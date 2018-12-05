Autry, Shirley Ann
Shirley Ann Autry, 63, a lifelong Gordon County resident, died on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 following several months of declining health. Shirley was born on September 12, 1955; she was the daughter of the late Henry Ralph and Blanche Boyd Autry. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Autry. Shirley was an active particpant in the programs at The Gordon County Training Center and the George Chambers Resource Center. She loved attending East Calhoun Community Church.
Survivors are her brother and sister-in-law, Sidney and Donna Autry; her nieces and nephews, Christy Greeson, Misty Rogers, Dwayne Autry, Lamar House, and Holly Kelly.
The Autry family will receive friends on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow the visitation on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pastor Tim Reid and Rev. Eddie Brannon will officiate, Pallbearers are Dwayne Autry, Lamar House, Eric Greeson, Michael Kelly, Justin Millsap, and Jeffery House.
Barber, Rodrick Michael ‘Mike’
Rodrick Michael “Mike” Barber, 72, of Plainville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike was born in West Point, Georgia on August 21, 1946; he was the son of the late Walker and Mary Hamer Barber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Paul Williams.
Mike was a graduate of Troup High School, Class of 1964. He graduated from West Georgia College in 1968. Mike went back to West Georgia in 1980 and attained his master’s degree. Mike’s career was with the State of Georgia. He worked first with the Department of Family and Children Services, then at the Rome YDC, and he retired from the Department of Juvenile Justice in 2002. Mike’s goal, professionally and personally, was to make a difference in the lives of young people. He had been active at East Calhoun Community Church for more than forty years. Mike enjoyed travelling – he had been to forty-eight states, and several foreign countries. He was an avid fan of gospel bluegrass music and loved to attend gospel concerts. Mike never met a stranger; wherever he went, he made friends. He loved watching Calhoun High School football games and followed the West Georgia College football team. Mike was an avid coin collector. Most of all, Mike will be remembered as a Christian gentleman who was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Linda Garland Barber; his son and daughter-in-law, Eric M. and Ami Barber; his grandchildren, Jack and Addie Barber; his sister, Faye B. Williams; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Trudy Barber; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The Barber family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in the family plot at Scott Cemetery. Pastor Keith Reid will officiate. Pallbearers are Don Garland, Clyde Garland, Jerry Couey, Gary Pass, Lewis Adams, and Jeff Rampy.
Bowen, Laverne Hurley
Mrs. Laverne Hurley Bowen, age 88, of 2500 Highway 140, NW, White, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Mrs. Bowen was born in Bertrand, Missouri, May 6, 1930, daughter of the late Russell Hurley and Ova Nelson Hurley. She was a dedicated member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Her greatest joy was serving her Lord and as a mother she rejoiced that her children walk in faith. The dearest thing to her heart was her family. Mrs. Bowen's favorite hobby was playing scrabble. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, William Thomas Bowen; granddaughter, Jamie Scott; great-grandson, Jeffrey Michael Eifert; siblings, Audrey Hurley, Walter Hurley, Frances Brown, Pauline Hanson, and Josephine Abernathy.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Brenda Bowen of New Symrna Beach, FL, Gregory and Carol Bowen of Adairsville; daughters and sons-in-law – BeLinda and James Eifert of Cartersville, Billie Jean and Edmund Wright of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Gwen and Mike Phillips of White; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Griffin of Branson, MO, Hilda Bennett of Paducah, KY, Jean and Dave Deason of Nixa MO, Sue Neal of Sikeston, MO, and Gail and Dan Stienhoff of St. Charles, MO; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Church of God of Prophecy in Plainville with Reverends Jerry Gaddis, Steve Morrow, and Mike Phillips officiating. The body will lie in state at the church Saturday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park, Calhoun. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Timothy and Michael Eifert, Joel and Joshua Wright, Tony Mike Bowen, and Colt Bowen.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 2500 Highway 140, NW, White, Georgia, 30184 on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM and also Friday, December 7, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM.
The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to the Gideons for Bibles.
Cobb, Glenn David ‘Bud’
Mr. Glenn David “Bud” Cobb, age 78, of Lafayette, Georgia, entered into rest, Friday November 30, 2018 at a local hospital.
