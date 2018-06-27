Barbara Greeson
Mrs. Barbara Jean Bennett Greeson, 87, of Resaca, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Hattie Phillips Bennett and was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Jerry Greeson; brother, Ronnie Bennett; sister, Katie Bramblett and son-in-law, Hank Mueller.
Barbara was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Calhoun and was a good Christian woman. She loved cooking, jewelry and sweet tea with mint. She was also a hard worker in the mills and always had funny sayings.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Greeson Mueller and sister, Frances Bennett Ledford (Jesse) all of Ringgold; brother-in-law, Quinton Bramblett of Dalton; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of NHC Healthcare and Caris Hospice for their care of Barbara.
Services were Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Love Funeral Home with Minister Terry York officiating. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery in Calhoun.
The family received friends at Love Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Northside Church of Christ, 700 Jolly Road, Calhoun Ga. 30701.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.lovefuneralhomega.com.
LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 706-278-3313.
Jason Manning
Mr. Jason Edward Manning, age 45, of Manning Drive, Plainville, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mr. Manning was born in Floyd County on March 27, 1973, son of Eddie Cleveland Manning and the late Betty Jane West Manning. He was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church in Calhoun. Jason was a graduate of Shorter College where he received a degree in psychology; his true passion was helping others who were at a disadvantage. He was an avid reader and enjoyed music.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Menissa Manning; grandparents, G.C. and Edna Manning and Carl and Juanita West.
Survivors include his father, Eddie Manning of Plainville; sister and brother-in-law, Celena and Richard Miller of Plainville; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Alicia Manning of Walker, Mich. nieces and nephews, Cambria, Jacob, Justus, Leah, and Danielle; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Baird officiating. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Jason Edward Manning.