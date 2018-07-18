Jordan Baldridge
Mr. Jordan Luke Baldridge, 31, of Calhoun, departed this life Sunday, July 15, 2018, at his residence. Jordon is the son of Bob and Elice Baldridge and brother of Nealey Reed, Shellise Lively, Emily Shelton, Robbie Baldridge and Rebecca George
Bobby Rosser
Bobby Stephen Rosser, age 67, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, July 15 in Gordon Health Care.
Bobby was born April 7, 1951 in Newport News, Va., son of the late P.A. Rosser and Mary Paulette Thomas Rosser. Prior to his retirement he was a project manager with Rite Cable. Bobby was a member of Blackwood Springs Baptist Church and loved NASCAR, Braves Baseball and Rock-n-Roll music. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Rosser.
Survivors include his wife Winnona Rosser of Calhoun; three sons, Brian Rosser and Savannah Britt of Calhoun, Aaron Rosser of Calhoun and Jason Rosser; two sisters, Linda McEntire and her husband Mark of Calhoun, and Barbara Hayes and Roger Dunn of Dalton; sister and brother-in-law’s, Glenda Rosser, Bill Blount and his wife Vicki, Betty Blount, Mary Lou Blount and her husband Lamar, Bob Blount and his wife Sharon, Ed Blount and his wife Sue, Wynette Cheek and her husband Bill, and Martha Whitaker and her husband Joe also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 18 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Thomas and Chaplain Wayne Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving will include; Jamie Hayes, Roger Dunn, Justin Lamb and Dusty Jones.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, July 17 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Allen Weathers, Sr.
Allen Wayne Weathers, Sr., age 63, of Fairmount, sunset on Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Allen’s sunrise was on Nov. 19, 1954 in Alice, Texas to the late Tommy Weathers, Sr. and Hattie Pearson Weathers. He attended Sonoraville Tabernacle Baptist Church. Allen was employed by Foremost Construction for 13 years. After leaving Foremost Construction, Allen opened his own business company called Metal Building Solutions, which he owned and operated for 22 years prior to his retirement.
Allen is preceded in death by: his dad, Cecil Phipps; father, Tommy Weathers; mom, Jewell Phipps; mother, Hattie Pearson; and brothers, Tommy Weathers, Jr., and Robert Pearson.
Allen is survived by: his wife, Cindy Weathers of Fairmount; two sons, A.J. Weathers and his wife Heather of Calhoun, and Daryl Weathers; six grandchildren, Kayla Weathers age 22, Taylor Silvers age 15, Arianna Weathers age 7, Jonah Weathers age 10 months, Damon Fox age 14, and Libby Fox age 13; one great-great-granddaughter, Natalie McNabb age 1; and sister, Shirley Pearson of Houston, Texas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 19 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Zachary Washington officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Virginia Murray
Virginia Murray, age 74, of Calhoun, passed away on July 11, 2018 at her residence.
Virginia was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Peel City, Ala. to the late James O. Vallrath and Ruby Evelyn Allen Tillman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: two daughters, Mary E. Mikell, and Viola L. Saxton; her first husband, Richard A. Nolan, Jr.; second husband, Thurman “Bo” Murray; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Harmon. Virginia was a member of Miracle Temple Church.
Virginia is survived by her son, Richard Nolan of Calhoun; daughter, Sandra Johnson of Maryville, Tenn.; two brothers, Louis Joe Tillman of Ranger, and James Millard Tillman; one sister, Alice Faye Tillman of Calhoun; three step-children, Thurman Murray, Jr, Sarah Murray, and Runt Murray; four grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren also survive.
A Memorial Service was conducted on Saturday, July 14 at 12 p.m. from Miracle Temple Church with Reverend Harold Hightower officiating. Reggie Hendrix had charge of music.
Shirley Carver
Shirley Stevens Carver, 80, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 7, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. She was retired from Hudson Wire after 32 years of service. Shirley enjoyed shopping, watching game shows, golf, and gospel singing. She attended the Cloud Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl M. Brackett and Nell Roe Brackett; sister, Anne B Cox; and son, Tony Stevens.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 27 years W.C. Carver; sons Tommy (Susan) Stevens, Russell (Tammie) Stevens; sister Maxine B. (Thomas) Clements; Stepdaughters Debbie (Grant) Hobbs, Robin (Kenny) Everett; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Revered Bill Gardner officiating.
