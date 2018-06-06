Lorie Hamby
Mrs. Lorie Ann Hamby, age 55, of Hopkins Road, Adairsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on April 16, 1963 to James Denvil Murphy and Grace Pearl Hulgan Murphy. Lorie was a devout Christian and member of NorthPointe Church. An amazing wife, mother and grandmother, she built her life around her family. She enjoyed helping with the Feed the Children program and was an outstanding cook. Lorie was a selfless and loving person who touched the lives of many who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Alan Hamby; sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Allie Hamby of White and Landon and Ansley Hamby of Cartersville; her precious granddaughters, Lyla Hamby and Quinley Hamby; parents, Jim and Grace Murphy of Woodstock; sister and brother-in-law, Missy and Eric Sebree of Dallas and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. at NorthPointe Church, Adairsville with Mr. Paxton Hamby, Rev Joey Phillips, and Rev. Jim Pinkard officiating. Pallbearers include Justin Hamby, Landon Hamby, Blake Hamby, Allen Harris, Chris Edwards, and Eric Sebree. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Payne, Fred Painter, Brad Hamby, Travis Miller, and Jack May.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at NorthPointe Church, Adairsville.
Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lorie Ann Hamby.
Virgil Gibson
Mr. Virgil Gibson, 85, of Fite Bend Road, Resaca, departed this life Sunday morning, June 3, 2018 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving wife, Barbara, and his family at his side. He was born May 7, 1933 in Chatsworth, a son of the late William Leonard and Addie Lola Brewer Gibson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Terry Gibson; grandson, Dwayne Mulkey; sisters, Josephine Hall, Katherine Holland and Joyce Gibson; brother, Grady Gibson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Newberry Gibson of the residence; sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and JoAnn Mullins of Dalton, Wendell Gibson of Chatsworth, Greg McPherson of Dalton; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Leroy Mulkey of Dalton, Cathy Gibson Lynn of Chatsworth, Tammy and Bruce Cockburn of Dalton, Tonya and Lyndy Bryant of Marathon, Fla.; sister, Anna Ruth Langham of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, William “Buddy” and Irene Gibson of Chatsworth, Waymon and Martha Gibson of Varnell, Jerry and Charlotte Gibson of Chatsworth, Ronnie and Loretta Gibson of Chatsworth; special granddaughter, Toni Leigh Ponders of Resaca; 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Virgil Gibson will be held Thursday June 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Tim Sanford and Reverend Clayton Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Alan Gibson, Jeffrey Gibson, Micha Gibson, Wayne Mulkey, Tommy Holland, John Langham, Ethan Cockburn, and William Ballew serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 -9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
Jimmy Carter, Jr.
Jimmy Dale Carter Jr., 47, of Calhoun, died at his home on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Carter Sr., and by his wife, Michelle Johns Carter, in 2012.
Jimmy is survived by his mother, Diane Carter; his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Justin Nelson; his son, Jimmy Dale Carter III; his brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Angela Carter; his grandchildren, Jacob Elijah Nelson, and James Rollin Nelson.
To honor his wishes, Jimmy’s body was cremated. Services will be announced at a later date.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.