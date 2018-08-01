Eugene Juhl
Eugene Juhl, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Longwood, Fla. Gene was born on Aug. 7, 1937, in Takoma Park, Md. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Gladys Christensen Juhl. He was married to Eleanor Juhl for 53 years. She preceded him in death in August of 2013. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Chris and Regan Juhl, Keith and Alicia Juhl, Karen and Tim Shields, and Kim Thedford; two brothers, Irv and Dru Juhl, and Albert and Faye Juhl; ten grandchildren, with a great-grandchild expected in November; his wife, Teena; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
The family held a private graveside service on Saturday, July 28. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Georgia-Cumberland Academy Seventh-day Adventist Church (351 Academy Dr SW, Calhoun, GA, 30701), where the Juhl’s were members.
Gene loved the Lord and offered his life in service first as a literature evangelist and district leader, then as Publishing Director for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Carolina, Fla., Alabama-Mississippi, Kansas, Potomac and Georgia-Cumberland Conferences, as well as the Columbia Union. And while he was a skilled salesperson, it was his love and enthusiasm about sharing the Good News of the love of our heavenly Father, exhibited through the gift of His son Jesus Christ, that made Gene successful beyond any earthly reward.
From the time they were married in 1960 until 1984, the Juhls lived in nine states. In 1983 they decided to call Calhoun, Georgia, home. In their retirement years, Gene and Eleanor traveled the world, from California to Czechoslovakia. A highlight was a trip to Denmark, as Gene’s family was originally from there. After Eleanor’s death, Gene remained in Calhoun where he met Teena Armstrong. They were married in February 2016. In July 2017, he moved to Orlando, Fla., to be closer to the physicians who were treating him for pulmonary fibrosis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eugene Juhl, to the American Bible Society’s fund to provide Bibles to troops in harm’s way, or to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).
Thomas Funeral Home of Calhoun is in charge of the arrangements for Eugene Juhl.
Flora Franks
Mrs. Flora Ann Land Franks, 74, of Resaca, departed this life peacefully in the comfort of her home with her loving and devoted granddaughter and caretaker, Shelley Franks, right by her side.
Mrs. Franks was born at home in Gordon County on April 12, 1944, daughter of the late Harley and Letah Land. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Andrew Franks, who passed away in 2010; step-sons, Richard Franks and Ray Franks; brothers, Junior Land and Charles Land; and her sisters, Wilma Land, Frances Moorehead, and Mae Land.
She is survived by her loving granddaughter and her caretaker for the last several months of her life, Shelley Franks of Resaca; step-sons, Bud Franks of Alabama and Tommy Franks of Resaca; grandson, Thomas Franks of Resaca; great-grandchildren, Gauge Franks and Matthew Massingill; dear friends, Porky Stevens, Bobby and June Baker all of Resaca; several other grandchildren, great—grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
The service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Flora Franks was held on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Reverend Brian Maddox officiating. Following the service she was laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial Baptist Church in Resaca. Shane Patton, Harlon Patton Jr., and Kenneth Patton along with others served as pallbearers.
Friends visited with Mrs. Franks’ family on Sunday, July 29, 2018 from 12 Noon until the service hour at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Ted Nation
Ted L. Nation, age 75, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center of Rome.
Ted was born on March 7, 1943 in Gordon County to the late Quinton Hamilton Nation and Willie Mae Bowman Nation. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Nation. Ted served in the United States Army, and was a Vietnam Veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was formerly employed by Goldkist.
Ted is survived by: his wife, Sandy Nation of Calhoun; son, David H. Nation and his wife Tina of Calhoun; and granddaughter, Kali Nelson. A host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 28 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Ricky Aldridge officiating. Allen Weaver had charge of music.
The family received friends on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in honor of Ted be made to the Saint Joseph’s Indian School at P.O. Box 100, Chamerlain, South Dakota 57325 or to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
David “Cricket” Roach
David “Cricket” Roach, age 64, of the Plainville Community, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence.
