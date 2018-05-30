Randy Wilson
Randall Joseph Wilson, better known as Randy, age 22, of Fairmount, departed this life on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Randy was born in Rome on March 13, 1996, the son of Randall Scott Wilson and Sherry A. Champion Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Randall and Olyra Wilson.
At the time of his death, Randy was employed by Western Plastics in Calhoun. He was a member of the graduating class of 2014 at Sonoraville High School. Randy loved to hike, and definitely loved his video games. He was an avid fisherman and loved hanging out with his friends and family.
Randy is survived by his mother, Sherry A. Champion Wilson of Talking Rock; father and his companion, Randall Scott Wilson and Lisa Seritt of Rome, Lisa’s daughter, Brittany White of Calhoun; grandparents, Shirley and Joe Champion of Fairmount; brother, Carson England of Talking Rock; his aunt, Lisa Gill; and cousin, Alexandera Gill all of Calhoun; special friend, Dylan Young of Fairmount.
A service to celebrate the life of Randy Wilson was held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home. Reverend Frankie Wilson will officiate.
Randy was laid to rest at the Johnson Cemetery in Fairmount with Billy Clark, Bobby Waller, Marty Black, Jack Champion, Trey Wilson, and Eric Carroll honored to serve as pallbearers. Mark Carroll and Rache Bell served as an honorary escort.
Friends visited with Randy’s family on Monday, May 28, 2018 between the hours of 5 – 9 p.m. at the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Arrangements by independently owned and operated Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory, 2566 Hwy 411 Fairmount GA 30139 706-337-3784
Robin Poarch
Mr. Robin Dale Poarch, age 56, of Calhoun, GA departed this life, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
Robin was born in Gordon County, on Sept. 29, 1961, a son of Loretta Henson Poarch, and the late Junior Poarch. Along with his father he was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Eugene “Donkey” Poarch who passed away Sept. 7, 1989.
He was a well known businessman and entrepreneur in the Gordon County area. Most recently founding, owning and operating Poarch’s Parts in the Newtown Community, where he specialized in repair of lawn equipment and was a new Exmark Lawn equipment dealer for over 20 years. Robin was an avid hunter and fisher, and even outside of work, he was always working on something. He loved growing his flower garden. He had been a member of Newtown Baptist Church for a number of years.
Robin is survived by his mother, Loretta Henson Poarch of Calhoun; his brothers, David Reuben Poarch of Granville, Tenn., Darrell Bruce Poarch of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Michael Streeter of Calhoun; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Chad and Riki Poarch, Jessica Nicole and Reggie Goble, Ray Tate all of Calhoun, and Candie and Kevin Medlin of Lebanon, Tenn.; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends also survive.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Robin Poarch was held on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Newtown Baptist Church with Reverend Walter Hare officiating. Jason Davis, Jerry Davis, Gabe Goble, Larry Bunch, Eddie “Rooster” Forsyth, Robert Crosby, and Guy Brock served as the Honorary Escort.
The Poarch family received friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
To follow Robins wishes he will be cremated.
Arrangements by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory, 675 Jolly Rd. Calhoun,GA30701,706-625-7577
William Brookshire
Mr. William Grady Brookshire, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018. Services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Crossroads Baptist Church. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mr. Brookshire was born on Sept. 18, 1937 in Ranger, to the late Wallace Brookshire and the late Sally Hobgood Brookshire. He loved hunting and fishing, training bird dogs and beagles. He also loved gardening and giving things away to others.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Wallace Brookshire, James Brookshire, Arbel Brookshire, Tim Brookshire, and Mack Brookshire, as well as his sister Betty Smith
Mr. Brookshire is survived by his wife, Deborah Brookshire of Eatonton; daughter Pamela Borst of Atlanta; sons Michael Brookshire of Lawrenceville, Bill Brookshire of Grayson, Bart Brookshire of Ocala, Fla. and Barry (Gabriella) Brookshire of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Austin Brookshire of Athens, Shawn Brookshire of Grayson, Cory Borst of Athens, Lindsey Borst of Roswell, Ethan Brookshire of Ocala, Fla., and Everett Brookshire of Denver, Colo.; sisters Debra Tarrant of Collinsville, Ala., Hazel (Bobby) Baley of Doraville, and Virginia Smallwood of Ranger; brothers Wallace Brookshire, Jr. of Ranger, Edward Brookshire of Ranger, Ray Brookshire of Ranger, and Marvin (Linda) Brookshire of Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Brookshire’s memory to the building fund of Crossroads Baptist Church or to Alzheimer Research.
To express condolences and sign the guest book please visit www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Eatonton has charge of arrangements.
Jeff Roland
Jeff Roland, age 59, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his residence.
