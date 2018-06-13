Glenda Poole
Mrs. Glenda Ann Tomlinson Poole, age 79, of Armuchee, passed away Thursday evening, June 7, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Poole was born in Gordon County on Sept. 18, 1938, daughter of the late Winford and Irene Chastain Tomlinson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jolene Treadaway and Florene Taylor, and by four brothers, Jack, Junior, Dan, and Lamar Tomlinson.
Mrs. Poole was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Thankful Sunday School Class and had worked in the Nursery for many years. She was a member of Hill House Garden Club in Calhoun and had been active in other civic clubs and organizations, but had spent most of her time with her husband, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Clinton Poole, to whom she was married on Feb. 28, 1959; four sons, Jerome Poole (Jen), Rome, Keith Poole (Cindy), Armuchee, Mark Poole, Armuchee, and Phelan Poole (Christy), Armuchee; nine grandchildren, Alisha Coleman (Chris), Rome, Bethany Allison (Scooter), Rome, Josh Poole, Armuchee, Hunter Poole, Rome, Hailey Poole, Rome, Madison Poole, Armuchee, Brady Poole, Armuchee, Blake Poole (Marley), Armuchee, and Brice Poole, Armuchee; six great grandchildren, Jack and Hydee Allison, Addison and James Coleman, Peyton and Phenleigh Poole; a brother, Max Tomlinson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment followed in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Patricia Dean
Mrs. Patricia Ann Underwood Dean, 76, of Plainville, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Winthrop Manor in Rome, after several years of declining health.
Mrs. Dean was born in Whitfield County on Dec. 8, 1941, daughter of the late Jim and Tilda Jones Underwood. She was retired from Mohawk Industries. She adored her family and friends, loved to watch WWE, the Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed architectural coloring. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Dean, Sr.; a son, Danny Ray Dean in 2013; two children, David and Donna Sue, who died at birth; three sisters, Inez Ware, Mary Nell Underwood, and Shirley Underwood; four brothers, Leonard, James, J.V., and Cecil Underwood. Mrs. Dean was of the Christian Faith.
Survivors include her sons, William E. Dean Jr. of Plainville, Chris Dean of Buchanan, and Ricky Dean of Shannon; step-daughters, Tammy Baldwin and Kathy Baldwin; sister, Sue Underwood; and a brother, Lowell Underwood, along with other relatives.
A service to celebrate the life of Patricia Ann Underwood Dean was held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home, with Minister Edmond Dula officiating. Interment followed the service in Fairview Cemetery on Hall Memorial Church Rd. Pallbearers serving included Thomas Payton, Harley Dean, Austin Dean, Gary Williams, Andy Davis, Greg Williams, and James Fowler.
The family received friends at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, June 8, 2018 between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m.
Wayne Walters
Ralph “Wayne” Walters, age 77 of Calhoun, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018 at his residence.
Wayne was born on April 7, 1941 in Mooresville, N.C. to the late Ralph Rhyne Walters and Helen Young. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his wife, Sharon “Ann” Gentry Walters; and sister, Susan Martin. Wayne was a member of the Georgia Association of Assessing Officials for over 35 years, having served twice as President during 1985-1986 and 1998-1999. He had a long and successful career spanning over 40 years in the Property Tax Administration in Gordon County, serving as Chief Appraiser from July 1, 1971 – July 1, 2010, and serving on the Board of Assessors from July 1, 2010 – July 1, 2011. Wayne was a member of the Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Financial Officer. He was an avid golfer and an outdoorsman, who loved spending much of his time hunting and fishing with his father, brothers, and nephews.
Wayne is survived by his son, Tim Walters and his wife Lisa of Salisbury, N.C.; four daughters, Meleah Landers and her husband Matthew of Rome, Holly Wright and her husband Barry of Rome, Kim Banks of Dawsonville, and Georgia Walters and her husband John of Savannah; two brothers, Flynn Walters of Grover, N.C., and Bill Walters of Old Hickory, Tenn.; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, June 11 at 1 p.m. from the Calhoun First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Bob Butler and Dr. David McDonald officiating.
The family received friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Calhoun First Presbyterian Church.
Lynn Stone
Cressa “Lynn” Stone, age 66 of Gordon County, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Gordon Hospital.
Lynn was born on Oct. 28, 1951 in Whitfield County to the late Cressa Lawrence Stone and Wilma Barton Stone. In addition to his parents, Lynn was also preceded in death by a sister, Delilah Ann Stone; and great-nephew, Arian Jacob Timms. Lynn was a member of Resaca First Baptist Church. He worked for Stone Building Supply, and was a member of the Local National Guard.
Lynn is survived by his sister, Lesa Timms and her husband Lance of Gordon County; nephew, Tristan Timms; great-niece, Logan Timms; great-nephew, Jackson Timms; and several cousins also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Kelley officiating. Interment followed in Fain Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving included Edwill Holcomb, Noel Holcomb, Kevin Barton, Jeffrey Barton, Steven Barton, and Tristan Timms.
The family received friends on Saturday, June 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In addition to flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Gideons International at PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Lena Freeman
Lena Bell Bennett Freeman, 82, of Plainville died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Lena was born in Jacksonville, Ala. on Dec. 27, 1935; she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Salley Alma Bennett. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Homer Bennett, and by her sister, Adamae Paris. Prior to her retirement, she worked with Gordon County Farms. Lena was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-four years, Albert F. Freeman; her son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Gayle L. Freeman; her daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Gay, and Angela and Gary Hyde; her 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
The Freeman family received friends at Fellowship Baptist Church on Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m.
The funeral service was conducted on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial followed the service at Scott Cemetery. Rev. Richard Webster, Rev. Ron Bankson, and Rev. Ron Chandler officiated. Patricia Beechman arranged music for the service. Pallbearers were Matthew D. Hyde, Nathaniel Gaston, Jordan Gaston, Zachary Marshall, David Marshall, Taylor Lewis, and Jake Lewis.
Ted Lanehart, Jr.
Mr. Jacob Theodore “Ted” Lanehart Jr., 70, of Calhoun died at his home on Saturday, June 2, 2018, following several years of declining health.
Ted was born in Natchez, Miss. on May 14, 1948; he was the son of the late Jacob T. Lanehart, Sr. and Annie Barth “Peggy” Lanehart. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Leona Williams, and by his nephew, Rory Carnes.
Ted graduated from Natchez High School in the class of 1966. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Ted worked as a surveyor, in various textile plants, and was medically retired from the Kerry Corporation. Ted was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed camping, hiking, and was a great history buff.
Ted is survived by his sisters and their husbands, Christie and J.C. Havard of Roxie, Miss., Beth and Richard Huff of Warner Robins and Julia and Richard Nicholson of Bonaire, Ga. and numerous nieces, nephews.
Effie Potts
Effie Potts, age 83, of Sugar Valley, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Effie was born on Feb. 25, 1935 in Rome to the late Harper Byers and Alma Beatrice Battles Byers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Potts, Sr.; two brothers, Grady Byers and Cecil Byers; and her infant daughter. Effie has been a resident of Gordon County since she was 6 years old, and was of the Baptist Faith. She was retired from Mohawk Industries.
Effie is survived by her son, Eddie Potts and his companion Bernie Zuniga; a very dear friend Gary Riggs; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, June 13 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Effie Potts, age 83 of Sugar Valley.