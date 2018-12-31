Holcomb, Charles Hugh
Charles Hugh Holcomb, 88, of Calhoun, died Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Gordon Hospital. He was born in Gordon County on June 17, 1930, son of the late William Hugh and Ethel Elizabeth Henderson Holcomb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Scotty Smith.
Charles was a 1948 graduate of Belwood School. He was a veteran, serving his country in the United States Air Force. Charles was retired from Lockheed, and had served on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Patsy Dempsey Holcomb; his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Nancy Holcomb, and Alan and Angie Holcomb, all of Calhoun; his daughters and son-in-law, Diane and Larry Wright, and Mary Ellen Smith, all of Calhoun; his sister and brother-in-law, Johnnie and Marvin Taylor of Calhoun; grandchildren, Chad Wright, Kimberly Nation, Andrea Burris, Matthew Holcomb, Hugh Holcomb, Allison Davis, Courtney Tatum, Caroline Tatum, and Daniel Tatum; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Holcomb, Kelsey Holcomb, Hudson Holcomb, Madison Butler, Thomas Butler, Brantley Nation, Owen Butler, Carson Burris, Hayden Burris, Natalie Nation, Ben Nation, Nate Nation, Haleigh Peek, Charley Davis, and Milley Davis.
Services to honor the life of Charles Hugh Holcomb will be held Monday, December 31st at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Alan Holcomb and Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Grandsons and Grandsons-in-law, and include, Chad Wright, Matthew Holcomb, Hugh Holcomb, Brian Nation, Mark Burris, and Andrew Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Great-grandsons, and include, Brantley Nation, Thomas Butler, Ben Nation, Owen Butler, Nate Nation, Carson Burris, Hayden Burris, and Hudson Holcomb.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 30th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 30th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Kendrick, Anna Wiman
Anna Wiman Kendrick, age 91, of Sugar Valley, GA, died December 28, 2018 at home.
Formerly of Marietta, GA, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Storey Kendrick, who represented Cobb County in the State Senate. One of her greatest joys was opening the doors to Kendrick Farms, the family home on Bells Ferry Road in Marietta, to both family and members of the community.
In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Kendrick.
She delighted in time spent with her children, who are: Ruth Edwards (Richard), David Kendrick (Lori), Gary Kendrick, and Randy Kendrick (Lucy), six grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 31, at 11:00am at Sugar Valley Baptist Church, where she was an active member. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 31, at 11:00am at Sugar Valley Baptist Church, where she was an active member. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am.
Nix, Lorena Jordan
Lorena Jordan Nix, 91, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Calhoun Health Care. She was born in Pickens County, GA on July 17, 1927, daughter of the late Levi and Bessie Lee Carot Jordan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gideon Matthew Nix in 1977; her sons, John Nix, Bill Nix, and James Nix; and her brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Arva Jean Jordan.
Mrs. Nix was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Dianne Nix of Rome, Ed Nix, and Levi and Janice Nix of Calhoun; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Robert Young of Fairmount, Easter and Jerry Guffey of LaFayette, Victoria and Larry Burnette of Calhoun, and Virginia and Bobby Keadle of Calhoun; daughters-in-law, Ann Nix of Calhoun, and Beatrice Nix of Fairmount; her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Danny Brown; thirty-two grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, all patients and staff of Calhoun Health Care, step-grandchildren, all the numerous friends and acquaintances made over a long life, and special friends at the Fairmount American Legion also survive.
Services to honor the life of Lorena Jordan Nix will be held Saturday, December 29th at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Levi Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 28th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 28th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Nolen, Gary
Gary Nolen age 70, of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday - December 27, 2018. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Everett Henry and Peggy Chastain Nolen.
He was a graduate of Rossville High School - Class of 1962. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 through 1971. He had lived in the Calhoun & Rossville area for many years before moving to Orlando, Florida and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from IBM after thirty years of service and went to work for A/C Delco and retired after ten years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years: Ksandra Jane Powell Nolen and sister: Jerri Sue Nolen Liponia.
He is survived by his children: Cindy King of Marietta, GA, Joel & Lori Nolen of Ringgold, GA, Anthony Nolen of Seattle, WA, sister: Donna Kay Mason of Chickamauga, GA, brother: Douglas Bernard (Peggy) Nolen of Covington, GA, sister-in-law and caregiver: Teresa Powell of Ringgold, GA, grandchildren: Natalie Nolen, Matthew and Michael Heard, numerous extended family & friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm – Monday - December 31, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor Tim Ashley. Burial will take place in Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park – Rossville, Georgia.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Rittenhouse, B.C.
B.C. Rittenhouse, 84, of Calhoun died Friday, December 28, 2018. He was born in Dalton, GA on February 18, 1934; son of the late Claude and Bertha Rittenhouse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patsy and George Hughe and Azzie and Allison Rittenhouse; and his brothers, Dewie Rittenhouse, Leonard Rittenhouse, and Homer Rittenhouse.
B.C. was a man of integrity. He was strong yet gentle and full of love and compassion.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Rittenhouse; a daughter, Rhonda Workman; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Sandra Rittenhouse, and Ronnie and Kay Rittenhouse; a brother, J.C. Rittenhouse; and six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three sisters-in-law.
The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, December 31st at 12 noon from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Alan Rittenhouse, Chris Rittenhouse, T.J. Rittenhouse, Ethan Rittenhouse, Jerome Rittenhouse, and Michael Rittenhouse.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 30th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 30th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Roebuck, Doug
Doug Roebuck, age 77 of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.