Jeff was born on Sept. 24, 1958 to the late Clyde Roland and Peggy Joan Sutton Roland. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Jeff was a retired truck driver for Thomas Trucking.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Roland of Calhoun; son, Lucus Roland of Canton; daughter, Brandy Rice of Cartersville; step-son, Robert D. Fain and his wife Maranda of Calhoun; two step-daughters, Sharon Baker and her husband Steve of Talking Rock, Shelia Smith and her husband Rusty of Calhoun; five brothers, Daniel Roland of Waleska, Greg Roland of Waleska, Jody Roland of Waleska, Shane Roland of Waleska, Larry Roland and his wife Kimberly of Canton; two sisters, Robin Carter and her husband John of Waycross, Margret Roland of Woodstock; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services was conducted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Maynard Thomas and Reverend Donnie Matilda officiating. Burial followed in Pine Chapel Cemetery.
The family received friends on Monday, May 28, 2018 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jeff Roland.
Little Sebastian Kincaid
Little Sebastian Lucian Kincaid, age 3, of Calhoun, died on May 22, 2018. He is survived by his parents, James Andrew Kincaid and Olivia Grooms; his brother, Shonn Robert Stewart; his grandparents, Lynn Donaldson, James Kincaid, Jeffrey and Robbie Grooms, and Sonia Jernigan; other relatives.
Sebastian’s family received friends on Saturday, May 26 from 9 until 11 a.m. The funeral followed the visitation on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Fain Cemetery. Rev. Hunter Quarles officiated.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Howard Chadwick
Howard “Humpy” Chadwick, a lifelong resident of Calhoun, died peacefully at his home with his son, Scottie taking care of him.
Howard was born on Sept. 18, 1931 to the late Jasper Carl Chadwick and Gertrude Owen Chadwick. He attended Belwood Schools and was in the Army during the mid 50’s, then went on to serve in the National Guard. He was a charter member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. After retiring from the Chenille business, he began working for the City of Calhoun Street Department and Calhoun Animal Control. He loved to travel with his family. He raised Boston Terriers for over 70 years. Howard loved to go to family reunions. He worked mowing grass for over 30 years with his children, where he made many friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with his great-great grandson, Jayden Barrett Doss. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ida Thomas Chadwick; daughter, Pam Chadwick; son, Barry Chadwick; and sister, Frances Parker.
He is survived by one daughter, Rita Cigainero and her husband Don of Adairsville; one son, Scottie Chadwick of Calhoun; granddaughter, Gina Doss and her husband Charles of Adairsville; great-grandson, Jayden Barrett Doss; step great-grandchildren, Ciara, Camden and Charles Doss, all of Adairsville; sisters, Myrtle Cooper, Grace Walker, and Patsy Hughey all of Calhoun; brothers, Charley Chadwick and his wife Hilda, Roy Chadwick and his wife Linda, all of Calhoun, Jerry Chadwick and his wife Carolyn of Adairsville; and special friend Edna Stevens of Alabama.
Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church with Reverend Tim McCulley officiating. Reverend Gary Bowman has charge of Graveside Rites. Howard will lie-in-state from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are nephews Kevin Parker, Stacie Hughey, Matthew Hughey, Joseph Chadwick, Adam Chadwick and Justin Hughey.
The family received friends on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church or the Gideon’s.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Howard “Humpy” Chadwick.
Frank England
Frank D. England, 78, of Calhoun, died on May 19, 2018. Frank was born in Kerrville, Tenn. on Aug. 13, 1939. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn England, daughter, Raschell (David) Hasty, sons Scott (fiancee Rebecca Stuart), and Stuart (Teri) England. Grandchildren include, Amber (Aaron) DelNero, Gregory (Brandi) England, Kyle and Helena England. Great grandchild Aden England and twins coming in the fall.
Frank spent the majority of his childhood fishing and hunting in the local lakes and mountains of East Tennessee. Then his interest turned to motorcycles and radio controlled airplanes. He was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and served as an elder in the Loves Park, Illinois, Winton, California, Adairsville and Calhoun Georgia congregations.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. But we look forward to the resurrection promised by Jehovah when we will get to be with him again for eternity in an earthly paradise.
There will be a memorial service for Frank on June 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 755 Curtis Pkwy SE in Calhoun, Georgia.
There will also be a congregation after the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at the Adairsville Inn Restaurant located at 100 S Main Street in Adairsville, Georgia. All family and friends are invited.
Marion Lindstrom
Marion D. Lindstrom, age 93, of Woodstock, Ga. passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Heritage Hospice.
Memorial Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018, from the Trinity Presbyterian Church with Rev. Don Esa officiating.
