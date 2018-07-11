Johnny Mulkey
Mr. Johnny Mulkey, 58, of Ranger, departed this life on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Cartersville Medical Center.
Johnny was born at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on Aug. 25, 1959, a son of Bobbie Mulkey and Dorothy Greeson Poole. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Michael Mulkey.
Prior to becoming disabled he had worked as a truck driver, and was well known as the maintenance man at the former Holiday Inn on Red Bud Road. Johnny was a very good man, a loving father, and was always a friend to all. He was always willing to help anyone out and could never tell anyone No.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Wanda Bearden Mulkey of the residence; daughters and sons-in-law, April Michelle and Eugene Chastain, Tia and Joey Muse all of Calhoun; sons and daughter-in-law, Bobby Joe and Jennifer Mulkey, and Donnie Mulkey all of Ranger; father and step-mother, Bobbie and Jean Mulkey of Alabama; mother and step-father, Dorothy and Kenneth Poole of Baldwin, Ga.; grandchildren, Dakota Edward Johnson, Charles David Johnson, Dalyn Kay Marie Muse, Kaley Nichole Muse, Thea Emmalene Mulkey, and Bobby Joe Mulkey Jr; great-grandchild, Colton Leigh; brothers, Michael Mulkey of Tennessee, Randy Mulkey of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Miller and Mark Minter of Panama City Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law and husband, Millie and Randy Mulkey of Chatsworth,; mother-in-law, Peggy Ayers of Ranger; several more nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and loved ones also survive.
A graveside service for Johnny Mulkey was held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend David Ray officiating.
Mitchell Baughcum, Matthew Baughcum, Dakota Johnson, David Johnson, Eugene Chastain, and John Appel were all honored to serve as pallbearers.
The Mulkey family received friends on Friday, July 6, 2018, between the hours of 6 - 9 p.m. at the Calhoun Chapel Of Ponders Funeral Home.
Nancy Forster
Nancy Forster, age 66, of Calhoun, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at her residence with her loving husband by her side.
Nancy was born on Aug. 27, 1951 in McComb, Miss. to Phyllis Jean Nimon and the late Othell Nimon. She was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Albritton.
Nancy is survived: by her husband, Scott Forster of Calhoun; mother, Phyllis Jean Nimon of McComb, Miss.; brothers, William Nimon and his wife Marie of Calhoun, John Nimon and his wife Bessie of Smithdale, Miss.; sister, Brenda Thompson of Calhoun; brother-in-law, Michael Forster and his wife Diana of Calhoun; she is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and additional extended family.
A Memorial Service will be conducted on Thursday, July 12 at 3:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 12 from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Calhoun High School debate program in care of the Superintendent’s office at 380 Barrett Road, Calhoun, GA 30701
Billy Vance
Mr. Billy Vance, 73, of Calhoun died at Erlanger Hospital on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, following several months of declining health. Billy was born in Bartow County on Feb. 20, 1945; he was the son of the late William Homer and Vennie Stell Vance Sr. Billy was of the Pentecostal faith. He retired from Mannington Mills after 37 years of service. Billy loved to hunt, fish, and talk on the phone. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband and father.
Billy is survived by his wife, Janie Winkle Vance; his daughters and sons-in-law, Yvette and Juan Zamora, Tammy Chitwood and Anthony Morris, and Danita Vance Holcomb, and her husband, Michael Holcomb; his grandchildren, Tiffany Franklin, Blake (Tracey) Smith, Stephani Green, Briana Lindsey, Christopher Green, Braxton Lindsey, Lacey Eaton, Lane Smith, Ximena Zamora, Zac Zamora, and Serenity Morris; his great-grandchildren, Lyric Smith, Gracie Lindsey, Benjamin Teague, Dylan Lindsey, and Bryson Lindsey; his sister, Shirley Henderson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Faye Vance, Larry and Esther Vance; his brother-in-law, Robert W. (Annie) Winkle; his sisters-in-law, Johnnie Bailey and Betty Williams; his nieces, Judy Green and Donna Graves; his nephew, Little Wes Duncan; other relatives and friends.
The Vance family received friends on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed at Chandler Cemetery. Pastor Keith Reid and Rev. Marvin Jackson officiated. Pallbearers were Braxton Lindsey, Christopher Green, Lane Smith, Wesley Duncan Jr., Calvin Silvers, Michael Holcomb, Corey Paradis, and Buddy Vance.