Doug was born on August 19, 1941 in Floyd County, GA to the late Leroy Roebuck and Jewel Kerns Roebuck. In addition to his parents, Doug was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alton and Bessie Dempsey. Doug was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School Class. He was a Chaplin for North Star Hospice and also pastored numerous churches in the southeast.
Doug is survived by: his wife, Joan Dempsey Roebuck of Calhoun; two sons, Chris Roebuck and Steve Roebuck of Calhoun; daughter, Angela Roebuck of Calhoun; eight grandchildren, Jessica Murphey, Nikki Dills, Chelsie Roebuck, TJ Roebuck, Erika Roebuck, Tyler Roebuck, Adrienne Roebuck, and David Shelton; and six great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kaley, Adelyn, Caron, Sadie and Oliver.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, December 23rd at 2 PM from Heritage Baptist Church with Dr. Brent Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving are: Milton Bryson, Jeff Ruddell, Greg Leatherwood, Neven Gentry, Sam Harwell, and Harry Harwell.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Roebuck family to defer final expenses.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Doug Roebuck, age 77 of Calhoun.
Smith, Fain Calvin
Fain Calvin Smith, 80, of Resaca, GA died Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was born in Gordon County on September 4, 1938. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Petty Smith in 2017; his mother, Claire Grizzle Smith; his step-father, Claude Nesbitt; and his sister, Betty Jones.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Calhoun High School, and played on the football team. He had been Assistant Manager of the Colonial Store and Big Star.
Survivors include his son, Greg Smith; his daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Steve McEntire, Chris and Timmy Gray, and Carrie Ray and Robert Blackmon; his step-daughter, Ann Ray and her husband E.L. of Resaca; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Services to honor the life of Fain Calvin Smith will be held Saturday, December 29th at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Kerry Griggs, Michael Canales, Bailey Bradford, Keith Ray, Maison Ray, and Kaleb Ray.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the service hour of 3:00 PM.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Watson, Mary Dell Carver
Mary Dell Carver Watson, age 84 of Calhoun, passed away Thursday morning, December 27, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center.
Mary was born April 12, 1934 in Floyd County, daughter of the late Harry Carver and Essie Green Carver. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Watson; a sister, Shirley Caldwell; and a brother, Jerry Carver.
She is survived by: three daughters, Hilda Howell Quarles and her husband Barry, Gena Sutton and her husband Byron, and Renee Delores Watson; two sons, Eddie "Bobby" Howell and his wife Shannon and Ronald Watson; two brothers, Howard Carver, and Larry Carver; three sisters, Martha Bradley, Gayle Moore and Janet Talcott; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 28th at 2 PM from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Clinton Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until 2 PM prior to the funeral.
Pallbearers serving include: Eddie Howell, Cody Howell, Logan Sutton, Timothy Sullivan, Byron Sutton, and Barry Quarles.
You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mary Dell Carver Watson.
West, Charles Autrell
Charles Autrell, “C.A.,” West, age 86, died on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the home of his daughter, Gayle Edwards, in Adairsville, Georgia. From his birth in Calhoun, Georgia on December 10, 1932 to his death on Wednesday he nourished people around him with love, laughter and music. He was born on a farm near Folsom to Henry Hamilton and Lula Estelle (Mealer) West and was the 6th child of ten born to them. By the age of four, he had taught himself to play the piano on an old organ he found in the woods. By the age of 12, he was playing the piano for churches around Adairsville and Calhoun, and Lafayette, Alabama. He continued playing the piano for 82 years and also gave piano lessons.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. C.A. met his sweetheart, Thomasine Allen at a church singing where he was a member of the quartet. C.A. and Tommie married on September 19, 1953 in Gordon County. During his service in the Air Force, they lived in Topeka, Kansas, finally settling in Adairsville, Georgia, following his honorable discharge. His hobbies were exhibiting Tennessee Walking Horses and rabbit hunting with his beagles.
Left to honor C.A. and remember his love are C.A. and Tommie’s three children, Gayle Edwards, Debra Watson, and Jeff West, seven grandchildren; Amy (Jamie) Pass, Stephanie (Charles) Graves, Ashely (Brandy) Black, Lauren (Brett) Stephens, Justin (Sydney) West, Meagan West and Brittany (Coy) Ricker; seven great-grandchildren: Trey Green, Cameron Boswell, Olivia West, Thomas Graves, Jackson Graves, Barrett Stephens and Emma Catherine Graves; siblings, Frances Christian, Henry West, Jr., Billy H. (Ruby) West, Martha (C.L.) Craig, Pat (Charles) Bradford and Sue (Bobby) Gentry; Sisters-in-law Avie (Larry) Phillips, Edna Rankin, Helen Jarrell, Judy Brooks ; brothers-in-law James Allen and Robert (Teresa) Allen; a special niece Amanda Phillips; a special nephew, Stacey (Stephanie) Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.
C.A. was preceded in death by his parents, son Allen, brothers Ralph and Max West, sister Ruby Bennett and sons-in-law Douglas Watson and Barry Edwards. C.A. will be remembered as a bright, shining light among his family.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton’s Funeral Home in Adairsville, Georgia with Reverend Larry Hibberts and Chaplain Jason Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be: William Smith, Trey Green, Cameron Boswell, Ashley Black, Jamie Pass, Jon Rankin, Jimmy Bradford and Barry Bradford. Honorary Pallbearers are: Billy Smith, Jimbo Brown, Rev. Ken Tankersly, and Rev. Bobby Duck. The family will greet friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday at Barton’s. The West family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Compassus Hospice Care of Calhoun and special friends Billy Smith, Tammy Hufstetler, Susan Malone Beecham, and Carolyn Carney for their attentiveness and loving care.
Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net.