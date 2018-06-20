Suzanne Lindsay
Suzanne A. Lindsay, age 57, of Gurnee, Ill., departed this life on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Suzanne was born May 22, 1961 in Waukegan, Ill.
Suzanne was an attorney who practiced law in Lake County for many years. She was very active in her Catholic Church and was a member of the Lumen Cordium Society. She was involved in supporting numerous charities, including Beacon Place and the Boy and Girls Club of Door County.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, William C. Lindsay; her daughter, Jillian Brooks; son Will Lindsay; granddaughter Dorothy; and siblings Kate and David Cochran of Calhoun, Ga.; Steve and Julie.
A visitation for Suzanne will be held Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 12 - 2 p.m. with a funeral mass following at 2 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd Gurnee, IL. Fr. Greg will officiate. A burial will occur at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cemetery, 22333 W Erhart Rd, Mundelein, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the https://beacon-place.org/ or http://bgcdoorcounty.org/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the Lindsay family.
This announcement is made as a courtesy for the local family of Suzanne by The Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home, 675 Jolly Rd. Calhoun,GA30701,706-625-7577.
Stella Gregory
Stella Mae Gregory, of Kennesaw, surrounded by her loving family, went to be with her lord Saturday, June 9, 2018. Stella is survived by her husband James Gregory and their beloved companion, Daisy; brother Dennis Miller; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their children who loved her deeply. Stella is preceded in death by father Jesse Miller; mother Finnie Miller; their children Irene (Miller) Lovell, Hoit Miller, Benny Miller, Glen Miller and Audrey (Miller) Lovell.
Stella was born in Borden Springs Ala. on Aug. 11, 1932. She met her loving husband in Atlanta and that is where they started their long life together. She married James Gregory in August 1980 and remained married until her passing. Stella was fiercely loyal and didn’t care what it cost her to protect her family. She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and was involved in many programs that helped shape the younger generation from being a Sabbath school teacher to a pathfinder leader. She loved her Lord and never found it a burden to do whatever was asked of her in his name. Stella worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta and retired with them after 28 years of service. Her love and devotion to her family will be forever remembered and sorely missed.
Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at both Cartersville Medical Center and Daybreak Village Assisted Living for making her last days memorable and full of love.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Valley View Chapel. Interment will follow in Collegedale Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. before the service on Wednesday at the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 7414 Old Lee Highway. Chattanooga, TN. 37421.
Marjorie Gravitt
Mrs. Marjorie L. Gravitt, age 92 of Calhoun passed away, Thursday, June 14, 2018 after several years of declining health.
Mrs. Gravitt was born in Gordon County on October 21, 1925. She was the daughter Carl and Nell Hunt Langston. She was a graduate of Sonoraville High School and attended Coosa Valley Tech. Mrs. Gravitt was a member of the Calhoun First Baptist Church and for a number of years, the Ruth Sunday School Class. She had been an employee of Fafnir Bearing and retired in 1998. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Gravitt, two sons, William Gravitt and an infant son, Bruce Gravitt; two sisters, Lillian L. Williams and Inez L., Reeves, and a granddaughter, Selena Gravitt.
Mrs. Gravitt is survived by a granddaughter, Candace Cornett and her husband James; two great granddaughters, Presley Cornett and Nikki Ratcliff and her husband Landon; nieces, Charlotte Cochran of Calhoun and Gwen Olliff and her husband Foy of Statesboro. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews, Howell Cochran and his wife Kathy of Kennesaw, Russell Cochran, Melissa Tomlinson, Pam Edwards and her husband Al, Laura Ruth and her husband, Chuck all of Calhoun; nephews, Bill Olliff and his wife Becky, Bob Olliff and his wife Tammy of Statesboro; niece, Lynn Young of Thomson; great nieces and nephews, Wesley Olliff and his wife Jessica of Savannah, Jennifer Waters and her husband John of Statesboro, Morgan and Erin Olliff of Statesboro, Emily and Will Waters of Statesboro and Archer and Jennings Olliff of Savannah; Great, great, nieces and nephews, Leann Bone and her husband, Josh, Brandon Tomlinson and his wife Susanna, Laura Long and her husband, Josh, Carrie Moyer and her husband Glenn, Emily Edwards, John Cochran, Dean Ruth, and Zachary Ruth; great, great, great nephews and a niece, Asa Bone, Braydon Tomlinson, and Bryn Bone.
Funeral services were conducted at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home on Saturday, June 16, 2018 with the family receiving friends from 1 until 3 p.m. with the service at 3 p.m. Dr. Bert Vaughn officiated with Donnie Nesbitt arranging music. Interment follewed in Fain Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Landon Ratcliffe, Russell Cochran, Howell Cochran, Bob Reeve, Michael Hunt, and Jimmy Underwood.
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Mrs. Marjorie L. Gravitt of Calhoun.
JoAnne Barrett
JoAnne Pierce Barrett, 69, of Calhoun, died Thursday, June 14, 2018 at her home, following a brief illness. She was born in Tate, Ga. on May 8, 1949, daughter of the late Grady and Ora Mae Kinsey Pierce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Sims.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Vilma Sims, Sidney Sims, John Sims, and Grady Newport; her daughter, Mary Sims; a brother, Albert Pierce; sisters, Betty Sertain, Barbara Cannon, Teresa Boudreaux, Retha Burns, and Claudine Brock; and grandchildren, Tracey, Thomas Jr., Heather and Justin, Zac and Tara, Taylor, Mike, Jessie, Tasha, Cebreanna, Cody, Dessie, Scottie Joe, and Cherokee. Several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Services to honor the life of JoAnne Pierce Barrett were held Saturday, June 16 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Shane Pierce officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 15 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for JoAnne Pierce Barrett are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.