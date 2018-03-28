Katie Evans & Little Braylee Celse Evans
Katelyn LeAnn (Katie) Evans, age 22, and her infant daughter, Little Braylee Celse Evans have entered into eternity. Little Braylee was born and died Thursday, March 22, 2018 and Katie was born in Dalton on Sept. 10, 1995 and departed this life Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Emory Health Care in Atlanta, Georgia.
Katie was a 2014 graduate of Southeast High School where she was very active with the yearbook committee. Since high school she has been associated with Beall’s Department Store.
Katie was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Frances and Hayden Tuck; her father-in-law, Grant Evans; grandparents, Joyce and Stephen Morgan and Shirley Jones.
She is survived by the love of her life, Trey Evans, and would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary, July 10, 2018; mother, Terra Tuck; she was blessed with two fathers and their spouses, Stephen and Rachael Morgan, Jason and MaryBeth Jones; grandparents, Jimmy and Teresa Tuck; step-grandparents, Annette and Kevin Burke; brothers, Cody Morgan, Hunter McClure, and Kason Jones; sisters, Jessica Dodd, Bethany Jones, Abi Morgan, and Brentley Jones; special family friends, Samantha, David, and Kaisley Gill, Jade Acre; aunt and uncle, Tina and Jim McNeese; and other aunts and uncles and her beloved work family at Beall’s; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friend also survive;
Little Braylee is also survived by her grandparents, Cindy Evans; and a great-grandfather Walt Mitchell.
A service to celebrate the life of mother and daughter Katie and Braylee will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Melrose Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Reverend Gerald Foster, Reverend Mike Blalock, and Reverend Brian Clayton officiating.
Katie and Baby Braylee will be laid to rest together at West Hill Cemetery.
Joseph Evans, Jarod Hearn, Mitch Mitchell, Van Mitchell, Eric East, Donald Goforth, Harold Goforth, and Josh Tippens will be honored to serve as pallbearers. Her co-workers at Beall’s will serve as an honorary escort.
Katie’s family received friends on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 5 until 9 p.m. at the Melrose Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Ryan Patania
Michael “Ryan” Patania, age 32 of Fairmount, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at his residence.
Ryan was born on May 25, 1985 in Calhoun, to Michael Patania and Vickie Long Patania. He attended NorthPointe Church, and was a Deputy Sheriff with the Gordon County Sheriff Department, where he was Court Services Deputy of the Year in 2015 and 2017. He was a member of the Sonora Masonic Lodge #221 F&AM. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Norman Long; and paternal grandparents, Alfred and Louise Patania.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Cassie McDaniel Patania of Fairmount; father and mother, Michael and Vickie Patania of Calhoun; sister, Tiffani Patania of Rome; in-laws, Courtney and Wendy Taylor of Sugar Valley, and Phil and Miriam McDaniel of LaFayette; grandparents, Christine and Dale Watkins of Resaca, Annette and Scotty Williams of LaFayette, Reece and Thelma McDaniel of Rock Springs, and Carole Patania of St. Peters, Mo.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Logan and AnBreia McDaniel of Calhoun, Matthew and Sophie McDaniel of LaFayette, and Kyle and Carley Williams of Anchorage, Alaska. Several uncles, aunts, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Services to celebrate the life of Michael “Ryan” Patania were conducted on Monday, March 26 at 2 p.m. from Heritage Baptist Church with Reverend Garland Hullander officiating.
The family received friends on Monday 11 a.m. until the service hour at 2 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church with the Gordon County Sheriff Department serving as honorary escorts.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Gordon County Sheriff Auxiliary or the Masonic Children’s Home of Georgia.
Kenneth Harrell
Mr. Kenneth Ray Harrell, 71, of Calhoun, died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was born in Hemphill, Texas on Aug. 17, 1946, son of the late James and Maybell Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Harrell; sisters, Jean Strey and Pat Dixon; and brothers-in-law, John Nave, Rudy Strey, and James Dixon.
