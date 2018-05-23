Helen Gay
Helen Izola Shaw Gay, 91, of Lewisport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Heartford House in Owensboro, Ky. Helen was born on May 4, 1927 in Rome. She was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church, and a homemaker. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Flora Evelyn Bowen Haire; her father, Claude H. Haire; husband, Andrew Jackson Gay; a son, Michael Andrew Gay; and a grandson, Dakota Michael Gay.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Gay (Lorna) of Elk Grove, Calif., William Anthony Gay, and Ronald DuWain Gay, both of Lewisport, Ky, and Robert Paul Gay (LaDonna) of Calhoun; a sister, Edith Aleene Shaw Justice; nine grandchildren, Christopher Thomas Gay (Concetta), Andrew Joseph Gay, Joshua Matthew Gay (Jennifer), Carrie Elizabeth Gay Troncoso (Cynthia), Justin DuWain Gay (Nikki), Andrea Helen Gay, Jessica Megan Gay (Cory), Robert Nathan Gay (Elizabeth) and Samantha Michelle Gay; fourteen great grandchildren, Christopher Thomas Gay, Jr, Cyle Nicholas Gay, Dakota Michael Gay, Lhiannan Sid.he Buck-Gay, Madison MacKenzie Gay, Sierah Raeanne Hamilton-Gay Curcio, Tayler Alexandra Hamilton-Gay, Sydney Corine Hamilton-Gay, Alexis Nichole Gay, Jacob Andrew Stephens, Christian Michael Stephens, Jesslyn Faith Stephens, Jeryn Paul Stephens, and Gracie Faye Gay. Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Services to honor the life of Helen Izola Shaw Gay will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 24, 2018 from Crane Eater Community Church, with Rev. Robert Paul Gay officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. A private burial will be Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10 a.m., at Gordon Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crane Eater Community Church Family Life Center Building Fund, 3168 Red Bud Rd NE, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Arrangements are being handled by Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, KY, and Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, Calhoun, GA. Online condolences may be left for Helen’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com, and www.maxbrannonandsons.com.
Eddie Eades
Richard Edward “Eddie” Eades, age 49, of Fairmount, passed away Sunday, May 20 at his residence, “having fought a good fight.”
Eddie was born Dec. 22, 1968 in Fulton County, son of Alice Faye Galloway and the late Robert Galloway. He was a member of Miracle Temple and was a former employee of FieldTurf.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Penny Bramlett; his two sons, Mason and Isacc Bramlett, all of Fairmount; one daughter, Sabrina Whitenton of Crandall; one brother, William Smith of Bartow County; one sister, Tracy Hillegeist of Calhoun. Three grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, May 23 at Miracle Temple with Rev. Adrian Craig and Rev. Joe Tillman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include Tommy Silvers, Glenn Cronon, Billy Joe Roger, Ryan Roach, Jimmy Roach and Marshall Cronon. The staff and employees of FieldTurf will sever as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends Tuesday afternoon from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhome.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Eddie Eades of Fairmount.
Jerry Lackey
Jerry Lamar Lackey, age 81, of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at his residence.
Jerry was born on Feb. 18, 1937 in Gordon County to the late Robert Lackey and Addie Lewis Lackey. He was a retired educator for the Gwinnett County and Gordon County School System. He was a former photographer with the Calhoun Times, and was a well-known caterer who owned and operated Jerry’s Catering. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Billy, Max, and Clayton; and sister, Louise Faith.
He will be remember by: his daughter, Stephania Lackey of Lopez Island, Wash.; surrogate son, Terry Pounders and his wife, Mireida, of Florence Ala.; and two surrogate grandchildren, David Pounders and Gloria Pounders. He will also be remember by his nieces, Kathy Nielsen, Sherry Chapman, Gina Daniels; and nephew, Tony Lackey.
A Celebration of Life was conducted on Tuesday, May 22 at 1 p.m. from St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church with Father Louis Tonsmeire officiating.
The family received friends on Monday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Jerry be made to the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church at 224 Trammell Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jerry Lamar Lackey, age 81 of Calhoun.
