Janet Reeves
Janet Reeves, 61, of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 following several months of declining health.
She was born in Calhoun on March 20, 1957 to the late Earnest Connell and Ila Ballard.
She is survived by her husband John Alan Reeves; one daughter and husband Kimberly and (Jeff) Medlin; one son and wife Jarrett and (Jennifer) Reeves; two brothers Denny and wife (Nina) Connell of New Jersey and Jimmy Connell of Florida; two grandchildren, Layla Reeves and Jackson Reeves; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby G. Reeves and Judy Reeves; brother-in-law’s, Robert and wife (Joy) Reeves and William Reeves; nephews and niece, Evan Reeves, Ella Reeves and Coen Reeves.
Janet Reeves was employed by Calhoun City Schools for almost 35 years. Her career began as a teacher’s assistant in the second grade class at Eastside Primary School. In her last years of teaching, she found her calling and was able to touch some very special lives by assisting teachers with special education at Calhoun High School.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Belmont Baptist Church Ministry.
Clyde Allen
Clyde William Allen, 78, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., following a brief illness. He was born in Gordon County on Oct. 18, 1939, son of the late James and Leah Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Claude Allen.
Clyde was retired as owner of Allen Backhoe Service. He was a Mason and a Shriner, and loved to fish and hunt. He was a hard-working, highly respected individual who was known for his expertise with a backhoe and bulldozer. Clyde enjoyed good food and gathering with his family. He was a member of College Street Church of God.
He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Betty Jean Pitts Allen; his sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Valerie Allen, and Randall and Sonia Stephens; a brother and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Diane Allen, and Ricki Allen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Riley Jackson, and Laura and Gary Pass; grandchildren, T.J. Allen, Tucker Allen, Brett Stephens, John Stephens, Corey Stephens, and Wesley Gray; great-grandchildren, Easton Allen, Barrett Stephens, Landon Stephens, Ethan Stephens, Isabella Stephens, and Marley Gray; and nieces and nephews.
Services to honor the life of Clyde William Allen were held Saturday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. from Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Curtis Parkway, Calhoun, with Rev. Dewayne Smith and Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment followed in Erwin Hill Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included T.J. Allen, Tucker Allen, Kirk Allen, John Stephens, Corey Stephens, Brett Stephens, and Wesley Gray. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Braden, Bear Glass, Mark Sanford, Mark Bammann, Milton White, and Lindsey Jackson.
The Allen family received friends at Heritage Baptist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements for Clyde William Allen are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Daniel Mencer
Mr. Daniel Mencer, 80, of Resaca, departed this life on Aug. 15, 2018 in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Mencer was born on Feb. 4, 1938 in Tennessee. He was a son of the late George and Myrtle Mencer. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Mencer; and his brothers, Jack and William Mencer.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Sheila Mencer of Resaca; nieces, nephews and other family members as well.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Daniel Mencer was held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home. Joe Mencer and Brother Clyde McEntyre officiated.
Mr. Mencer was laid to rest at the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Friends visited with Mr. Mencer’s family on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 from 12 Noon until the hour of service.
Arrangements by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia.
Arrangements by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577
Jack Miller
Jack Wesley Miller, age 93 of Plainville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Jack was born on July 7, 1925 in Atlanta to the late James Earl Miller and Willie Mae Prow Miller. In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by: his brother, Harry Miller; and his sister, Sarah Miller Culberson. He was a member of Plainville Unity Baptist Church. Jack was an Air Force Veteran, serving in both WWII in the South Pacific and the Korea Era. He served 12 years on the Gordon County School Board, and was the oldest member of the Plainville Masonic Lodge F&AM #364.
Jack is survived by: his wife, Rachel Ray Miller; and his son, Jim Miller both of Plainville.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. from the Plainville Unity Baptist Church with Reverend Clark Bunch, Reverend Mitch Phillips, and Reverend Ralph Kinman officiating. Interment followed in Scott Cemetery with the Plainville Masonic Lodge #364 in charge of graveside rites.
Pallbearers serving were: Jon Gaines, Ray Black, Greg Martin, Bo Nicholson, Ben Miller, and Russ Murphy.
