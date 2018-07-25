Jordan Baldridge
Jordan Luke Baldridge, 31-year-old son of Robert Lee Baldridge and Elice Redden Baldridge. He was a loving brother to Shellise Lively, Robert Lee Baldridge Jr, Rebecca George, Emily Shelton, and Nealey Reed. He went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 15, 2018 near his home in Calhoun. Luke had almost finished an engineering degree at Southern Polytechnic in Kennesaw. He loved God, dirt bikes, guitars, music, reading the Bible and spending time with family. He always had a way of making people smile and was never hesitant to say “I love you.”
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Minnie and Emory Redden, and Nealey and Gilbert Baldridge. He had twelve nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation was held at Ponders Funeral Home in Calhoun on July 20, 2018 from 5 - 9 p.m. Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Crane Eater Community Church with internment following in the church cemetery located at 3168 Red Bud Rd NE, Calhoun, GA 30701
Condolences may be sent to Jordan's family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to The Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home
David Crump
Mr. David L. Crump, age 65, of Talking Rock, died Saturday, July 14, 2018 following injuries received in an automobile accident.
Mr. Crump was born, Oct. 30, 1952, in Pickens County, the son of the late Noel and Hassie Silvers Crump. He was retired from Shaw Industries, a veteran serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and a member of the Mt. Carmel Church of Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pearl Frady; and brother, Roger Crump.
Survivors include: wife Peggy Cronan Crump; sons and spouses, Lamar Crump, Jody and Angie Crump, Chris and Paula Crump all of Talking Rock; grandchildren, Kelsey, Courtney, Ethan, Ryan and Dawson Crump; great-grandchild, Kenleigh Sampson; brothers, Roy, Jimmy and Clifford Crump; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Easley, Rev. Herschel Pierce and Rev. Jeff Cronan officiating. Interment was in the Ball Creek Baptist Church cemetery with graveside rites by the North Georgia Honor Guard.
The family met with friends Thursday from 5 until 9 p.m. and all day Friday until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to American Cancer Society in memory of Mr. Crump.
Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jonnie Barnette
Jonnie Marie Barnette, age 90, of Calhoun and Gordon County, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Gordon Health Care after a period of declining health.
Jonnie was born on Jan. 31, 1928 in Gordon County to the late Gus Nunnally Barnette, Sr. and Mable Fite Barnette. In addition to her parents, Jonnie was also preceded in death by: several brothers and sisters, Edwin Barnette and his wife Wilma, Lucy Barnette, Bettye Barnette, Swea Barnette, Elizabeth Dodd, Gus Barnette, Reverend Fite Barnette and his wife Audrey; and nephews, Russell Barnette and Philip Barnette. Jonnie was retired from Mohawk Industries, and was a charter member of the Belmont Baptist church.
Jonnie is survived by: one brother, Billy Barnette and his wife, Nan; one sister-in-law, Bernice Barnette; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Sellers and Dr. John Allen officiating. Jim and Treva Sellers and Jan Wornack had charge of music. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery with the Reverend Stephen Williams in charge of graveside services.
The Barnette family received friends on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Pallbearers serving were: Keith Barnette, Todd Barnette, Dennis Blankenship, Harley Barnette, Matt Parkman, Tharell Barnette, and Ron Harding. Honorary Pallbearers were: Faye Harris, Suzanne Moore, Robin Chapman, Tim Haney, Buddy Stewart, Buck Mc Bee, Randy Clark, Harry Washington, Ray Grogan, and members of the Reapers Sunday School Class.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements for the services of Jonnie Marie Barnette.
Cody Angel
Cody Edward Angel, 23, of Rydal, died Thursday, July 19, 2018 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Gordon County on July 20, 1994, son of Danny Lee Newport and Sandra Shrie Angel. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Angel and J.C. Newport.
Cody was a 2012 graduate of Sonoraville High School. He was employed with Landscape Associates.
Survivors include his fiancée, Brittany Miller; his children, Braiden Angel, Jackson Angel, Dustin Angel, and Bentley Miller; his father, Danny Lee Newport; his mother, Sandra Shrie Angel; uncles and aunts, Tony and Sherry Angel, Tim and Kim Angel, Pamela and Richard Bishop, and Thomas and Dena Angel; and his grandmothers, Faye Angel and Shirley Newport.
Services to honor the life of Cody Edward Angel were held from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Delmar Ledford officiating. Interment followed in Erwin Hill Church of God Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included AJ Angel, Timothy Angel, Christopher Angel, Ben Turner, Lamar Turner, Jerry Turner, Josh Newport, John Turner, and Daniel Roberson.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 23 from 5 until 9 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Cody Edward Angel are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Shirley McAfee
Ms. Shirley Ann McAfee, age 70, of Adairsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Rome. She was a member of Adairsville Body of Christ and was preceded in death by her parents, James Phillips and Doris Jean Taylor Phillips; brother, Lamar Carter; sister, Rachael Winters; and son, Terry Lamar McAfee.
