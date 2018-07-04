Michael Ware
Mr. Michael Bynum Ware, 39, of Calhoun, departed this life Thursday, June 28, 2018 from injuries sustained in an accident.
He was born in Cobb County on June 27, 1979, the son of James Graydon Ware Jr and Gwen Ford Ware. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Bynum Ford; and grandparents, Hessie and Graydon Ware Sr.
Michael was a well known lifetime member of the Gordon County community and was also a member of the Gordon Central High School graduating Class of 1998. He was a member at Belmont Baptist Church in Calhoun. Michael loved his children and family with all of his heart. He loved to fish, loved drag racing, and just generally loved the outdoors and cars overall. For the last several years he had worked for the United States Postal Service where he served in Calhoun, Dalton, Cleveland Tennessee, Rossville, East Ridge, and at the time of his death he was the Postmaster at the Post Office in Summerville. Michael just genuinely loved people and was always there to help those in need. He was an avid motorcyclist, and was a member of the local Hellions Motorcycle Club. Not only do they ride and stick together as a brotherhood, but their main mission is charitable work. Michael was a true Parrot Head and a diehard Jimmy Buffet fan. He and his sister shared this same love and attended concerts together. Michael loved to wheel and deal with anyone. He had a penetrating and contagious smile and was loved dearly by his friends and family.
Michael is survived by his children, Emory Tanner Ware and Emma Marie Ware; his parents, James Ware Jr. and Gwen Ware; his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Zack Taylor, all of Calhoun; his grand-mother, Agnes Bynum of Cuthbert, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, dear friends, his beloved brotherhood in the local Hellions Motorcycle Club, and his very special Postal Service family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Michael Ware was held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders with Brother Clyde McEntire officiating. Ponders Funeral Home Harley Davidson Hearse took Michael to Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery where he was laid to rest. Walter Printup, Pat Campbell, Luke Wilkins, Chad Davis, Mitch Harrell, and Mark Holloway were all be honored to serve as pallbearers.
An Honorary escort to the graveside was composed of his fellow motorcyclists from his beloved Hellions Motorcycle Club who led him to his resting place.
Friends visited with Michael’s family on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home between the hours of 4 – 9 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to his beloved Hellions who will then use those funds to help local charities.
Tristan Wisherd
Christopher Tristan Wisherd, better known as Tristan by most, age 18, of Ranger, departed this life Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at his residence.
Tristan was born in Cobb County on April 27, 2000, a son of Christopher Ryan Wisherd of Ranger and the late Amanda Michelle Morris. Along with his mother, he is also preceded in death by his grandfather, Timothy James Wisherd.
Tristan had attended Fairmount Elementary School, Sonoraville Middle School, and most recently Sonoraville High School. At Sonoraville, he was very fond of and active in Coach Hufstetler’s film department; he had even filmed his only sister’s Sonoraville High School Class of 2017 Graduation. He had been employed by Zaxby’s.
He is survived by his father, Christopher Ryan Wisherd of Ranger; his only sibling, Taylor McKenzie Wisherd, also of Ranger; grandmother, Mary Ann Wisherd of Jasper; former step-mother, Brittany Ray of Jasper; also a host of many more family members and friends survive Tristan.
To follow Tristan’s and his family’s wishes he will be cremated, and no formal services will be held at this time.
Jamika Harrison
Ms. Jamika LaShae Harrison, age 24, of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Hawkinsville, Ga. She was a member of Calvary Church Of God In Christ. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Jean Harrison.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Joseph (Lisa) Harrison, Jr.; mother, Kimberly Faye Harrison; brothers, Damaris Lamont’e Fowler, Jezeah Lamont Harrison; sisters, Jadasia Lei Harrison, Jasmine Laine Harrison, Jewel Leonta Harrison, Jenesis Lynee Harrison; grandfathers, Elder Joseph Harrison, Sr., and Billy Roy Fowler; grandmother, Beatrice E. Fowler; uncles, Alex Harrison, Christopher (Ann) King Harrison, Victor L. (Denise) Harrison, Virgil L. (Patricia) Harrison, Kevin R. Fowler, and Kenny S. Fowler; aunts, Kirissa (George) Waddell, Louise Oliver, Florence King; cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at the Chapel at 7 p.m. with Bishop Claud Jones as Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour at 7 p.m.
Myrtice Dobson
Mrs. Myrtice Evon Souther Dobson, 82, of the Rock Creek Community, died Saturday, June 30 at her residence.
Myrtice was born in Whitfield County on Dec. 18, 1935, daughter of the late Milo and Stella Smith Souther. Prior to her retirement, she had previously been employed by Hamilton Medical Center as a Registered Nurse, Shaw Industries, and Calhoun Walmart in the Jewelry department. She was a member of Reeves Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, William “Billy” Dobson in 2000 and granddaughters, Misty Yorek Kinnear in 2005 and Elizabeth “Ashley” Hedges in 2015.