The family received friends Friday, July 13, 2018 from noon until the service hour in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
James Jenkins
James Monroe Jenkins, age 70, of Cartersville, passed away Friday, July 13 in the Cartersville Medical Center.
James was born June 30, 1948 in Cherokee County, son of the late Milton M. Jenkins and Emily Holland Jenkins. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Borg Warner Security Company. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Dewayne Jenkins; and four brothers, Buddy, Johnny, Ray, and Robert Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Jenkins of Cartersville; three sons, James Lamar Jenkins of Douglasville, James Daniel Jenkins of Cartersville and Robert Earl Jenkins of Cartersville; three daughters, Debbie Castle of Dalton, Sandra Jenkins of Douglasville and Linda Jenkins of Douglasville. Five brothers, four sisters, fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services for Mr. James Monroe Jenkins will be conducted Thursday, July 19 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Robert Earl Jenkins and Rev. John Mulkey officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cartersville.
The family will receive friends at Thomas Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
Joseph Pfund
Joseph A. Pfund, age 88, of Calhoun, died Monday, July 16, 2018 at his residence following a period of declining health.
Joe was born in Saint Gallen, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 1929, son of the late Johan M. Pfund and Barbara Gschwend Pfund. He was educated in Switzerland and specialized to be a professional “textile-designer stylist.” He worked within this profession in Switzerland, Tasmania-Australia, the Phillipines, Togo-Africa and since April 1967 in Georgia. He was a member of the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church of Dalton
While employed at Ozite of Dalton, he was the manager of the design development laboratory where he translated the company’s patterns and colorations into finished products.
Joe is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, all residents of Switzerland. He is also survived by several local friends, Dorothy Owensby, Danial and Diane Thurman, Wayne and Kitty Weaver, Robert and Debbie Gilbert.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 20 at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Chandler Cemetery.
Steve Patton
Mr. Steve Allen “Packer” Patton, age 60, of Chatsworth, departed this life Monday, July 16, 2018 at his home. Packer was born July 26, 1957 in Dalton, a son of the late Carl James and Dora Bell Morrison Patton. Packer was an ole hippy, who enjoyed living life, especially spending time with his grandchildren, whom were the apple of his eye. He was blessed to have Lillian Sweet take care of him during the past several months of his life, he loved her like the daughter he never had. Packer was very picky when it came to carpentry and masonry. He loved to fish and “was a damn good Daddy.”
He is survived by his sons, Cory Patton and Lillian Sweet, and Casey Patton; grandchildren, Alexandria June Irene Patton and Austin Lee Allen Patton all of Chatsworth; brothers, Ricky Patton, Chuck Patton, both of Varnell, Carl Dale Patton of Rocky Face, Dale Lee Patton of Portland, Ore. and David Patton of Tunnel Hill; sisters, Carolyn Chastain, Gail Wells both of Varnell, Thelma Higgins of Ringgold, and Marie Dailey of Dalton; several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Steve Allen “Packer” Patton will be held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. with Reverend Jason Chastain officiating. The family received friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday and after 4 p.m. Wednesday until the service hour.
Charles Chastain
Charles Chastain, age 68, of Chatsworth, passed away on Saturday July 14, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 24, 1949, son of the late Doyle Perry Chastain and Betty Surratt Chastain of Calhoun. Charles was owner and operator of Chastain Mustang.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Angie J. Southerland Chastain; a son, Charlie Chastain of Chatsworth; a daughter, Angela Summers of Resaca; two grandchildren, Marla Lynn Chastain and Jillena Summers; his mother, Betty Surratt Chastain of Calhoun; a brother, Perry Chastain of Calhoun; and two sisters, Martha Logan of Calhoun and Patricia Chastain of Rocky Face. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends, also survive.
Honoring his wishes, Charles’ body was cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.