Benton, Thelma Nicholson
Thelma Nicholson Benton, 79, of Resaca, died Sunday, December 9, 2018. She was born in Whitfield County on October 11, 1939, daughter of the late Julius and Dona Stanley Nicholson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Garvin McCam.
Thelma was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she was a member of the church choir, a Sunday School teacher for 55 years, and worked with the Awana group. She enjoyed the outdoors, walking, working with her flowers, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her fur baby, Sophie.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Denny and Renae Phillips of Resaca, and Doug and Retha Phillips of Adairsville; her grandchildren, Paige (Zach) Holder, Jamie (Destiny) Phillips, and Cody Phillips; her great-grandchildren, Colton Holder, Connor Holder, and Claire Holder; her brother, Charlie Nicholson of Dalton; sister-in-law, Dot McCam of Dalton; and sisters and brother-in-law, Susie and Jim Harrison, Reatha Guinn, and Ruth Messer, all of Dalton.
Services to honor the life of Thelma Nicholson Benton will be held Wednesday, December 12th at 3:00 PM from Antioch Baptist Church, with Rev. Justin Silver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Muse conducting the committal service. Pallbearers serving will include James Phillips II, Zach Holder, Terry Holden, Michael Holder, Brian Bailey, and Tim Harrison. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Harrison, Wayne McBurnett, Shawn Nicholson, and Scott Nicholson.
The family will receive friends at the Antioch Baptist Church Life Center on Tuesday, December 11th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
Chavarria, Joyce
Joyce Chavarria, 75, of Dalton, died on Monday, December 10, 2018, following several months of declining health. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Collins, Bobby Earl
Bobby Earl Collins, 71, of Calhoun, died Friday, December 7, 2018 at his home, following an extended illness. He was born in Marianna, FL on April 16, 1947, son of the late Edward and Mary Lynn Anglin.
Bobby was a veteran, serving his country in the US Army. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He was retired from RRR Transportation, and was of the Church of God faith.
Survivors include his wife, Lana Owens Collins; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Heather Collins of Calhoun; his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Tim DeBord of Chickamauga; sisters and brother-in-law, Diane Miller, and Carolyn and Bruce Baker; and grandchildren, Timothy DeBord, Savannah DeBord, Case Collins, and Cole Collins.
Funeral services to honor the life of Bobby Earl Collins will be held Monday, December 10th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Junior Clayton officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include Timothy DeBord, Case Collins, Kyle Stanley, Martin Schutte, Tim Davis, and Tim DeBord.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 9th from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Gregory, Ronnie
Mr. Ronnie Gregory, 64, of Oakman, died Saturday evening, December 8, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on March 13, 1954, son of the late John Bud and Leah Jane Jones Gregory. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Gregory; his sisters, JoAnn Gregory and Rosebud Baldwin; his brothers, Jimmy and Herman Gregory; his granddaughter, Cyndal Gregory.
Prior to his disability, he was employed by Mohawk Industries as a mechanic in the maintenance department. Ronnie enjoyed playing the guitar, attending car shows, and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ronnie had lived in Gordon County for 30 years, and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Ronnie is survived his wife, Carolyn Thompson Gregory, to whom he was married for 18 years; his daughter, Cara Barnes and her husband, Chris; his sons; Anthony Gregory of Calhoun, Jeremy Gregory and his wife Joanna of Pine Log; his step-daughter, Misty Wiley; step-son, Nathaniel Young and his wife Jackie; his grandchildren, William McGee, Sammy McGee, Hunter, Hayden and Chelcie Barnes, Kyndall and Josie Gregory; his great-grandchildren, Lane, Aspen and Elaina; his sister, Faye Nichols and her husband Dwight, of Ellijay; his brothers, Steve Gregory and his wife Retha of Calhoun, Jack Gregory and his wife Carolyn of Chatsworth; his mother-in-law, Sue Thompson; his brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, Ricky and Tina Thompson; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Joey Davis. Nieces, nephew, aunt, uncle, and cousins also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Ronnie Gregory will be conducted Tuesday at 3:00 PM at Corinth Baptist Church, with Pastor Dino Bishop officiating. Music will be arranged by Wayne and Laura Underwood, and Charlie McBrayer. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in state at the church Tuesday, from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour. Pallbearers serving will include William McGee, Samuel McGee, Randy Brookshire, Eric Risden, Michael Baldwin and David Gregory.