Bud was born in Ducktown, Tennesseee on March 27, 1940. He was a son of the late Dave Logan and Alma Maebell Cross Cobb. Along with his mom and dad he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-two years who passed away on May 4, 2013, Dorothy Ann Bell Cobb; a son, Robert Dexter Cobb; great-granddaughter, Catalaya Sepulveda;; sisters, Susie Cobb, Jean Crowder, and Lois Crowder.
He courageously served The United States of America for twenty-two years in the United States Army and the United States Navy. He served in the Vietnam Conflict. He then worked for The City of Dalton Public Works Department and then retired from this after twenty-one years. Bud was a member and attended regularly at New Beginning Baptist Church. He loved to be at home, so he was always considered a homebody by his family and those that knew him.
Bud is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David Logan and Janet Cobb of Lafayette, GA, Anthony Joe “Tippy” and Tabitha Cobb of Chatsworth, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Tresia “Sissie” and Kurt Ridley of Rocky Face; grandchildren, Zackery and Nicole Ridley, Logan Cobb, Tyler Cobb, Whitney Wheat, Trevor and Brandi Cobb, Randi and Allen Sepulveda, and Matthew Cobb; great-grandchildren, Christopher Cobb, Adrian, Elaina, and Isaac Sepulveda, Tryg Weaver, and Grainger Cobb; and one sister, Ona Bea Patterson of Dalton, GA; several nieces, nephews and other family members survive.
Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Glenn “Bud” Cobb will be on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the New Beginning Baptist Church, 331 Highway 201, Lafayette, GA, 30728 at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Junior Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at Macedonia Baptist Church in Villanow, GA. Men of New Beginning Chruch will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 5:00 until 9:00 PM at Ponders Melrose Chapel and on Monday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the service hour.
Collins, Janice Vasser
Janice Vasser Collins, 55, of the Covington Bridge Road Community died at Gordon Hospital on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Janice was born in Rome on May 27, 1963; she was the daughter of the late Donald and Ovaline Maxwell Vasser. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Faye Kerr, and by her sister, Debra Ownbey. Janice was a CNA at Gordon Healthcare and had been an in-home caregiver. She will be remembered for the deep and abiding love that she had for her family.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Ray Collins; her sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley Dewayne and Katie Kerr, Brian Wesley and Cherish Kerr, and Brandon Seth and Kristie Kerr; her daughters and sons-in-law, Brandy Vasser and Jason Ownbey, Brittney Kerr and Ronnie Carter, Brooke and Josh Cantrell, and Tammy and Adrian Evans; her grandchildren, Justin, Lance, Chad, Katelyn, Cameron, Kyleigh, Audry, Ben, Gavin, Grayson, Jordan, Breonna, Christopher, Kasen, Dalton, Kayleigh, and Kamdyn; her sister, Teresa Ely; her brother, David Vasser; maw-maw, Faye Carter; her mother-in-law, Virginia Collins.
The Collins family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow the visitation on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Pastor David Peeler will officiate.
Hazelwood, Ted J.
Mr. Ted J. Hazelwood, age 70, of Adairsville, passed away suddenly December 2, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Rome, Georgia, September 4, 1948, son of the late Rev. Theodore and Alice Hazelwood. Mr. Hazelwood was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church since 1958. He was ordained as a deacon in 1976, the song director for over 30 years, and held numerous offices over the decades. His final call from his Lord and Savior was to preach the gospel in 2015. Mr. Hazelwood was a veteran of United States Army, serving during the Vietnam Era from 1968 til 1970. While stationed in Savanna, Illinois Ted met the love of his life, Janet who he would marry and share 49 amazing years together. A man of his word, he had promised his mother-in-law that he would bring Janet and their family back to Illinois every year and that he did. In his earlier years he also enjoyed camping with family and church friends where he loved trout fishing in the Smoky Mountains. Mr. Hazelwood retired from Chemical Products after 26 years. Ted had a heart larger than life that touched everyone he knew.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janet Hazelwood; sons, Jon and Trisha Hazelwood and Tab and Kelly Hazelwood; brothers; Bobby and Sherry Hazelwood, Randy and Stella Hazelwood, and Steve and Rhonda Hazelwood; sister, Penny and Dowis Satterfield and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Dry Creek Baptist Church with Reverends’ Larry Towe, Sammy Adams, and Stacey Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers include Jeremy Hazelwood, Cole Hazelwood, Ramey Hazelwood, DJ Satterfield, Dowis Satterfield, and Carl Towe. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Dry Creek Baptist Church, Odis Jarrett, George Jones, Gene Blankenship, and Dixon Holtzclaw.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
