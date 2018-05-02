Bobby Edwards
Mr. Bobby W. Edwards, age 82, of Hall Station Road, Adairsville, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 after an extended illness.
He was born in Adairsville on Aug. 10, 1935, son of the late Leonard Arrelle Edwards and Sarah Dee Hayes Edwards. Mr. Edwards retired after 31 years of service as a Senior Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force and was a member of Adairsville Baptist Church and the Adairsville American Legion Post #245.
Senior Master Sgt. Edwards entered the Air force in 1954. His duty stations included Landsburg, Germany and Paris, France as the allied forces withdrew at the end of World War II. He was recalled to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He also completed assignments at bases in Texas, Ohio, Florida, Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, and Georgia. During the eight years of his active career, he was with the Air Force Recruiting Service. Edwards was stationed at Gunter AFB, Alabama with the 3531st USAF Recruiting Squadron. It was there he was recognized throughout Recruiting Service as one of the most resourceful and efficient Flight Supervisors in the USAF. In 1980 he assembled a group of 253 young men and women who were inducted in to the AF as “Blue Suit II”. That year Edwards was recognized as Senior NCO of the Year in the AF. While stationed at Rome recruiting station, he put together a Buddy Flight, which included several local young men and women.
A true entrepreneur, following his retirement, he held many different jobs titles; owner operator of Edwards Property Management, former owner of Dandy Bob’s Convenience Store, Property Management planner for Stewart Construction, as well as a cattle and hay farmer. He was an avid fisherman, but most importantly, a loving and devoted husband, father, and granddaddy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Woody Edwards; children, Kelly and Larry Carver of Adairsville, Bob Edwards of Adairsville, and Jill Edwards of Cartersville; grandchildren; Chad Edwards, Beth Edwards and her daughter, Jazlyn, Landy and Shane Garner and their children, Tristen, Colden, and Casslyn, Maggie and Dylan Meuesen and their children, Sadie and Oliver, Madison Edwards and her son Phoenix, Mackenzie Edwards, Taylor and Dustin Adair and their children, Bentlee, Hinley, and Ridley, Kalie Carver, and Brody Carver; brother, Melvin and Mary Edwards; sister-in-law, Kathy and Carter Wilson; Chess and Mandy Wilson and their children, Drew and Macy, and Katie Foster and her children, Luke and Andrew.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 27, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Reverend Eric Sorrell officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cartersville with full military honors. Pallbearers included Chad Edwards, Larry Carver, Shane Garner, Dylan Meuesen, Dustin Adair, Brody Carver, Tristen Garner, Carter Wilson, and Chess Wilson.
The family received friends Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Bobby W. Edwards.
Loretta Smith
Loretta P. Smith, age 84 of Rydal, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at her residence.
Loretta was born on July 30, 1933 in New Foundland, Ky. to the late Burl Parsons and Cora Hannah Parsons. She was a natural athlete who loved the outdoors, and was a God fearing Southern Baptist woman.
Loretta is survived by her husband, James A. Smith of Rydal; two sons, Byron Smith and his wife Jayne of Calhoun, and Shawn Smith and his wife Rhonda of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Joni Woodard and her husband W.J. of Rydal; six grandchildren, Amber Woodard, Emily Myers, Jacob Woodard, Justin Smith, Landon Smith, and Amanda Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Easton Woodard, Quinn Woodard, Elias Smith, Josiah Smith, and Quentin Smith.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Loretta P. Smith, age 84 of Rydal.
Tom Davenport
George Thomas “Tom” Davenport, 92, of Calhoun, died Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Gordon Health Care, following several years of declining health. He was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. on March 14, 1926, son of the late Thurston and Bonnie Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ruth Parker Davenport; brothers, Ashley Davenport, Bill Davenport, and Herman Davenport; sisters, Viola, Mattie, Edith, and Stella; and a grandchild, Sarah.
Tom was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He taught Sunday School for 48 years. He would go out of his way to help anyone who needed anything. Tom worked 14-hour days to ensure that all his children had the opportunity to go to college. He was a catcher on a semi-pro baseball team before he went into the Army. He would do anything for his church, Second Baptist Church of Waycross, including participating in a beauty contest. Tom was a great storyteller, a gifted upholsterer, and one of the kindest and gentlest men you could ever meet, until dementia robbed him of his ability to think clearly.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, George Davenport, Jr. of Richmond, VA, and Donny and Winny Davenport of Silver Springs, Md.; his daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Ed Grune of Mansfield, Texas, and Susan and Bob Williams of Calhoun; a brother, William Davenport of Annapolis, Md.; grandchildren, Greg, Lisa, Julie, Eddie, and Ruth; great-grandchildren, Rafe and Ean, and Corrie Grune; and special neighbors, Kay and Luther Tilghman.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of George Thomas Davenport will be held Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m., from Second Baptist Church of Waycross, with Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, May 5, from 2 p.m. until the service hour of 3 p.m.
The family would like to thank all his caregivers at Baptist Village, Morning Pointe, and Gordon Health Care, as well as his sitters, Debbie Henry and Kathy Proper.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate time to the church or charity of your choice, in Tom’s memory.
Joyce Fraley
Mrs. Joyce Ann Powers Fraley, 68, of Dalton passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at her home.
Joyce was the daughter of the late Melvin and Esther Church Powers and was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Fraley and siblings, Bill Powers, Carl Powers, Charlie Powers, Martha Ewen and Barbara Hylton.
