County, GA to the late Everette Louis DeFoor and Edna Jeanette Hughey DeFoor. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Cindy DeFoor. Steve worked for L.B. Grading and Hauling and lived in the Atlanta area the past 30 years.
Steve is survived by: his son, Bart DeFoor and his wife Daniella; three brothers, Lane DeFoor and his wife, Jennie, Zane DeFoor and his wife, Janie, and Chip DeFoor; sister, Angie Garland and her husband, Cal; two grandchildren, Bailey DeFoor and Kayla DeFoor; and aunts, nieces, and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 26th at 11 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Alan Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until the funeral hour at 11 AM at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at 1025 Vermont Avenue, NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
Garrett, Norma Jean Cox
Norma Jean Cox Garrett, 59, of Emerson, died at Cartersville Medical Center on Thursday, November 22, 2018, following several months of declining health. Norma Jean was born in Carterville on March 26, 1959; she was the daughter of the late James Cox and Doris Erlene Gravley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Cox. Norma Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-five years, Tommy Garrett; her children and their spouses, Chris and Tiffany Garrett, John and Cassey McCrary, Jennifer and James Holder, and Rose and Chase Martin; her grandchildren, Maggie, Farrah, Daisy, Lily, Braxten, and Laina; her step-father, Joe Gravley; her sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Brent Sutton; her beloved fur babies, Pup-Pup and Hobo; and several other relatives.
The Garrett family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Hendrix, Rev. Ronald Lee
Rev. Ronald Lee Hendrix, age 70 of Ranger, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.
Ronald was born on July 4, 1948 in Gordon County to the late Dewey Hendrix and Toy Mae Mullinax Hendrix. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by: his wife, Betty Jean Ray Hendrix; and two brothers, James Hendrix and Manuel Hendrix.
Ronald is survived by: three brothers, Vernon Hendrix and his wife, Ann of Ranger, Charles Hendrix and his wife, Karen of Ranger, and Jimmy Hendrix and his wife, Shena of Elijay; three sisters, Lorene German and her husband, Teddy, Joyce Tillman and her husband, Joe, and Estelle Roger all of Ranger; step-son, Steve Dunn and his wife, Vickie of Calhoun; and several step-grandchildren also survive.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Keener, Betty Lou Johnson
Mrs. Betty Lou Johnson Keener, 80, whom would have celebrated her 81st birthday on November 24, 2018, departed this life Thursday, November 22, 2018 on Thanksgiving evening at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun, Georgia. ,937
Mrs. Keener was born in Fairmount on November 24, R. She was a daughter of the late Homer Thurston and Laura Roberta Findley Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death her only child, Michael Hoyt Keener; two brothers, Hubert and Edward Johnson.
Betty was a inember of the Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church for many years. She was a graduate of the 1957 class at Fairmount High School. She had most recently worked at Lacey Champion Mills until she was forced to retire due to health reasons in 2002. Betty loved to cook, and clean, most would quote, “her floors are so clean you could eat off of them". One of her favorite things to do was on a kid's birthday, bake that child a homemade cake and give to he or she.
Mrs. Keener is survived by her dear and loving husband to whom she was married on October 26, 1997, Hoyt Keener of the home; sisters and brother-inlaw, Wilma Jean West of Jasper, GA, Margie "Nell" Johnson of McDonough, GA, Sue and Robert Gibson of Fairmount; brother, Robert Johnson Of Alabama; daughter-in-law, Deborah Keener Hartman; special pieces and nephews, John and Jeremy Gibson of Fairmount, Cindy Ingle of the Sonoraville community, and Michelle Vines of McDonough; very special friends, Mylon Holbert of Fairmount, and Robert Taylor of Calhoun; many more nieces, nephews, family members, church family and friends also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Betty Keener will be on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. from the Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church with Reverend Ronnie Howard officiating. Mrs. Keener will lie in state at the church on Sunday, from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Moses Ingle, Johnny Ingle, Jeremy Gibson, Johnathan Gibson, Hubert Johnson Jr., and Ricky Johnson will all be honored to serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Ponders Fairmount Chapel.
Owens, Jackie Sue Hyde
Mrs. Jackie Sue Hyde Owens, age 51, of Cartersville, passed away November 23, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Cartersville, March 14, 1967, daughter of Jack Lee Hyde and Josephine Easterwood Walsh. Jackie had attended NorthPointe Church. Along with her husband, they owned an operated Owens’ BBQ in Adairsville and now in Tallapoosa. Jackie also enjoyed working for the Gordon County Senior Center delivering Meals on Wheels. Her family was her greatest accomplishment; she loved every minute spent together especially with her grand-babies. She truly had a heart of gold that will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Kregg Owens; father, Jack (Beverly) Hyde; mother, Josephine Walsh; children, J.R. (Heather) Hardin, Dewayne Hardin, C.J. Hardin; stepchildren, Ashlie (Chuck) Brendle, Heather Owens, Kellye (Josh) Brown, Jeremy Owens, Josh (Huiqi) Owens, and Bethany (Evan) Babb; precious grand-babies, Zoe and Bella Hardin, Trinity and Nolan Hardin, Miley and Zayne Hardin; Daphne McDaniel, Tristan and Bear Brendle, Nora, Eden, and Josie Brown, Liam and Laura Babb; brothers, Ricky Hyde, Terry Hyde, Ronnie Hyde, Greg Hyde, and Thomas Couch; sister, Sheila Carter and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018, at 7:00 PM at NorthPointe Church, Adairsville with Reverends Jim Pinkard and Mike Abernathy officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 6:00 PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donation be made to NorthPointe Church in Jackie's memory.
Patterson, Rheba Jo
Rheba Jo Patterson, age 77 of Calhoun, died Wednesday, November 21 at her residence.
Jo was born, October 27, 1941 in Pickens County and had spent most of her life in Gordon County. She was the daughter of the late Luther Patterson and Geneva Silvers Patterson. Also, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Chorn and Shirley Moore and a grandson, Kristopher Cody Warren. She was a member of the Welcome Gap Baptist Church.
Jo is survived by her husband, Lamar Patterson, a son, Tim Patterson and his wife, Robin; two daughters, Kathy Ray and her husband Greg, Patty Talley and her husband Keith; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 24 from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverend Keith Talley officiating. Charlie McBrayer, Laura and Wayne Underwood will have charge of music. Burial will be in Fain Cemetery with the Reverend Dino Bishop officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 23 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Bradley Patterson, Zach Talley, Justin Patterson, Dylan Patterson, Jarred Wilson and Henry Harstine. They are asked to meet at the funeral home at 3:45 PM.
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Rheba Jo Patterson.