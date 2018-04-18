Nora Seritt-Eden
Nora I. Callaway Seritt-Eden, 82, of Calhoun, died Friday, April 13, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on April 3, 1935, daughter of the late Bartow and Sudie Jones Callaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Seritt; her second husband, Charles Eden; her daughter, Dora Seritt; a son-in-law, Richard Dean; a daughter-in-law, Kim Seritt; and siblings, Norman Lyons, Loretta Callaway, Deborah Joyce, Johnny Callaway, Pohnny Callaway, Cora Serritt, and Joe Callaway.
Nora worked for many years at Horizon Mills, and was a caregiver for many elderly. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary American Legion for more than 43 years, and an Oostanaula Club member for many years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Grady William Seritt, and J.B. Seritt; her daughter, Jackie Dean; a brother, Lohnny Callaway; grandchildren, Teresa (Ronald) Cronnon, Bradley Partion, Buck (Leslie) Seritt, Big Jason (Amanda) Seritt, Little Jason (Kayla) Seritt, Nikki (Terry) Baldwin, and Justin Pierce; and great-grandchildren, Hannah (Matthew) Crockett, Gloria, Larica, Lucas, Jeremy, Heavenly, Savannah, Valerie, Nathan, Emily, Shea, Konner, Mason, and other great-grandchildren.
Services to honor the life of Nora I. Callaway Seritt-Eden were held Tuesday, April 17, at 2 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church in Sugar Valley, with Rev. Donny Mattila and Rev. M.L. Thomas officiating. Teresa Cronnon delivered the eulogy. Music was arranged by Teresa and the girls. Interment followed in Old Sugar Valley UMC Cemetery. Pallbearers included Bradley Partion, Buck Seritt, Jason Seritt, Terry Baldwin, Jeremy Cronnon, R.L. Callaway, and Carl Callaway. Nephews served as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, April 15, after 3 p.m. The church was open continuously for visitation from 3 p.m. on Sunday, until the service hour on Tuesday.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Nora I. Callaway Seritt-Eden are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
David Tucker
David Nelson Tucker, 44, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday evening, April 11, 2018. David was born July 7, 1973 in Waco, Texas.
David graduated from Douglas County High School in 1991. He worked in construction and as a construction supervisor in and around Atlanta. He also lived and worked in Steam Boat Springs, Colorado for ten years. David was a member of West Union Baptist Church in Calhoun.
David was preceded in death by grandparents: H.F. Barnette and Audrey Barnette, of Calhoun; Henry and Catherine Tucker, of LaGrange; and step-father, Frederick Jenkins, of Douglasville.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle and her son, Harley Barnette, of Calhoun; mother, Carol Jenkins, of Douglasville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Ray Johnson, of Villa-Rica, GA; step-sister and her husband, LeeAnne and Roger Vollrath, of Cleveland, GA; step-brother, Eric Jenkins, of Steam Boat Springs, CO. David also is survived by his in-laws, and many nieices, great-nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Thomas Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Joyner
Mrs. Mary Nell Joyner, age 69, of Sugar Valley, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018 in Gordon Hospital following an extended illness.
Mrs. Joyner was born in Walker County on Feb. 18, 1949, daughter of the late James Cordell Nixon and the late Hazel Louise Smith Nixon. She was a homemaker and was a member of Welcome Gap Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Nixon.
Survivors include husband, Wally Keith Joyner; three daughters, Natasha Blakely (Dale), Ringgold, Kerri McEver, Calhoun, and Angela Southerland (Gene), Cartersville; a son, Wally Keith Joyner, II (Regina), Chatsworth; five brothers, Richard Nixon (Layna), Columbus, Mike Nixon (Linda), Calhoun, Larry Nixon (Rose), Summerville, Anthony Nixon (Tina), Rockmart, and Phillip Nixon (Debbie), Gaylesville, Ala.; one sister, Rita Brock (Larry), Summerville; four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Joyner was cremated.