Survivors include three sons, Lewis Dobson and his wife Judy, Kenneth Dobson and Wanda Burroughs, and Gary Dobson; four daughters, Cheryl Hall and Rick Engel, Donna Wehking and her husband Roger, Wendy Hobberchalk and her husband James, and Tammy Hedges; ten grandchildren, Shane Hall, Brad Ricks, Bryan Dobson, Brittany Dobson, Amanda Steele, Amy Dobson, Austin, Tyler, Will and Gracie Hobberchalk; several great-grandchildren and other relatives also survive.
The funeral service for Myrtice Evon Dobson was held Monday, July 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Burns and Rev. Clinton Carver officiated. Interment followed at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving included; Shane Hall, Bryan Dobson, Brad Ricks, Austin, Tyler and Will Hobberchalk and Mack Steele.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 1 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m.
Bill Thomas
Bill Thomas, age 73, of Trion and formerly of Gordon County, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on Jan. 21, 1945 to the late James Francis Thomas and Ardith Thrift Thomas. He was of the Church of God faith. Bill was a former Gordon County Sheriff’s deputy, and had also worked for the Piggly Wiggly. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by: his wife, Elaine Shepard Thomas; and his sister, Sara Thomas.
He is survived by two sons, Billy Thomas Jr. of Chattanooga, and Joe Thomas and his wife Sandy of Trion; step-daughters, Penny Bradley and her husband Donald of Calhoun, and Sandy Logan and her husband Doug of Calhoun; brothers, Jimmy Thomas and his wife Martha of Jacksonville, Fla., and Bobby Thomas of Brunswick, Ga.; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverend Kenneth Jennings officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday, July 3 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
James Harris
Mr. James L. (Bo) Harris, 65, of Calhoun, died Saturday, July 1, 2018 at his residence following five months declining health.
Mr. Harris was born in Gordon County on Sept. 6, 1952, son of the late James Harris Sr. and Ola Mae Cudd Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Terresa Gowens Harris, to whom he has been married for 46 years; two daughters, Selena Johnson and her husband Justin and Shonta Harris; three sisters, Sue Ray and her husband Eddie, Carol Harris and Mary Ann Hicks and her husband John; and one brother, Roy Harris; grandchildren Spencer Jones, Jackson Jones, Gillian Johnson and Ayden Johnson and one great-grandchild, Presley Cole; mother-in-law, Helen Dupree Gowens Weaver; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and other relatives.
The Funeral service for Mr. James L. (Bo) Harris was held Monday, July 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Calhoun Community Church with Pastor Jerry Rice officiating. Interment followed in the family lot at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Spencer Jones, Jackson Jones, Justin Johnson, Ayden Johnson, Eddie Fair and Maurice Gowens. Honorary pallbearers serving included Tom Millsap, Wendall Ray, Jimmy Payne and Eric Ralec.
The family received friends Sunday, July 1 at Calhoun Community Church between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.
Renee Colburn
Renee Gallman Colburn, 51, of Fairmount, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on May 9, 1967. Renee was preceded in death by her father, Howard Gallman.
She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Dean Colburn; her children, Tabitha Lynn Mullins, Brittany Nashae and Christopher Allen, and Cody Lee and Callie Mullins; her parents, Carol and Pete Watson; her grandchildren, Karsyn, Karyzma, Gracie, Baylon, Owen, Kaesyn, Oakley, Weslynn, and Annistyn; a brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Lynn Gallman; aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 30 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Pastor DaRon Henson officiated.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 30 from 3 until 6 p.m.
Virginia Walraven
Virginia Waters Walraven, 77, of Resaca, died Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Calhoun Health Care. She was born in Floyd County on May 21, 1941, daughter of the late Thomas and Wilma White Waters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Walraven, in 2005; and her sister, Juanita Waters Blalock.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Arturo Osorio of Calhoun; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Betty Waters of Villanow, and A.C. and Brenda Waters of Alabama; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Reyes and Hannah Nicole Martin; and great-grandchildren, Martin Reyes, Madison Reyes, and Mason Reyes.
Services to honor the life of Virginia Waters Walraven will be held Thursday, July 5 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Fain Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 1 p.m. until the service hour of 4 p.m.
JR Slone
Henry Ford “JR” Slone, 61, of Fairmount, died at his home on Saturday, June 30, 2018. JR was born in Kentucky on March 21, 1957. He was the son of the late Fred and Jo Ann Mullins Slone; along with his parents, JR was preceded in death by his sister, Glauda Slone. JR worked with Schwartz Mowing.
Survivors are his children, Bobby Ray Slone, Johnny Michael Mullins, Debra Lynn Dotson, Rachel LaDonna Slone; his brother, Donnie Slone; his sisters, Mattie “Janie” Slone, Linda Carol Coots, Treasa Geraldine Wills; his grandchildren, Jacob Ray Slone, Shiloh Bryant, Kalab Mullins, Palisly Mullins, Tyson Mullins, Dakota Mullins, Samari Mullins, Jaden Bently, Clarissa Dotson, Virginia Renee Dotson, Bobby Lynn Dotson, Makalya McCarty, Larry McCarty, Kavanna Atkins; thirteen nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and numerous friends.
