Evans, Jerry Wayne
Mr. Jerry Wayne Evans 60 of Resaca departed this life Thursday evening December 13, 2018 at the Redmond Medical Center in Rome surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on September 30, 1958 in Jackson County, Alabama, a son of the late Jack Wilson and Velma Lee Wooten Evans. Prior to becoming unable to work, Jerry had worked at Southern Yarn Dyers in Cartersville, Georgia for seven years. Jerry loved to listen to and sing old country music. He was also an avid fisherman and loved his family dearly.
Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Jack Evans; his brothers-in-law, Richard “Pickle” Dixon and Bud Wilson.
Jerry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Ann and Josh Sims of Spring City, Tennessee; sons, Scott and Laura Ray, and Jason Evans all of Calhoun, Georgia; his girlfriend of fourteen years, Ella Mullins of Resaca, Georgia; grandsons, Gabriel Pack and Jacob Sims, and many more that referred to him as “Paw-Paw Jerry” ; sisters, Vanessa Dixon of Calhoun, Georgia, Linda Wilson of Resaca, Georgia, and Lynn Wooten of Alabama; the mother of his children, Barbara Evans of Calhoun, Georgia; special friends, Mike Morrow of Subligna, Georgia, and Randall Rogers of Ranger, Georgia; several other family members and friends also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Jerry Evans will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. from the Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Terry Timms officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Scott Ray, Randy Lynch, Mike Morrow, Kenny Maule, Wayne McBrayer, and Richard Beasley honored to serve as pallbearers. His two special grandsons, Gabriel pack and Jacob Sims will serve as an honorary escort for their Paw-Paw Jerry.
The Evans family will receive friends on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour of 2:00 P.M. at the Ponders Calhoun Chapel.
Geary, William Arthur “Bill”
William Arthur "Bill" Geary, age 90 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
Bill was born on October 9, 1928 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was the son of the late Arthur Geary and Vivian Carberry Geary. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by: his wife, Virginia Nickless Geary in 2013. He earned his bachelor's degree in Theology at Andrews University. Bill was a minister for more than 30 years with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, was the youth leader of the Indiana Conference and upper Columbia Conference, past vice-president of the Ontario and Carolina Conferences, past president of the Gulf States and Georgia Cumberland Conferences. He was a member of the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Bill is survived by: his second wife, Mary Geary; daughter, Nancy Sharp and her husband, Walter of Calhoun; son, David Geary of Calhoun; grandchildren, Brittney Geary, Bradley Geary, Jonathan Sharp, Jeremy Sharp, and Justin Sharp; great-grandchildren, Devin, Faith, Aleia, Colton, Corin, and Lina.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Harbin, Andrew
W ANDREW HARBIN, 63, of Homestead, FL, beloved husband passed away on December 12, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carol Louise Harbin, his dog children Beau and Schnapps as well as his mother Barbara Sue Harbin of Calhoun, GA, his sister Dr. Holly Mahon and his brothers Edward Harbin and his wife, Joni, and Walter Harbin.
He attended Carson Newman College where he earned his Bachelors of Arts degree and Georgia State University where he earned his Master’s degree.
Andy thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and being involved at the Redland Golf and Country Club and the First Tee of Miami Homestead.
He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews as well as the rest of his family but most importantly he was looking forward to retirement and quality time spent with his loving wife.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to “The First Tee Miami Homestead”. Checks may be mailed to
c/o Roxanne Jeghers
2720 Fairways Dr.
Homestead FL 33035
Howard, Nellie Baker
Nelle Baker Howard, 92, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. She was born in Gordon County on March 12, 1926, daughter of the late Washington and Carlee Williams Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lemuel Howard; her son, Bobby Herman Howard; her son-in-law, Archie J. Duvall Sr.; her brothers, Lester Baker, and Boyd Baker; her sisters, Belle Clark and Annie Clark; and her sister-in-law, Irene Baker.
Nelle was retired from GA Tufters, and was a member of New Town Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Carol Duvall of Rome, and Diane and Rick Adams of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Chris (Sabrina) Howard, Kimberly Kelsoe, Chuck Bishop, Jamie Aspenwall, Deona (Trent) Cole, and Nathan (Sue) Adams; great-grandchildren, C.J. Howard, Chasity Howard, Charity Howard, Judson Bishop, Destinee Aspenwall, Hunter Aspenwall, Kody Aspenwall, Addison Aspenwall, Carley Aspenwall, Ashley Hicks, Shelby Davis, Colton Kelsoe, Navy Cole, and Estes Cole; great-great grandchildren, Layla, Memphis, and Bristol Pigman, and Tate Hicks; and her brother, Wilton “Buck” Baker Sr.
Services to honor the life of Nelle Baker Howard will be held Monday, December 17th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Music will be arranged by Chasity and Charity Howard. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include Chris Howard, C.J. Howard, Chuck Bishop, Judson Bishop, Nathan Adams, Hunter Aspenwall, Kody Aspenwall, and Grover Channell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 16th from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, Greater Southeast Affiliate, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, or www.heart.org.
Hunter Jr., Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Hunter Jr., 27, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life early Saturday morning, December 15, 2018 in Calhoun, Georgia.
Jeff was born in Rome, Georgia on October 30, 1991, a son of Jeffrey Scott and Mecca Evette Douglas Hunter both of Calhoun. Jeff was a member of The Bible Church of Jesus in Calhoun. He was very active in church, and even became a youth minister at one point in his church life. He was also the leader of the signing team at church. He studied the bible continuously and had very close relationship with his Lord and Savior. He had attended Chattooga High School in Summerville, Georgia, and later attended Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Playing the guitar, at home, or at church, was one of his favorite hobbies. Jeff will be missed dearly by those who loved him, which was many, because he did not meet a stranger.
Along with his parents Jeff is survived by his two sons, and the loves of his life, Shaun and Logan Hunter both of Calhoun, GA; sisters, Breanna Overby and Emily Hunter both of Calhoun; brothers, Jacob and Payton Hunter, Calhoun; grandparents, Sue Hunter of Trion, GA, Jenny and Danny Stallings of Centre, AL; nephews, Wesson and Jaxson Overby; niece, Allena Hunter; many more family members, friends, and church family also survive Jeff.
Jeff’s family will receive friends on Thursday, December 20, 2018, between the hours of 1:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at the Ponders Calhoun Chapel.