Hogan, Billie
Billie Gay Newton Hogan, age 75, of Adairsville, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018. Billie was a graduate of Murphy High School in 1961 and received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1965 from Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia. While attending college, Billie was a member of the choir, synchronized swimming team, B.S.U. Greater Council, The Campus Quill, S.N.E.A., a senior superlative and played Triston in The Round Table. Billie enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, and spending time with her family. She taught school for thirty years in Dekalb County, Clayton County, and retired from Fayette County. Billie was an active member at Belmont Baptist Church where she sang in the ladies choir and ensemble and volunteered at the Gordon Food Bank. Preceded in death by her parents George and Gay Newton. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Hogan; daughters, Lynnda (Mark Jr.) Higgins and Jennifer Kluttz; five grandchildren, Meghan, Erin and Mark III Higgins, and Mackenzie and Jacob Kluttz; two sisters, Anne Newton and Lynne (Clyde) Jones.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., at Belmont Baptist Church, 275 West Belmont Drive in Calhoun, Georgia. Friends and family may visit at the church from 12:00 – 1:00 preceding the service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund of Belmont Baptist Church in Calhoun.
Mathews, Jerry Norman ‘Lum’
Mr. Jerry Norman “Lum” Mathews, 71, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, December 1, 2018 at his home. Jerry was born September 23, 1947 in Pickens County, Georgia, a son of the late, Homer Lonis and Geraldine Guyndelin Hightower Mathews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Verlene Moore Mathews, his grandparents, Henry W. and Angie Dean Hightower and Harrison and Ola Higdon Mathews, an infant brother, a brother, Charles Kenneth “Rosey” Mathews.
Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Fairmount High School. He obtained an associate’s degree from Rinehart College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked many years in the carpet industry and retired as a supervisor with Mohawk Industries.
Jerry loves to sing, play the guitar and karaoke.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Tiffany Mathews of Cohutta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberley and Jeffery Smith of Ranger, GA; grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Savannah Mathews, Emily Mathews, Madelyn Mathews and Lydia Mathews; the mother of his children, Brenda Gail West of Ranger, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald “Goat” and Deborah Mathews of Ludville, GA, Randy Joe “Boo Boo” and Cheryle Mathews of Fairmount, GA, James “Flute” and Patricia Mathews of Cartersville, GA, Tim
“Waldo” and Teresa Mathews of Calhoun, GA, Gene “Bull” and Sherry Mathews of Jasper, GA, Ann Mathews of Plainville, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Sybil and Steve Crider, Sandra and David Burch all of Fairmount, GA, Gail and Randy Burch of Calhoun, GA, Karen and Tony Cannon of Plainville, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Jerry Norman “Lum” Mathews will be held Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Reggie Temples officiating. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens in Cartersville, Georgia, with his nephews serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the service hour.
Roberts, Marjorie ‘Margie’ Fox Brown
Marjorie "Margie" Fox Brown Roberts, age 84, died on October 21, 2018 at Linley Park Nursing Home in Anderson, South Carolina from a long-term illness.
Margie was born in Gordon County on September 25, 1934, daughter of the late Joe and Beatrice Fox. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Brown; her second husband Joe Roberts; her children, Denise, Lynn and Barry Brown; her brothers, Donald, Bud, Roy and Bennie Fox; her sister, Barbara Glick. She was a member of the Camilla Baptist Church in Wilmer, Alabama.
Margie is survived by her granddaughters, Trilby, Brina, and Kiepher Brown; special friend, Sandra Many; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at Gordon Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 1:00 PM.
Shoemaker, Jerry
Mr. Jerry Shoemaker 72 of Chatsworth departed this life Monday December 3, 2018 at the Pruitt Health Care of Lafayette surrounded by his loving family.
White, Dr. Brian Patrick
Dr. Brian Patrick White MD, 59, of Jasper died on Friday, November 30, 2018. Brian’s family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, December 7, 2018 from noon until 2:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow the visitation on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Dr. Bob Butler will officiate.
A full obituary will be published when the arrangements are finalized.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Trent Thomason Agricultural Scholarship, PO Box 214, Calhoun GA 30703.