She was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church and loved shopping, spending time with her family, sweets and her soap operas.
Joyce is survived by her children, Tammy Burggraf (Roger Davidson) of Dalton, William Mike Burggraf (Tandy) of Calhoun and Jeremy Mireles (April) of Hareford, Texas; grandchildren, Macy Burggraf, Michala Burggraf and Timothy Conner; sisters, Terry Ford (Joseph Barnette) and Betty Stanford (Dean).
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Powell and Pelfrey families.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 28 in the chapel of Love Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Postell officiating. Entombment was in Whitfield Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Friday from 5 until 8 p.m.
Daffie Faulkenberry
Mrs. Daffie Stanley Faulkenberry, 92, of the Sugar Valley Community, died Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Gordon Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Faulkenberry was born in Jackson County, Ala. on Sept. 9, 1925, daughter of the late William and Addie Carroll Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Faulkenberry; sisters, Martha Roberts, Lernie Dodd and Wincie Raines; brothers, Bo Stanley and Virgil Stanley; and a son-in-law, Jay Green.
During her lifetime, she was employed in the textile industry with Muse’s, Aldon Mills, and Herbcraft. She enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her flowers, and cooking for her family, and others as well. She loved her cat, but most of all, she was a woman of faith, who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, and her Sugar Valley Church of God family. Prior to ill health, she enjoyed traveling. Among those who knew her, she was a devout woman of prayer
Survivors include her daughter, Mrs. Jane Green Reece and her husband Jim; her granddaughter, Monica Green; sisters; Mable Holbrook, Willene Hazelwood, and Mossie Couey; brothers, Charlie Stanley and his wife Dot, Bennie Stanley and his wife Louise, and Baxter Stanley, and a sister-in-law, Lee Hall Stanley. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Services to honor the life of Mrs. Daffie Stanley Faulkenberry were held on Monday, April 30, at 2 p.m. from the Sugar Valley Church of God, with Pastor Dwaine Shadix officiating. Music was arranged by the church choir. Burial followed in Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Nephews served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Happy Hearts Group.
The family would like to thank the staff and management of Gordon Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion for Mrs. Faulkenberry during her stay.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Andy Leatherwood
Howard Andrew “Andy” Leatherwood, 55, of Calhoun, died at Emory University Hospital on Friday, April 27, 2018, following several months of declining health. Andy was born in Cobb County on March 21, 1963. He was the son of the late Ralph and Jean Leatherwood; along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Leatherwood. Andy loved to collect rocks and arrowheads; he enjoyed exploring with his metal detector. Andy also enjoyed dancing and watching football. He was a graduate of Adairsville High School and worked for many years at Calhoun Millworks.
Andy is survived by his son, Blake (Becca Bray) Leatherwood; his fiancée, Norma Edwards; his brothers, Tony Leatherwood and Greg (Patty) Leatherwood; his granddaughters, Makynlei, Alandrei, Daisie, and Abigail; his nieces and nephew, Resa, Tandra, Chase, and Chasity; other family and friends.
Andy’s family received friends on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed at Chandler Cemetery. Rev. Shane Parrott officiated. Pallbearers were Blake Leatherwood, Tony Leatherwood, Matthew Parrott, Chase Leatherwood, Shaun Sutherland, and Terry Bramblett.
Napolean Howell
Mr. Napolean Alfred Howell, age 64, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018. He was born on Dec. 10, 1953 in Knoxville, Tenn. to the late Charles N. Howell, Sr. and Betty Jean Richie Howell. He was employed with Roadway Trucking Company and worshipped at Victory Fellowship Center.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret Howell of Calhoun; three sons, Napoleon Howell, Jr. of Atlanta, Rodney (Tiwanna) Howell of Knoxville, Tenn., and Xavier Howell; one daughter, Nicole (Acie) Campbell; stepchildren, Maranda Wilson and Martinez (Keisha) Hamett, all of Calhoun; two brothers, Charles (Annette) Howell, Janardo Howell; one sister, Kathy (Gary) Tate; two aunts, Margaret Thompson, all of Knoxville, and Janice Hayes of Fairburn; uncles, Donald (Frances) Richie and David Richie of Knoxville; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 12 Noon at Belmont Baptist Church, 275 West Belmont Drive, Calhoun, with Rev. Joe Stewart as Eulogist, and other ministers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening at Victory Fellowship Center, 925 Oothcatooga St., Calhoun. Interment, Chandler Cemetery.
Floyd Holden
Floyd Junior Holden, 74, of Calhoun died at Gordon Hospital on Sunday, April 29, 2018, following several years of declining health. Floyd was born in Blue Ridge on November 13, 1943; he was the son of the late Jessie J. and Lillie Stepp Holden. Floyd was a mechanic and a truck driver.
Floyd is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Betty Holden; his son, James Louis Holden; his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Ann and Bill Reed; his grandchildren, Cortney (Justin) Davis Katelyn Holden (Ronnie); his great-grandchildren, Rylee, Ethan, Savannah, and Paxton; his brother, Rev. Charles and his wife, Rev. Betty Holden; his sister and brother-in-law, Flora Mae and Estes Postell; his cousins, Howard Dodson and John Stepp.
The Holden family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge. Rev. Michael Abernathy will officiate. Pallbearers are James Holden, Ronnie Pelham, Charles Whitmire, Justin Davis, Dale Wellington, and Steve Moore.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.