The Gregory family will receive friends on Monday, December 10th between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home.
Hudson, Charles B. ‘Charlie Buck’
Charles B. “Charlie Buck” Hudson, 81, of Resaca died his home on Sunday, December 9, 2010. Charlie Buck was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia on October 8, 1937; he was the son of the late JC and Sarah Fowler Hudson. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Charlie Buck was a well-known guitar player; in the 1960’s, he hosted a popular radio show in Calhoun with Maybelle Dodd Knight.
Survivors are his sons and their wives, Kenneth and Pam Hudson, and Jerry and Connie Hudson; his grandchildren, Katie Quarles, Kelly Alexander, Tristen Hudson, and Amanda Hudson; his longtime companion, Linda Davis, and Linda’s son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Pat Davis and their family; his brothers, Jack Hudson and Vernie Hudson; his sisters, Claudell Swanson and Winnie Maude Waddell; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
To honor his wishes, Mr. Hudson’s body was cremated. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Lichlyter, Mary Norris
Mary Norris Lichlyter, age 80 of Calhoun, passed away Saturday morning, December 8, 2018 in Gordon Hospital.
Mary was born March 21, 1938 in Florence, Alabama, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Barney E. Norris. She loved her family, friends and spending time in the garden. Mary was a member of the Calhoun First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James Roy Lichlyter Jr. of Calhoun; one son, James Roy Lichlyter III and his wife Mary of Atlanta; one daughter, Katherine Lichlyter Malone and her husband Kevin of Atlanta; one sister, Dorothy Jean McAfee of Florence, Alabama; three grandchildren, Megan, Michael and Will Malone all of Atlanta also survive.
A private funeral service will be conducted Monday, December 10th at 11 AM from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Archer officiating. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions should be made to the Covenant Sunday School Class, c/o Calhoun First United Methodist Church, 205 East Line Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701.
Lusk, Phillip Reed
Phillip Reed Lusk, 52, of Rydal passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Donald B. and Rosetta W. Lusk of Calhoun; brother, Jerry D. Lusk of Calhoun and sister, Dianne Ponders of CO.
Survivors include his sister, Connie Lusk Jones of Chatsworth. Nephews; Lucas L Jones of Chatsworth; Paul B Lusk of Va. Beach VA; Tony Perry and Clay Ponders of CO; Shawn Perry of Alabama. Nieces; Donna M Lusk and Jennifer M Mills of Va. Beach, VA; Lavelle Badger of Chatsworth and many beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, great nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Phillip's life will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the Cloer Barn, Hwy 411 South, Chatsworth, GA. All family and friends are invited to attend as we share stories and say goodbye to our dearly loved Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, bring your favorite memory and come to celebrate Phillip's life with his family.
Worley, Mary Catherine
Mary Catherine Worley, age 94 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Gordon Health Care.
Mary was born on May 15, 1924 in Ohio to the late Hughey and Gertrude Saunders Webb. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her first husband, Harlan Samples in 1951; second husband, J.W. "Pete" Worley in 1987; and third husband, George Cannon in 2005; twin sister, Elizabeth Greeson and her husband Hubert Greeson and her brother, Truman Webb and his wife Margaret. Mary was a member of Belmont Baptist Church for over 50 years and attended Trinity Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Gail Champion and her husband Jack of Fairmount; son, J.W. "Joey" Worley of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Rob Thompson, Trish McKenzie and her husband Sean, and Joel Watson and his wife Megan all of Calhoun; and nine great-grandchildren, Molly, Zack, Luke, and Walt McKenzie, Kate Jarrett, Jaden, Alexis, Jordon, and Jackson Watson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 11th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Eddie Brannon officiating. Ronnie Hammontree will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