Ronnie Dean
Ronnie Dean, 67, of Calhoun died at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Thursday, May 17, 2018, following several months of declining health. Ronnie was born in Gordon County on May 19, 1950; he was the son of the late MC and Florene Tucker Dean. Along w,ith his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brittany Sutherland. For many years, Ronnie worked with Berry Plastics. He was a longtime member, and a minister, at First Apostolic Ministries of Calhoun.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eunice Smith Dean; his sons and daughters-in-law, Dewayne and Laree Dean, and Steven and Sara Dean; his daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and John Biddy, and Stephanie and Wayne Floyd; his grandchildren, Elijah Dean, Hannah Dean, Bryan (Stephanie) Purvis, Kim Glenn, Kayla Dean, Katie Garland, Samantha (Jonathan) Bradshaw, Monica Sutherland, Melanie (Dillon) Lewis, Tyler (Angel) Garland, Chris Fouts, and Kailee Jenkins; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Blaine Talley; his great-grandchildren, Bella, Madison, Bentley, Carson, Noah, Chloe, Angel, Landon, Dawson, Abel, Elijah, Miles, and Kyrie.
The Dean family received friends on Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed the service at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Ricky Silvers officiated. Pallbearers serving included Caleb Biddy, Brian Purvis, Dillon Lewis, Casey Talley, B.J. Talley and Jonathan Shaw.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Jerry Mashburn
Mr. Jerry Michael Mashburn, age 58, of Rocky Face, departed this life Saturday, May 19, 2018 at his home. Jerry was born March 23, 1960 in Dalton, Georgia, a son of the late Roy Lee and Betty Jean Crider Mashburn. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Mashburn.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jan Mashburn and Ronnie Langley, Jr.; nephews, Scotty, Shannon and Sean Cassell; son, Jeremy Mashburn; former wife, Joan Mashburn; special cousin, Sherry Hawkins; several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Jerry Michael Mashburn were held Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Gerald Parks officiating. He was laid to rest at Ponders Colonial Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family received friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday and after 11 a.m. Tuesday until the service hour.
Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, Ga. 30721, 706-226-4002. www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org
Dixie Landress
Dixie Landress, 87, of Calhoun, died Saturday, May 19, 2018. She was born in Killdee Gap (Resaca) on April 4, 1931; daughter of the late George Oscar “Bud” Landress and Mary Rutledge Landress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Rembert Landress, and Remell Greeson Fain, and Roy and Frances Goss Landress; her nephew-in-law, Sonny Dutton; her fiancé, Wayne Cook; her adopted daughter, Sheila Cook Jones; and her adopted son, Marc Cook.
Dixie was a generation younger than her brothers, and lived as a baby on Sand Mountain, Ala. She was raised on farms and country land. She attended school in Resaca and Sugar Valley with her niece “Mick”, before moving to the Mill Village, and then to her home for the next 70 years in Calhoun. She graduated CHS in 1948.
Having a talented musician father, Dixie always craved fame as a child, singing in church with Mick. Later she played the piano and sang to entertain family and friends. She performed at weddings, funerals, and nursing homes. Dixie was a proud member of the Rocking Chair Band, and enjoyed performing. She was also an accomplished poet. Dixie was known for intelligence and beauty as a young girl. As an adult, she was known for her unique personality and style, including her costume jewelry. She was married briefly to Melvin Coheley. Dixie worked various jobs in her youth, and then in the rug industry at Velvetone Mills and Springs Industries for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed many trips with the Gadabouts. Dixie loved not only her family, but she loved her fiancé’s family as her own. She also loved her extensive Calhoun Church of Christ family, where she was a member for many years.
Dixie is survived by her niece, Mildred “Mick” Landress Dutton of Sonoraville; her nephews, Ray Landress and his wife Mary of Calhoun, and Robert “Bobby” Poston of Cartersville; her great-niece, Terresa Dutton of Sonoraville; great-nephews, Mitchell, Tony, Greg, and Chad Landress; great-great-nieces and nephews, Dylan Landress, Lacey Landress, Jeremy Landress, Justin Landress and his wife Aleshia, Collin Landress, Kaylee Gibson and her husband Cody, and Kaitlin Landress; her adopted daughter, Brenda Worley, adopted son-in-law, Randy Jones; adopted grandchildren, Sarah Rigdon and her husband Michael, and Tyler Jones and his wife Amanda of Marietta; adopted great-grandchildren, Jason Jones, Callie, and Cayden Rigdon; and many other family members and friends. A special recognition of her friend of 40 years, Tony Russell, String Band expert, of London, England.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the entire staff of Calhoun Morning Pointe Assisted Living for their wonderful patience and care of Dixie for the last 2 ½ years. Also, a thank you to Dr. Naymick, everyone at Gordon Hospital, and Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 23, from Calhoun Church of Christ, at 2 p.m. Minister Jon Mitchell and Eddie Brannon will officiate. Burial will follow at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Justin Landress, Mitchell Landress, Kenny Black, and Roger Burnley.
The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 22 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.