Jerrie Payne
Mrs. Jerrie Wyatt Payne, 48, of the Talking Rock community, departed this life on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jerrie was born in Bartow County on June 27, 1970, the only daughter of Nancy Richardson Wyatt of Calhoun and the late William Jerry Wyatt.
At the time of her death she was employed by ABM Contracting and was a custodian at Pickens County High School. She loved her job and loved her co-workers very much. She was a graduate of the Class of 1989 from Fairmount High School. Jerrie attended church at Revolution Church in Jasper, Georgia.
Jerrie is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Lee Payne of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Sabrina and Steve Swindler of North Augusta, South Carolina, Tabitha Payne, and Christy Payne both of Talking Rock; her mother, Nancy Richardson Wyatt of Calhoun, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law, Billy and Taiwana Wyatt of Fairmount, Georgia, Steve Pyle and Terry Carboni both of Indiana; two grandchildren; very special friends that she loved dearly, Becky Brookshire of the Ryo Community, and Debra Faucett of Pickens County, Georgia; other extended family members and many friends also survive Jerrie.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jerrie Payne was held on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Elliott officiating.
Friends visited with the family on Sunday, July 8, from 1 p.m. until the service hour of 3 p.m.
Chevy Hinds
Charles R (Chevy) Hinds, 60, of Tunnel Hill, died Monday, July 2, 2018 at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Aicata, Calif. on Dec. 29, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Charles and Dorothy Faye Wyatt Hinds.
Chevy was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He loved well and was well loved by many family and friends. Chevy was a truck driver for over 32 years. He loved woodworking and working on different projects.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Hinds; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Brittany Hinds, Tim and Jennifer Hinds, Bryan and Serina Hinds, and Eric Seay; daughters and son-in-law, Shelby Bicknell, and Shaunna and Christopher McConkey; a brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Debra Hinds; sisters and brothers-in-law, Darla and Jeff Walde, Connie and Dennis Clouse, and Debbie and Randy Edwards; grandchildren, Delilah Huey, Malachi and Mary Jo Hinds, Kendrick Hinds, Alexander, Kirsten, Mya, Elise, and Emma Hinds, Austin Coker, Alexis, Ethan and Kaley Seay, D’Artagnan Bicknell, Viktoriya Kaplun, Jonathan and Hayleigh Carriveau; great-grandchildren, Brentley and Grayson Coker; and his sidekick, “Sweetie”.
Honoring his wishes, Chevy’s body was cremated. The family will arrange a private service later.
Julie Ann Goforth
Mrs. Julie Ann Goforth, age 49, of Cohutta, departed this life Tuesday July 3, 2018 at the local hospital. Julie was born July 8, 1968 in Dalton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Jack Henderson; sister, Lisa Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tim Goforth of the residence; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and James Roberts of Cohutta; mother, Rose Henderson of Dalton; sister and brother-in-law, Rena and Anthony Graham of Dalton; nephew, Tyler and Lindsay Smith; niece, Taylor Smith; great niece and nephew Emmalynn and Jameson.
Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Julie Ann Goforth was held Sunday July 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Cohutta Hills Community Church with Reverend Sammy Randolph officiating. Interment followed in the Cohutta Hills Community Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Mildred Minish
Mildred Cole Minish, 89, of Dalton, and formerly of Commerce, died Monday evening, July 2, 2018.
Mrs. Minish was born Oct. 3, 1928 in Franklin County to the late Reppard C. and Lula Brawner Cole. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Minish, Jr., and siblings Herman Benson Cole, Grady Roberts, Irene Cole, and Sarah Swindel.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Minish of Commerce, and Barry and Gayle Minish, of Dalton; grandchildren, Michelle (Joe) Henneberger, Matthew (Laura) Moulton, Nick (Mandie) Moulton, Jennifer Minish, and Lori Minish, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jimmie Nash, Nettie Ruth Smith, Faye Cole, Ann (Tom) Rogers, Marvin (Jennette) Cole, brother-in-law Ford Swindel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Minish were held Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce with Reverend Jay Hill officiating. She will be laid to rest by her husband at Erastus Christian Church Cemetery in Madison County.
The family received friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel in Dalton on Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. and Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce, Georgia from 5 until 8 p.m.
