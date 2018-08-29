Michael Hurst
Michael Eugene Hurst, age 53, of Chatsworth, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Sparta Health Care Center.
He was a member of Faith Worship Center and enjoyed telling people about Jesus. Michael loved spending time with his family and his five dogs – especially his best friend, Buddy. Hunting and fishing were two of his favorite hobbies.
Michael was the owner of Lost Creek Land Services, Mulch, & More, Inc. He treated his customers like lifelong friends and was always eager to lend a listening ear or a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Eugene Hurst.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Hurst; son, Joshua Hurst of Chatsworth; mother, Mildred Hurst of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Jeff Simpson of Ringgold; and nephews, Matthew Simpson and Nathaniel Simpson (Haley).
Funeral services for Mr. Hurst was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Poteet, Rev. Curtis Easley, and Rev. Vince Goble officiating. Interment will follow at Faith Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 until 9 p.m. and on Sunday until the funeral hour at 3 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
Don Cochran
Alfred Don Cochran, 84, of the New Town community, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at Gordon Hospital. He was born in Bartow County on Dec. 1, 1933, son of the late Jake and Colene Cochran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marcella Brannon Cochran; a brother, Harold Cochran; and sisters, Dot Greene and Louise Willis.
Don was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. Before retirement, he was employed with Thomson-Weiman Mining. He was a member of New Town Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kate Cochran, Chris and Carol Cochran, and Eric and Tracy Cochran; his daughter, Janet Cochran Silvers; a brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Joan Cochran, Jr. of Cartersville; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Gary Howren of Cassville; grandchildren, Tad (Nichole) Cochran, Tyler (Anna) Cochran, Nick Cochran, Neal (Cassi) Cochran, Timothy Cooper, Derek (Cassie) Cooper, Thomas Gray, Amy (Richard) Holland, Cassie Cochran, and Leah Goforth; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Max Brannon; sister-in-law, Ella Ivester; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services to honor the life of Alfred Don Cochran were held Sunday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Walter Hare and Rev Eddie Brannon officiating. Music was arranged by Jeff Rogers. Interment, with Military Honors, followed in Haven of Rest Memorial Park, with Rev. Luke Morgan officiating. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary escorts were granddaughters, Cassie Cochran, Amy Holland, and Leah Cochran; Honorary pallbearers were Sam Harwell, Greg Andrews, Hugh Dell West, Wayne Smith, Larry Bunch, R.L. Calloway, and Jessie Smith.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the service hour of 3 p.m.
The Cochran family would like to thank all the staff of Homespun Hospice for their compassion and care of Don during his illness.
The family requests flowers be omitted, and memorial donations be made to New Town Baptist Church in Don’s honor.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Alfred Don Cochran are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Larry Chastain
Larry E. Chastain of Winder, Ga., passed away August 18, 2018.
He was born Nov. 25, 1951 in Chattanooga, Tenn. but spent his life until adulthood in Calhoun.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy E. and Jean Tate Chastain of Calhoun, and his brother, Timothy L. Chastain, also of Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Lisa L. McKinney of Winder; brother, David K. Chastain (Chee Chee) of Toccoa; niece Amanda Chastain Grier (Britton) of Alto and their daughters, Verity and Cassia. He also has numerous surviving aunts, cousins and their children.
Larry received his undergraduate degree in psychology from West Georgia College in Carrolton. After working in direct service for people with developmental disabilities in Dalton and people with substance abuse problems in Rome, he attended the University of Georgia for graduate school. He was awarded a Master of Social Work degree and a Master’s degree in Public Administration. Larry spent his career in public service including the State of Georgia’s 10-county Northeast Georgia mental health system, the 13-county Georgia Mountains mental health system, and the District Office of the 10-county Northeast Health District. His field of expertise was in business and personnel administration, cost accounting, and help desk support for health department workers in field offices. Whatever his job title, he was appreciated for his empathetic support of employees/clients in the field, his technical precision, and ethical approach to business practices.
Larry was renowned and admired for his generous and gentle spirit. His friends were familiar with his intelligent, wry, dry, and subtle sense of humor. In his private life, he was an avid music collector and scholar. His audio collection marveled friends and strangers alike. His primary expertise was American Blues and Americana, but he had wide ranging tastes that included jazz, rock and county rock.
Larry’s passion was live music and supporting professional musicians. Over the years he developed personal relationships with many of the musicians he admired and promoted. He was a member of many organizations such as the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, Music Maker Relief Foundation, The Atlanta Blues Society, The Blues Foundation, and MusiCares. He personally assisted several Georgia-based blues musicians in times of need, and helped them get medical care, pay bills, provide transportation, help with funeral expenses, and other life and career supporting needs. He helped friends and strangers in need, providing material and emotional support.
Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens provided cremation service and support. His soul was bound to New Orleans and that will be the final resting place of his cremains. No flowers are needed or requested. Larry would have preferred that you support live music and help others.
There will be a casual drop-in celebration of Larry’s life on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at his residence in Winder. If you need directions, email lisa.mcki@gmail.com.
Betty Temples
Mrs. Betty Jean Robinson Temples, 82, of Rydal, departed this life peacefully in the comfort of her son’s home embraced by her loving family.
Mrs. Temples was born in Chatsworth on April 25, 1936, the only child of Sod and Ruby Young Robinson. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Hubert Temples, who passed away 30 years ago.
Along with her husband, they owned and operated Temples Farm, raising chickens.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Christy Temples of Ranger, Terry Temples of Rydal; grandchildren, Brittney Wilson of Calhoun, Bryeanne Pflugrad and her husband Billy of Cartersville, and Kevin Temples of Rydal; great-grandchildren, Hannah Wilson, Houston Wilson, and Hartley Pflugrad; many more family members, and special friends also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Betty Temples was held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel. Her daughter-in-law, Christy Temples delivered the eulogy along with Bishop Terry Jones participating.
Mrs. Temples was laid to rest at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bartow County. Jeremy Temples, Joseph Temples, Eric Puckett, Jay Worsham, Mark Temples, and Michael Silvers served as pallbearers.
The Temples family received friends on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at the Ponders Fairmount Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Temple’s family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784.
Carrie Gallman
Carrie Bonita Wilson Gallman, age 97, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at her daughter, Shelia Hice’s residence in Statesboro, Ga.
Carrie was born on Nov. 17, 1920 to the late Taylor Wilson and Nancy Cole Wilson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, M.J. “Jeff” Gallman; daughter, Shelba Ables. She was a lifetime resident of Calhoun and Gordon County and was a member of the Belmont Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Tolbert Gallman and his wife Teresa of Calhoun; daughter, Shelia Hice and her husband Barry of Statesboro; son-in-law, Joel Ables of Calhoun; grandchildren, Randy Gallman and his wife Karen, Cindy Henderson and her husband Jeff, Tammy Gallman, Brooks Gallman, Taylor Gallman, Stacie Ables, and Jeff Ables all from Calhoun; Kellie Whitener and her husband Brandon of Statesboro, Kimberly Yawn and her husband Travis of Beaufort, S.C.; 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Fain Cemetery with the Reverends Taylor Gallman and Zach Gallman officiating. Pallbearers were grandsons and great grandsons. The family received friends Monday evening, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Carrie Wilson Gallman.
Monte Clark, Sr.
Monte Paul “Tego” Clark Sr., 50, a lifelong resident of Calhoun, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Monte was born in Gordon County on April 23, 1968. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, G.C. and Carolyn Russell, and K.T. Clark; Monte was also preceded in death by David Barton.
Monte was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1987. He was an avid Jackets fan, and baseball player for all four years of high school. Monte loved sports: He was an avid golfer, enjoyed NASCAR, and was an all-around outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed coaching baseball and softball. He coached his children and coached at Calhoun Middle School for eight seasons. Monte was a great fan of the Atlanta Braves; he took special pride in following Calhoun native Charlie Culberson on the team. He was a member of the Calhoun Elks Lodge and the Calhoun Moose Lodge. Monte was a passionate man who deeply loved his family and friends; spending time with them was his favorite thing to do. He will be fondly remembered as the “life of the party”.
Monte is survived by his son, Monte Paul Clark Jr,; daughters, Peyton Nicole Clark, and Caroline Lane Clark; his parents, Laurel Russell Clark, and Paul and Barbara Clark; his grandmother, Dorothy Clark; his granddaughter, Jurnee Kace Clark; his sisters and brothers in law, Dia Clark Johnson and her husband, Chris, Adrienne Clark Chadwick and her husband, Joseph, and Brittany Clark Owens and her husband, Dylan; his nieces and nephews, Clark, Russell, and Alea Johnson, Cohen and Hudson Chadwick, and Alexis Owens; many other relatives and friends.
The Clark family received friends on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Trinity Baptist Church from 3 until 7 p.m.
