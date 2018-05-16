Margaret Cannon
Margaret Cannon, age 57, of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Erlanger Hospital of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Margaret was born Oct. 10, 1960 in Floyd County to the late Herbert Chester Hale and Peggy Marie Fowler Hale. She was a member of Kingston Church of God.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Michelle Renee Brookshire of Adairsville; two grandchildren, Allissa Moralis and Angel Moralis; brother, Carl Hale and his girlfriend Renee Walker of Calhoun; two sisters, Hilda Smith and her boyfriend Kenneth Blalock, and Lynn and her husband Scott Heath.
Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, May 14 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Steve Patterson officiating. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery.
Cousins and Nephews served as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Margaret Cannon.
Thomas Priest
Thomas E. Priest, 80, of Calhoun, died Friday, May 11, 2018 at Ridgewood Nursing Home, following several years of declining health. He was born in McMinnville, Tenn. on April 26, 1938, son of the late Lester and Lola Mae Glenn Priest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mae Priest in 2012; brothers, Gary Priest, Danny Priest, and William Priest; and a sister, Georgia May Hensley.
Prior to retirement, Tom was employed with OJ Mills for 30 years. He enjoyed being a woodworker in his spare time.
Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-law, Clata Crider, Jean and Raymond Holcomb, Lois Crump, and Rosemary and Johnny McDougle, all of Calhoun; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond Priest, Earl and Faye Priest, and Steve and Patricia Priest, all of Calhoun; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Services to honor the life of Thomas E. Priest were held Monday, May 14, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Jarrett officiating. Nephews served as pallbearers. Interment followed in Gordon Memorial Gardens.
The Priest family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 13, from 4 until 8 p.m.
Gus Moore
Gus Griffin Moore, age 95, of Resaca, died Friday, May 11, 2018 at home, following several months of declining health.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1922 in Waleska, Georgia to the late Tomp and Effie Cline Moore. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, J.D. Moore of Canton, Georgia and Tomp Moore, Jr. of Waleska; two sisters-in-laws, Elsie Moore and Barbara Moore and a grandchild, Calvin Kelly.
Gus was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He has been a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Waleska, Georgia his entire life. He served as a deacon, supported his church in whatever capacity needed, and would drive or fly his family to church each Sunday. Gus was known as a farmer and crop duster in Gordon County. He moved his family to Resaca in 1954 and began farming. He added land and spent his whole life on a tractor, planter, combine, or in a plane working to grow crops. He operated one of the first slatted floor feed lots for cattle, had a hog operation, and was recognized as an innovative farmer who did no till planting. He was a member of the Red Carpet Cattlemen Association, Georgia and American Soybean Associations, Georgia Soybean Commission, and Moore’s Reunion Association.
Gus was survived by his wife of 70 years, Dell Sartor Moore, his sons and daughter-in-law, Joe S and Martha Moore and Tim Moore all of Resaca, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and James Kelley of Dawsonville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Jackie Moore of Canton, Georgia; niece, Sara Lewis of Waleska, Georgia; grandchildren, Leah and Mike Duzy, Andrew and Savannah Moore, Elisabeth and Joe McKague, and Joshua and Brandy Kelly; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Zachary Duzy, Jacob and Joseph Moore, Mathias and Esther McKague and Mackenzie Kelly.
Service to honor the life of Gus Griffin Moore will be held at Shoal Creek Shoal Baptist Church in Waleska, Georgia on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the funeral. Pallbearers serving are Jared Moore, Sam Moore, Michael Moore, Jonathan Lewis, Kenneth Le’Sesne, Jeff Hodges and Bill Price; Honorary Pallbearers will include, Employees of Moores Seed and Grain Farms, Resaca Sun Products, Resaca Sun Feeds, Jim Ledbetter, Bill Volum, Mack Tilley, Sam Ingram and Billy Bearden. Music will be provided by Andrew and Savannah Moore. Burial will follow in Shoal Creek Baptist Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5 until 8 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Hamilton Hospice, and Care Givers/sitter, Becky Dean, Alona Faustova, Brenda Jones, Cindy Brookshire and Heather Brookshire.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association or Charity of your choice.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Gus Griffin Moore, age 95, of Resaca, Georgia.
Tony Kinsey
Tony Kinsey, 48, of the Plainville community died on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Tony was born in Dalton, Georgia on Sept. 21, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Kinsey. Tony attended Grace Community Baptist Church.
Tony is survived by his wife, Kristie Kinsey; his sons and daughter-in-law, Cody Kinsey and Austin and Brandy Kinsey; his daughter, Samantha Kinsey; his father, Harvey Kinsey; his grandchildren, Daylen Kinsey, Rylee Kinsey, Greenlee Kinsey, Brody Kinsey, and Isabella Kinsey; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Eric and Shelly Kinsey, Jay and Keisha Johnston, Timmie Kinsey, Larry and Sherri Kirby Jr.; his sister, Renee Kinsey; other relatives and friends.
