Adam Prince
Adam Landon Prince, age 42, of Gordon County, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Adam was born on Dec. 2, 1975 in Fort Oglethorpe to Jimmy Landon Prince and Deborah Sue Tench Prince. Adam was a member of Lafayette Church of God, and had recently attended Fairmount Methodist Church. He was a 1994 graduate of Gordon Central High School. Adam was a member of the Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club. Adam was a loyal supporter of United Karate Studios, where he was known as a fierce fighter and instructor. He was a second degree black belt who was admired for his skills and his training abilities.
Adam is survived by: his wife, Lacey Johnson Prince, and their son, Mason of the Nickelsville Community; his father and mother, Jimmy and Deborah Tench Prince of Sugar Valley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick and Shirley Johnson of the Nickelsville Community; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh and Brianna Johnson, and their children, Gabby, Aubrie and Penny of the Nickelsville Community; aunts, Becky Colbert and her husband Ralph, Mary Byington, Frankie Hollowell, Patsy Beal; uncles, Neal Tench, Jessie Prince, and Ronald Prince; and several nieces also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Norris Sexton officiating. Interment followed in Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Adam Landon Prince, age 42, of Gordon County.
C.L. McDonald
Mr. C.L. McDonald, 71, of Calhoun, died early Friday morning, Aug. 3, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 26, 1947, son of the late Raymond and Faire Herod McDonald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice McDonald, in 2016; his brother, Robert (Buddy) McDonald; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Jimmy Lockridge.
Prior to ill health, C.L. was employed for many years with Norville Industries. He loved fishing, hunting and NASCAR.
Survivors include his step-sons, Keith Gravitte, and Kenneth Gravitte and his wife Debbie, all of Calhoun; his sister, Jeanette Lockridge of Cartersville; sister-in-law, Kathren McDonald Chastain; nieces, Sandra Kimsey, Gay Stiles, Dawn Hardin, and Ginger Johnson; and nephews, James Lockridge, Danny Lockridge, Tony McDonald, and Steven McDonald. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, special friends, and other relatives also survive.
Services to honor the life of Mr. C.L. McDonald were held Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Tony McDonald, Steven McDonald, Danny Lockridge, James Lockridge, Dwight Wells, and Randy Kimsey. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mr. C.L. McDonald are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.