Crickett was born on Oct. 13, 1953 in Cherokee County, Ala., a son of the late Joe William Roach and Nellie Cleveland Roach. He had lived in Gordon County since age 9 and had formerly worked as an automobile mechanic.
Cricket is survived by: one son, Joseph W. Roach and his wife Christy Mullin of the Sonoraville Community; two daughters, Michelle Polick and Deanna Edwards; one brother, Kenny Roach and his wife, Pat of Woodstock; two sisters, Dana Clark and her husband Ronnie or Rome, and Betty Baker and her husband Douglas of Gainesville.
To honor the David’s wishes, his body will be cremated, and no formal services are planned.
Jerry Lamar Smith
Jerry Lamar Smith, age 64, of Resaca, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Gordon Hospital.
Jerry was born on July 8, 1954 in Whitfield County, to Mary Helen Watson Smith and the late Leo Jack Smith. In addition to his father, Jerry was also preceded in death by: his brothers, Jacky Smith and Moe Smith; a sister, Janice Smith; and grandparents, Horace and Sybil Smith, Otto and Capolla Woody, and Mary Jo Woody. Jerry enjoyed to hunt, fish and camp. He also loved spending time with his babies.
In addition to his mother, Jerry is survived by his wife of 28 years, Loretta Furr Smith of Resaca; three daughters and a son-in-law, Angel Thomason of Chatsworth, Sunshine and Jimmy “Bubbas” Kitchen of Resaca, and Grace Smith of Resaca; one sister, Annette Smith of Oakman; and five grandchildren, Alex of Ringgold, Ethan, Dakota, Lil Jimmy and Jackie Evans Kitchen all of Resaca.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Evans “Blue” Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Swamp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include: Jimmy “Bubbas” Kitchen, Steve Self, William Hullender, and David Crider.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Bernice Barnette
Bernice Hilda Causby Barnette, age 90 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Rome Heath & Rehabilitation Center.
Bernice was born on Dec. 14, 1927 in Gordon County to the late Tom Causby and Mattie Cowart Causby and was the last living child of 15 children. In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by: her husband, Guss Nunally Barnette, Jr.; brothers, Manuel Causby, Thurman Causby, John William Causby, Fred Causby, Rembert Causby, Steed Causby; sisters, Lois Mashburn, Ruby Godfrey, Tommie Kinsey, Marvas Arnold, Elnora Williams, Dorothy Pearl Causby, Jean Welch, and one sibling who died at birth. Bernice was a retired nurse, serving more than 45 years, among Gordon Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center, Calhoun Health Care and Gordon Health Care. She was a Charter Member of Belmont Baptist Church. Bernice enjoyed cooking, and caring for people and her family.
Bernice is survived by her son, Tharell Barnette of Calhoun; daughter, Freida Kirby of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Keith Jones, Karen Miner, Keena McEntyre, Kristi Lumpkin, James Barnette, Jayna Roberson, and Tristan Barnette; 13 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, July 28 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. John Allen officiating. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at 4 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Edward Sartwell
Mr. Edward Curtis Sartwell, 69, departed this life on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Cemetery in Calhoun with Brother Clyde McEntyre officiating.
Mr. Sartwell was born March 5, 1949 in Montgomery, Ala. to the late Alexander and Bernice Sartwell. He had served in the United States Air Force and was retired from the United States Secret Service. Mr. Sartwell loved spending time with his family, especially his children. He enjoyed driving his truck, watching westerns, riding trains, electronics, guns, history and technology. Mr. Sartwell was a member of the American Legion, NRA and AFAUSSA. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Anne Sartwell of Ellaville; three children, Matthew Sartwell of Mountain View, Calif., Kenneth Sartwell of Augusta, and Jetta Day and husband, Matthew of Augusta; a brother, Wayne Sartwell and his wife, Joni of Montgomery, Ala.; and a sister, Karen Crook of Fairhope, Ala.