The family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jack Wesley Miller, age 93 of Plainville.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jack Wesley Miller, age 93 of Plainville.
James Cagle
James Allen Cagle, 76, of Resaca, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Gordon Hospital. He was born in Gordon County on Jan. 7, 1942, son of the late James and Olivia Harbor Cagle.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Greeson Cagle; his son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Janet Cagle; his daughters and son-in-law, Karen and Steve Bailey, and Mary Ann Cagle; his grandchildren, Leon Bailey, Gary Bailey, Kevin Bailey, William Anderson, Dustin Anderson, Flora Anderson, and Tiffany Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services to honor the life of James Allen Cagle were held Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. from Higher Praise Church of God, with Pastor Terry Timms officiating. Music was arranged by Debbie Bagley. Interment followed in Sardis Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Leon Bailey, Gary Bailey, Kevin Bailey, Dustin Anderson, William Anderson, and Neil Stewart. Honorary pallbearers were Wesley Bailey and Jerry Stafford.
The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements for James Allen Cagle are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Kevin Burns
Kevin L. Burns, age 53 of Calhoun, passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at Gordon Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin was born in Dalton on April 29, 1965 to the late Roy Eugene Burns and Agnes Louise Johns. He attended Northwest High School. He also attended Cleveland Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Burns of Calhoun; son, Eric Burns of Calhoun; daughter, Heather Medders and her husband Sheldon of Calhoun; brothers, Michael Burns and his wife Linda of Chatsworth, Roger Burns and his wife Sybil of Kingston, Gerald Burns and his wife Tara of Lafayette, grandchildren, Righley Medders, Braxton Medders, Zaedyn Medders, and Acedyn Medders; he is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Walter Hare officiating. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Kevin L. Burns
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Kevin L. Burns
Viola Roberson
Mrs. Viola Mozelle Long Roberson, age 85, of Dalton, departed this life Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 at her residence. She was born July 5, 1933 in Ringgold, a daughter of the late Carl and Maye Patton Hendricks. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Milburn Long, Earnest Roberson; brothers, JC Hendricks, Earnest Hendricks; sister, Vercie Cooper.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Long of Calhou; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Atkinson Mock and Robert Mock of Dalton; brother, Jessie Hendricks of Tunnel Hill; grandchildren, Dustan Atkinson, Derrick Atkinson, Jason and Tonya Long, Adam and Christen Long, Lauren Long; great grandchildren, Kinsley, Taylor, Griffin, Ronnie, Steele; nieces and nephews.
Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Viola Mozelle Long Roberson will be held Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Kenneth Cox and Reverend Larry Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Ponders Whitfield Memorial Gardens with Gerald Long, Robert Mock, Dustan Atkinson, Derrick Atkinson, Jason Long, and Adam Long serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA.
Jerome Henderson
Jerome Chapman Henderson, 93, of Calhoun, died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 at his home. He was born in Gordon County on Sept. 21, 1924, son of the late John Sevier and Georgia Chapman Henderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Brock Henderson in 2014; and siblings, John S. Henderson, James Henderson, Kate Henderson Clark, and Ralph Henderson.
Jerome was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Lockheed for 37 years and retired as a Flight Line Manager. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. After retirement, Jerome enjoyed working on his farm, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Cindy Henderson, and Brock and Tammy Henderson; grandchildren, Cody and Beth Henderson, Austin and Jenna Henderson, and Brody Henderson; great-grandchildren, Mori Henderson, Chapman Henderson, and Everleigh Henderson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Howard and Brenda Brock, and Betty Brock; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Services to honor the life of Jerome Chapman Henderson will be held Thursday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. from Damascus Baptist Church, with Rev. Eddie Brannon and Taylor Gallman officiating. Music will be arranged by Jody Darby. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Joe Darby, Chip Henderson, Travis Holsomback, Haley O’Neal, Vic Bohannon, and Chris Bowen. Honorary pallbearers are Red Robbins, Bill Collins, Stanley Simpson, Darrell Scoggins, Larry Bowen, Clifton Smith, and Jack McGaskey.
The Henderson family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements for Jerome Chapman Henderson are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.