Preceded in death by: Husband - Robert B. Lindstrom
Survivors include: Daughter - Holly (Jay) Martin; Daughter - Susan (Paul) Goss; Son - Bruce (Cathy) Lindstrom; Brother - John Douglas; Grandchildren - Kerry Lindstrom, Robert Lindstrom, Jennifer Goss (Chris) Hall, Kevin (Jane) Goss; four great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers donations are to be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church at 1136 Trinity Church Road, Canton, Ga., 30115
South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com
Paul Miller
Paul Douglas Miller, age 75, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Gordon Health Care.
Paul was born on Jan. 2, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Clarence Miller and Alice Toll Miller. Paul was a well-known Gordon County painter. He was member of the Providence Baptist Church in Riverview, Fla., and the American Legion Post 47.
He is survived by his wife, Meriam Reeves Miller of Calhoun; daughters, Debra Cooper of Oakwood, Ga., Paula McKnight of Calhoun, and Allison Genovese of Calhoun; son-in-laws, Allen Cooper, Eric McKnight, and Anthony Genovese; nine grandchildren, Callie Strickland, Clint Cooper, Erica DeRosa, Paul McKnight, Eric McKnight, Alissa Genovese, Alanna Genovese, Alec Upshaw and Aiden Upshaw; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Charlotte Strickland.
Funeral Service was conducted Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Roebuck officiating. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery.
The family received friends Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donation be made to the American Legion Post 47 at 401 W Line St, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Paul Douglas Miller
Jackie Tyner
Jacqueline “Jackie” Price Tyner, age 79, of Fairmount, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at The Oaks Assisted Living of Fairmount.
Jackie was born on Feb. 25, 1939 in Gordon County to the late Howard Price and Sybil Greene Price. In addition to her parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Tyner. Jackie was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and attended Sonoraville Baptist Church. She was a Public Health Nurse for the Gordon County Health Department for over 30 years. Jackie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Jackie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Twylah and Bob Tippett of Calhoun; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Price of Jasper; and four grandchildren, Sarah Garlin, Joshua Garlin, Joshua Tippett, and Rebecca Tippett; nephews, John and his wife Rola Price, Jessie Price; she is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, May 27 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Seth Bunch officiating. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving were Jerry Price, John Price, Bill Price, Dale Bennett, Joshua Garlin, and Bob Tippett.
The family received friends on Saturday evening from 4 until 9 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jacqueline “Jackie” Price Tyner, age 79 of Fairmount.
Martez Harris
Mr. Martez Keith Harris, age 25, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center. He was employed by Mannington Mills and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Delane Harris; grandfather, Sammie “Mickey” Harris; and grandmother, Ruby Margaret Kennedy.
He is survived by his daughter, Kennedy Jané Harris of Rome; mother, Tammy R. Kennedy Harris; sister, Aaliyah Harris; brother, Charvez Harris; grandmother, Brenda C. Harris; grandfather, Matthew Simpson, all of Calhoun; aunts, Deborah Ivory, Faye Beavers, and Rossunda Kennedy; uncles, Marcus Kennedy, Felix (Leita) Kennedy, Lonnie Kennedy, Eric (April) Harris, and Lance Harris; special great aunt, Jane Farrow; a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
The Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Martez Harris will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Sonoraville Baptist Church, 262 Old Fairmount Road, S.E., Calhoun, Georgia, with Rev. Eric Harris, Eulogist, Rev. Zackary Washington, and other ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment, Chandler Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mr. Martez Keith Harris at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia
James Edwards
Mr. James Burton “Jimbo” Edwards, 57, of Calhoun, died Monday, May 28, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Edwards was born in Gordon County on Nov. 19, 1960, son of Robbie Jean Beets Edwards and the late James Earl Edwards. He attended Red Bud School, and was a farmer most of his adult life. He had lived the greater part of his life in Gordon County.
Survivors include his children, Terry Lynn Edwards, Brittney Anabel Edwards, Chris James Edwards, Austin Dakota Edwards, Jesse James Edwards, and Samantha, Ashley, and Ronald; his mother, Bonnie Jean Beets Edwards; his companion, Shirley Hancock; sister, Anita Jean Lumpkin; brothers, Willard Edwards, David Edwards, Joseph Edwards, and Charles Edwards; grandchildren, Cati Beth and Ryker Edwards; along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services for Mr. James Burton “Jimbo” Edwards will be conducted Wednesday, May 30 at 3 p.m., from House of Prayer Baptist Church, with Rev. Daniel Brown and Rev. Gary Quarles officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include Roy Pierce, Dustin Edwards, Nicholas Edwards, Jesse Pickle, Dave Pass, and Eddie Pass.
The family will receive friends at House of Prayer Baptist Church, 3840 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, on Wednesday, May 28, from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour of 3 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made on the funeral home website obituary page to assist the family with the final expenses.
Condolences may be expressed and the guestbook signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.