Survivors are two sons, Joe Howard McAfee of Adairsville, and Tyrone (Amanda) Henderson of Rome; four grandchildren; sisters, Victoria Curtis of Adairsville, Darlene Bryant, Yvonne Johnson of Rome, and Kathleen (Buddy) Clark of Calhoun; brothers, Sanford Chaney of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael Phillips of Rome, Anthony Phillips of Calhoun, and John Turner of El Paso, Texas; nephew, Johnny Washington, Jr. of Rome; special friends, Jennifer Malone and Leola Wilkey of Adairsville; a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service was held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. the Adairsville Body of Christ, 255 Elmo Circle, Adairsville, Georgia 30120, with Pastor Kenneth L. Benham and other Ministers officiating. Interment, Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Shirley Ann McAfee at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Richard West
Mr. Richard Jerome West, age 81, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., formerly of Adairsville, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in the Adairsville, March 29, 1937, son of the late Isaac George “Bud” West and Doris White West. Mr. West was member of the Adairsville First Christian Church and veteran of United States Air Force Reserve and served in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was the former recreation director for the City of Adairsville for nine and half years and worked at Union Carbide for several years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Boswell West; and infant brother, Jerry Fain West.
Survivors include his son, Terry (Melisa) West of Gaylesville, Ala.; daughters, Rhonda (Chuck) Davenport of Buchanan; Christa (Randy) Jackson of Cartersville, and Vivian (Dennis) Bratcher of Cedar Bluff, Ala; brother, Charles G. West of Kingston; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; special friend, Peggy Adcock.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Steve Morrow and Rev. Jim Pinkard officiating. Interment followed in the Snow Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers were Dustin Cantrell, Caleb Sayid, Adam Sayid, Ben Self, Johnny Self, Dennis Williams, Larry Pratt, and Billy Smith.
The family received friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Richard Jerome West.
Ronald Mantooth
Mr. Ronald Mantooth, age 66, of Calhoun, departed this life Wednesday July 18, 2018. He was born Jan. 1, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, LD Mantooth; brother, Robert Lamar Mantooth. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Mantooth of the residence; mother, Elizabeth Mantooth; daughter, Christie Delynn Ridley of Dalton; step sons, Charles Roy Gibson III and Megan Gibson of Tucker, Michael Lee Gibson of Kennesaw; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Geraldine Mantooth; nephews, Jamie Mantooth, Tyler Mantooth of Dalton; grandchildren, Justin Keeler, Preston Thomason.
Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ronald Mantooth was held Monday July 23, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Randy Postell officiating. Interment followed in the Eton Cemetery with Jamie Mantooth, Tyler Mantooth, Charlie Gibson, Michael Gibson, Jason Taylor and Jason Parker serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1 until 3 p.m. on Monday. The American Legion Post 112 will be in charge of Military Rites.
Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel
Cecil Pratt
Mr. Cecil Leonard Pratt, age 89, of Hensley Road, Adairsville, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Cartersville Medical Center.
He was born in Gordon County on Dec. 5, 1928, son of the late Cyrus Logan Pratt and Carrie Lou Carr Pratt. Mr. Pratt attended Canaan Land Christian Center. A veteran of the United States Army, he served in the Korean Conflict and is a Purple Heart recipient. Mr. Pratt was a true entrepreneur and hard worker; a lifelong cattle farmer and owner operator of several businesses including Pratt’s Grocery and Pratt’s Trailer Park. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Iris Atkins, Bonnie Young, Jessie Sharp, Joann Johnson, and Harriett McAfee; brothers, Mike Pratt, Perry Pratt, and Clemon Pratt.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Beatrice King Pratt of Adairsville; son, Gary Pratt of Adairsville; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Stuart French of Calhoun; sister, Mable Tate of Adairsville; grandchildren, Robert Pratt of Calhoun, Chelsea French of Adairsville, and Logan French of Calhoun; great-granddaughter, Charli Belle Tennant; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Steve Morrow officiating. Interment will follow in the Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Cecil Leonard Pratt.
Ann Boatwright
Mary “Ann” Turner Boatwright was born on Oct. 30, 1934 to the proud parents of Sam and Lucy Mae Washington Turner in Calhoun. She departed this life early Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for over 40 years where she was an usher and served in many other capacities. She later joined New Beginnings Christian Community Fellowship. Ann was a very devoted wife, mother, sister and friend whom will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert James Boatwright; son, Mack Turner; parents and nine siblings.
Left to cherish her memory: beloved children, Ricky (Betty) Turner, Ronnie Turner, Deborah Turner, Jeffrey Turner, Shirley (Michael) Johnson, all of Knoxville, and Jerry (LaTronda) Curtis of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren whom she raised, Rhoshawn Cates, Howard Cates and Ashley Turner; special friend and daughter in law, Alice Turner; devoted granddaughter, Rhoshawnda Turner; brother, Jimmy (Jessie) Turner of Calhoun; sisters, Wylene Turner, Margaret Martin, and Betty Jean Samples, all of Calhoun; sister in law: Pauline Turner, two step-daughters: Carolyn Goins and Elaine Boatwright; a host of other family and friends to include special friends, Susan (Gaines) Walker and family friend, Ronnie Nelson.
Thursday, July 26, 2018, the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. Reverend Richard S. Brown, Pastor, Reverend Anthony Rodgers, Officiant and Reverend Dr. Valentino McNeal, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service.