Mr. Harrell was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1967 to 1971. He was also a member of College Street Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Joy Shepherd Harrell; his sons, Kenneth James Harrell of Bakersfield, Calif. and Mitch Harrell of Flintstone, Ga.; a daughter, Jana Lee of Knoxville, Tenn.; step-children, Justin Howerton of Calhoun and Aimee Nicholas of Enfield, N.H.; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Jane Harrell of Lubbock, Texas; sisters, Gay Nave of Tulsa, Okla. and Phyllis Spruill of Plainview, Texas; grandchildren, Daisy Lee, Alex Lee, Clarke Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews.
The Harrell family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 25 from 6 until 8 p.m.
The funeral service was held on Monday, March 26 at 3 p.m. from College Street Church of God. Rev. Dewayne Smith officiated. Burial followed at Chandler Cemetery with military honors. Honorary pallbearers serving were the Adult Sunday School Class of College Street Church of God.
Mary Jones
Mary Jean Jones, age 87, of Calhoun, passed away on March 23, 2018 at her residence.
Mary was born on Oct. 10, 1930 in Gordon County to the late Dock Milton Holland, Sr. and Edith Inez Robertson Holland. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Clark William Jones, Jr.; son, Robert Lamar “Bobby” Jones; three brothers, Roy Lee Holland, James Gordon Holland, and D.M. Holland, Jr.; and sister, Patricia Connally. Mary was a member of Resaca Baptist Church, and prior to her retirement, was employed by Robinson Department Store with 48 years of service and Walmart with 20 years of service.
Mary is survived by her two grandchildren, Jason Jones and his wife Amy, and Jay Jones and his wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Gabe Jones, Galvin Jones, Jacob Nuno, and Josh Nuno; sister, Betty Faye Camp; daughter-in-law, Charlene Henderson; and her special friends, Wanda Browder and Camila Langston.
Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, March 26 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend William Camp officiating. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery with Reverend Harold Blackstock in charge of graveside rites.
Pallbearers were Keith Camp, Edmond Holland, William Holland, Donnie Jones, Jacob Nuno, Josh Nuno, and Gabe Jones.
The family received friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Florence McCamy
Mrs. Florence Ghorley McCamy, 91, of Calhoun, died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Gordon Hospital, following several years of declining health. She was born in Bartow County on May 6, 1926, daughter of the late Ernest and Martha Kilgore Ghorley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, William Lewis McCamy; her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Bill Kilgore; siblings, Albert Ghorley, James Ghorley, Lulla Gravitt, and Frances Alexander; and a grandchild, Willie D. Swafford, Jr.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Ruth Watters of Calhoun; a brother, Ben Ghorley of Rome; grandchildren, Jimmy and Michelle Swafford, and Suzette Swafford Long; great-grandchildren, Halie Swafford, Kirsten Webb, Jessica Dailey, Christina Maness, and Melissa Young; and great-great grandchildren, Alyssa Dailey, Nathaniel Dailey, Lucas Maness, Logan Maness, Sadie Maness, Callie Young, and Riley Barton. Nieces and nephews, and her dear best friend, Gloria Harris, also survive.
Services to honor the life of Mrs. Florence Ghorley McCamy were held Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Jimmy Black and Rev. J.W. Parker officiating. Interment followed in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving included Jimmy Swafford, Dewey Gravitt, Austin Webb, Brad Pegg, Brandon Barnes, and Jeremy Kilgore.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 24, from 6 until 9 p.m.
Clara Bell
Clara Mae Hyde Bell, 80, of Calhoun, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence, following several months of declining health. She was born in Murray County on Sept. 10, 1937, daughter of the late Roy and Blanche Shope Hyde. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Bell, Sr., in 2002; sisters, Betty Silvers and Mary Alice Hyde; and her grandson, Blayze Hall.
Mrs. Bell was a homemaker, and a charter member of East Calhoun Church of God.
Survivors include her son, J.L. Bell, Jr., of Calhoun; her daughter, Vicki Nicoli Bell Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Rena Hyde, Gene Hyde, and Bobby and Barbara Hyde; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jerry Hall; and other relatives.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 29, at 1 p.m., from Gordon Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Russell Hall officiating. Honorary pallbearers will include Junior Silvers, Gary Silvers, Reggie Hall, Russell Hall, Brent Hyde, Sterling Hyde, Jamie Hyde, and Nathan Murphy.
The Bell family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 28, from 5 until 8 p.m.