A service to celebrate Monte’s life was held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at 7 p.m. from Trinity Baptist Church. Pastor Mitch Phillips officiated, Kevan Carpenter spoke, and Ritchie Parker arranged the music. Honorary pallbearers included the Calhoun High School Class of 1987, members of the Calhoun Elks Lodge, members of the Calhoun Moose Lodge, Shay Wright, Ben McCormick, Ken Holcomb, Baron Baker, Jeff Baker, David Hall, Brad Fitch, Kevan Carpenter, Clark Johnson, Russell Johnson, Tony Lindsey, Jonathan Knoblett, Shane Hall, Mark “JJ’ Smith, Jeff Poe, William Hamilton, Richie Wright, Brent Erwin, Chris Gee, Jeff Dixon, Branton Bailey, Ritchie Harris, Russell Defoor, and “Bobby Dixon”.
Instead of sending flowers, the family has requested that donations in Monte’s memory be given to The Calhoun Middle School Fellowship of Christian Athletes, PO Box 901, Calhoun, GA 30703.
Friends may sign Monte’s online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Myra Floyd
Myra Kathryn Hopper Floyd, age 95, of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at her residence.
Myra was born on June 28, 1923 in Gordon County to the late Buford Willard Hopper and Willie Mable Autry Hopper. She was a member of Oakhurst Presbyterian Church and a former member of Plainville United Methodist Church. Myra attended Young Harris College and was an alumna of Plainville High School. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, D.L. Floyd, Jr.; brother, Thomas Hopper and sister, Margaret Hopper.
She is survived by two sons: Michael Floyd and his wife Annie Thompson of Pensacola, Fla., and Kurt Floyd, Sr. of Atlanta; five grandsons: John Floyd of Durango, Colorado, Kurt Floyd, Jr. of Atlanta, Daniel Floyd, Nicolas Floyd, and Joseph Floyd all of Rockmart, Ga.; and three step-grandchildren: Sarah Price of Atlanta, Ellen Blackburn of Pensacola, FL, and Russell Blackburn of Hattiesburg, MS.
A graveside service was conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Scott Cemetery with Rev. Ed Archer officiating. Pallbearers serving were Britt Carden, John Floyd, Kurt Floyd Jr., Daniel Floyd, Nicolas Floyd, Joseph Floyd, and Justin Lindsey.
The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Myra Floyd.
Ella Lanora Graham
Ella Lanora Graham, 71, of the Sonoraville Community, Fairmount died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Cartersville on July 16, 1947; daughter of the late Alvin W.C. and Evelyn Grace Graham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Angela Cline and Mary-Jane Wofford; brothers, Leon Graham and Kenneth Graham; and a sister, Elise Graham Cline.
Ella Lanora will be remembered for being an amazing, strong, and kind-hearted woman. She loved spending time with her girls. She was also a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Herb Woodall, Catherine and Richard Williams, and Carol and Ricky Netherton; grandchildren, Heather Wilkinson, Ashley Poindexter, Christopher Goforth, Russell Goforth, and Amber Goad; great grandchildren, Jeremy Peeler, Hailey Wilkinson, Makayla Wilkinson, Tianna Brown, Olivia Poindexter, and Malya Poindexter; a brother, Lanny Graham; and a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Shelton Waters.
A service to honor the life of Ella Lanora Graham will be held Thursday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Reid will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery on Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, GA. Pallbearers serving are Herb Woodall, Richard Williams, Russell Goforth, Derek Wilkinson, Michael Poindexter, Jesse Goad, James Jernigan, and Brent Graham.
The Graham family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 5 until 8 p.m.
The family would like to thank Homespun Hospice for all their compassion and care of Ella Lanora.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Patsy Crump
Patsy R. Crump, 81, widow of J.C. Crump, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.
Born April 1, 1937 in Oostanaula community of Calhoun, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Terrell Phillips and the late Myrtle Taylor Phillips. She was a member of Shaw Heights Baptist Church. Mrs. Crump had a nursing career that spanned over 54 years, including 33 years at Shaw AFB and six years at NHC Healthcare. She won numerous awards during her career. She loved her children and grandchildren, and was a dedicated caregiver to her family, friends, and patients.
Survivors four children, Michael Crump of Phoenix, Ariz., Susan Binger (Ken) of Lakeville, Minn., Lamar Crump, and Terry Crump both of Sumter; four grandchildren, Michael Crump, Jr., Kristal Crump, Betsy Binger, and Lucas Binger; two great grandchildren, Shelby Crump, and Adara Crump; two brothers, James Richard Phillips and Thomas F. Phillips; and a sister, Virginia Brown.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Max Phillips and A.T. Phillips; and a sister, Louise Phillips Blalock.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shaw Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob White officiating. Burial was in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Shaw Heights Baptist Church, 2030 Peach Orchard Road, Sumter, SC 29154.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.