The Kinsey family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m.
The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Grace Community Baptist Church. Burial followed the service at Scott Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Jennings officiated.
Tony Warren
Tony L. Warren, 70, of the Farmville Community, passed away peacefully at his home from cancer on Friday, May 11, 2018. Tony was born in Gadsden, Ala. on Jan. 11, 1948; he was the son of the late Grady and Mabel Louell Johnson Warren. Along with his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Manis.
Tony was a loving husband and father. He proudly served his country in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he became an over-the-road truck driver, and was known and respected as a hardworking man. Tony was an active member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Tony is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Ann Warren; his daughter, Nikki Warren; his brother, Charles Warren; his sister, Elaine Townsend; his cousins and their spouses, Sandra and Gary Wells, and Billy and Nancy Warren; other relatives and friends.
The Warren family received friends on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial, with United States Army Honors, followed the service at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Rev. Keith Gibson and Rev. Adam Warren officiated. Pallbearers serving were Earnest Blaylock, Jeff O’Neal, Seth Thompson, Greg Tanner, Kyle Blaylock, Josh Darnell, Chad Page, and Mickey Moore.
Joey Stewart
Joey D. Stewart, age 59, of Calhoun passed away Saturday afternoon, May 12, in Gordon Hospital following a sudden illness.
Joey was born June 28, 1958 in Gordon County, son of the late Joe Biron Stewart and Ruth Godfrey Stewart. He was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church and the Calhoun Elks Lodge where he was Past Exalted Ruler and Lodge Secretary.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Stewart; one son, Tony Stewart and his wife Danielle; one daughter, Kristen Stewart all of Calhoun. Two grandchildren, Grayson Stewart and Haliegh Stewart also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Jether Cochran officiating with burial to follow in Chandler Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include Bill Thompson, Caris Roland, Harvey Blackstock and Bruce Garren. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Calhoun Elks Lodge and the Calhoun Elkettes.
The family received friends Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Joey D. Stewart.
Betty Jean Gentry
Betty Jean Gentry, 85, of Calhoun, died Monday, May 14, 2018. She was born in Calhoun on April 25, 1933, daughter of the late Cecil and Cleo Serritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert W. Gentry, in 1978; brothers, Albert Serritt and Alvin Serritt; and a sister, Ruby Hall. Prior to her retirement, she was a cook for Shepherds Restaurant.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Sally Gentry; daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia and James Boggs, Diane and Anthony Wilkey, and Deborah and Dennis Patton; grandchildren, Crystal Evans, Melissa Kirby, Brittany Hughey, William Patton, Jack Patton, Candace Rasbury, Joseph Wilkey, and Holly Williams; great-grandchildren, Tiffani Stone, Kristen Patton, Zoey Patton, Rylynn Patton, Bryson Patton, Kileigh Patton, Jaxton Patton, Jaylinn Wilkey, Kyleigh Wilkey, Layla Wilkey, Bradley Williams, Brilie Williams, Briston Wilkey, Peyton Hughey, Drake Hughey, Kasen Rasbury, Paris Kirby, and Kinzley Kirby; brothers, Vernon Serritt, James Serritt, and William Serritt; and a sister, Sarabob Cochran.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Joseph Wilkey will officiate. Burial will follow at Russell Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are William Patton, Dakota Rasbury, Justin Hughey, Jamey Kirby, James Boggs, and Dennis Patton.
The family will received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 15 from 5 until 8 p.m.
William “Bill” Pass
William “Bill” Pass, 88, of Acworth, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. He was cared for until his death in his home, by his inseparable and loving wife of 63 years. A native of Calhoun, Bill served in the Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he worked 27 years for UPS and subsequently transferred to the Atlanta area where he retired in 1994. After retirement, Bill was always active working in his yard or garden until failing health prevented him from doing so.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth (nee Dempsey); daughter Cynthia Chesney her husband David and their son Sean and wife Elise; son Boyce and his wife Stephanie and their daughters Amanda, husband Tyler, and grandson Aiden, and Irene husband Jon and granddaughter Jennalee and Grandson Hayden; sister Joy Alexander and Husband Hamp; Sister-in-Law Shirley Pass. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Boyce and Ella Mae; brothers Gene, Don, and Dale; sister Francis.
Visitation was held Friday, May 11, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 3940 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Funeral Services Officiated by Dr. J. Perry Fowler and Pastor Russell Gooden were held on May 12, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St. Kennesaw, GA 30144. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Hwy, Marietta, GA 30064
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory of Marietta is in charge of arrangements for William “Bill” Pass.