Melba Sloan
Ms. Melba Ruth Gazaway Sloan, 91, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life on Tuesday evening, April 24, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 5, 1926 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late Andy Edward and Tommie Carder Gazaway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Reed Sloan, son , Randy Sloan, siblings, Robert Gazaway, Jack Gazaway, Bernard Gazaway, Leonard Gazaway, Ola Mae Gazaway, Syble Gazaway.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Marlene and Frank Brown of Dalton, GA, Gayle Bramlett, Mark and Patricia Sloan of Resaca, GA; sisters, Margaret Roberts, Beatrice Stephens of Dalton, GA; ten grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Service to celebrate the life of Ms. Melba Ruth Gazaway Sloan was held Saturday April 28, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Resaca Church of Christ with Minister Ross Jordan and Minister Jule Medders officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Rev. Jimmie Timms
Rev. Jimmie Timms, 89 a well-known resident the Nicklesville Community, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Calhoun Health Care, following several years of declining health. Jimmy was born on July 18, 1928 in Gordon County, GA, son of the late Ben and Emma Gallman Timms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lillie Mae Freeman Timms in 2016; a brother, Vernon Timms; and a great grandson, Arian Jacob Timms.
Rev. Timms was the founding Pastor of Resaca Assembly of God, founding Pastor and member of Victory Fellowship Full Gospel Church, and had pastored Canton Assembly of God. He had over 40 years of service at Galey and Lord, and was the superintendent of the Lab department at the time of his retirement. He was an accomplished mandolin player, and was honored for his talent by being inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame in 1998. He won 10 championships and was a finalist in 36 competitions. He was a graduate of Red Bud School.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Faye Timms of Nicklesville, Lance and Lesa Timms of Adairsville, and Terry and Kim Timms of Calhoun; his grandchildren, Tristan Timms, Cody (Brenda) Timms, Christopher (Nikki) Timms, Hunter (Karla) Garrett, and Hannah Garrett; his great-grandchildren, Logan Timms, Jackson Timms, Emirsyn Timms, and Lane Garrett; his sister, Ann Lou Brellhart; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, May 6th, at 4:00 PM from Resaca Assembly of God, with Rev. Terry Timms, Rev, Steve Burns and Rev. Taylor Gallman officiating. Music will be arranged by Steve Brown and other artists. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Honorary escorts will include the Resaca Assembly of God and Victory Fellowship Full Gospel Church families.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, May 5, between the hours of 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.
Ralph Hegwood
Ralph Roland Hegwood, age 90 of Calhoun, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.
Ralph was born on January 16, 1928 in Walker County, Georgia to the late Roy Hegwood and Mae Fitzpatrick Hegwood. Also, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61years, Denver Estelle Nix Hegwood and a brother, Pete Hegwood. He graduated Sugar Valley High School in 1945 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1946. He was a veteran of World War II. During his time in the Army, he was a medical technician stationed at Fort McPherson, Walter Reed Army Hospital and Fitz Simmons Army Hospital. Following the Army he attended West Georgia College, Georgia Tech, and Southern Technical Institute. After graduation he taught school at Liberty School for a year. Ralph retired from Lockheed after 38 years of service as a mechanical engineer. He enjoyed several hobbies: knife making, shooting, fishing, and watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his son, Terry Hegwood and his wife Jill of Calhoun; daughter, Gail Farriba and her husband Kenneth of Calhoun; a sister, Annette Thomas and her husband Sam of Calhoun; a sister-in-law, Betty Hegwood of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Cliff Farriba and his wife, Sara, Grant Hegwood, and Tiffany Vowell; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service was conducted Monday, May 7, 2018 from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. James Shope and Joe Farriba officiating. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery with Cliff Farriba, Grant Hegwood, Barry Hegwood, Keith Thomas, Gary Darnell and Joe Farriba serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday, May 7, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral hour of 5:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Varner Meadows
Varner Neal Meadows, age 94, of Calhoun, passed away Monday morning May 7 in Gordon Hospital.
Varner was born in Gordon County, Oct. 12, 1923, son of the late Elias Meadows and Lula Belle Phillips Meadows. He was a member of the Union Grove Baptist Church. He dutifully served in the US Navy for 21 years as a decorated member in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a member of the Coosawattee Masonic Lodge #306, the Yaarab Shrine Temple, and other Masonic bodies.
Survivors include his wife, Georgie Smith Meadows; four children, Jason Meadows a 20-year firefighter of the Gordon County Fire Department and his wife Christy, Tim Hall a three-year US Army veteran and his wife Keeva Hall, Debbie Thomas and her husband Dennis, and Ginger Crutcher all of Calhoun. Eight grandchildren, Jamie Rickett a 27- year veteran of the Georgia State Patrol, Crystal Payne, Jeremy Hall, Bobby Burnette, Rick Burnette, Kalee Meadows, Jacy Meadows, and Grace Crutcher. Three Great-Grandchildren, Montana Payne, Bleu Rickett, and Katelen Rickett and one great, great grandchild, Hunter Payne; one brother in law, Robert Smith of Calhoun and one sister in law, Rosa Smith of Calhoun. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday May 9 at 2 p.m. from the Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Alexander and Rev. David Baker officiating. Tammy and Charles Freeman will have charge of music. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Donald Collums in charge of graveside services. Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Dalton American Legion.
Pallbearers serving will include; Navy personnel, Byron Meadows, Jamie Rickett, and Bleu Rickett.
The family received friends Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. The Meadows Family will gather at Thomas Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and process to Union Grove Baptist Church.