The family received friends on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 3 - 5 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Mamie Jo Griffin
Mrs. Mamie Jo (Aker) Strickland Griffin, age 78, of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 6, 1939 to Wilburn and Jodie (Mann) Aker, Sr. She attended Stephens High School in Calhoun, where she graduated in 1957. She began her Christian journey at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Curryville, Ga., and she later became an active member and Mother of the Adairsville Body of Christ. For many years she was employed as a switchboard operator at Aldon Industries, and she later retired from Mohawk Industries in Calhoun. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Jodie (Mann) Aker, Sr.; first husband, Teddy Strickland; three sisters; one brother; one grandson; and one son-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Davis Griffin; her children, Sundai (Rick) Stevenson of Rome, Senita Strickland of Calhoun, Sabrina (Kenneth) of Adairsville, Serling Strickland of Calhoun, Saretta Haynes of Cartersville, and an adopted daughter, Carmela Lawrence of Rome. In addition, she has three step-children, Davetta (John) Reid of North Carolina, Aylisa Hicks and Monica Griffin, both of Atlanta, 18 grandchildren (spouses), 12 great-grandchildren. Siblings; Frances Wise (Cleveland, Ohio), Preston (Min. Janie) Aker, Laverne Orr, Wilburn Aker, Jr., Jacqueline Fletcher all of Calhoun, and Shelia Edwards of Atlanta. She was also loved by many other sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mamie Jo (Aker) Strickland Griffin will be held at the Adairsville Body of Christ Church at 255 St. Elmo Circle, Adairsville, GA. 30103 on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12 noon, and her viewing will be available at 10:30 a.m. Eulogist will be Pastor Kenneth Benham. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Curryville, Ga.
Loretta Smith
Loretta P. Smith, age 84, of Rydal, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at her residence.
Loretta was born on July 30, 1933 in New Foundland, Ky to the late Burl Parsons and Cora .Hannah Parsons. She was a natural athlete who loved the outdoors, and was a God fearing Southern Baptist woman.
Loretta is survived by her husband, James A. Smith of Rydal; two sons, Byron Smith and his wife Jayne of Calhoun, and Shawn Smith of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Joni Woodard and her husband W.J. of Rydal; six grandchildren, Amber Woodard, Emily Myers, Jacob Woodard, Justin Smith, Landon Smith, and Amanda Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Easton, Quinn Woodard, Elias Smith, Josiah Smith, and Quentin Smith.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
You may leave the Smith family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Eddie Morrison
Mr. Paul E. “Eddie” Morrison, 68, of Calhoun, died at Gordon Hospital on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Eddie was born in Ringgold on Feb. 4, 1950; he was the son of the late Paul and Myrtle Franks Morrison. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roger Morrison, Tony Morrison, Grady Morrison, and Brenda Morrison. Eddie retired after more than forty years of service from Con-Agra. He was an avid gardener. He enjoyed camping, building things, and singing karaoke. Eddie was of the Baptist Faith.
Eddie is survived by his fiancée, Hazel Hallman; his daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Shannon Clark, and Pamela and Kenny Howard; his sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Amanda Morrison, Randy and Cat Morrison, Keith and Connie Hallman, and Kevin and Sherrie Hallman; his brother, Tommy Morrison; his sister, Faye Manis; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The Morrison family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 5 until 9 p.m.
The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Rev. Larry Hibberts officiated. Pallbearers were Terry Black, Larry Black, Josh Clark, Dean Paul, Derek Howard, and Darren Howard; honorary pallbearers are C.L. McDonald and Kenny Gravitt.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
William Gary Gray
Mr. William Gary Gray, age 52 of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Mr. Gray was born on June 9, 1965, to Daniel Hill Gray and Wadene Gray Floyd. He was a member of Plainville Unity Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by a stepsister, Sandra Burt.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Danielle Gray; parents, Dan Gray and Wadene Floyd; a brother, Mike (Rachel) Grey; two sisters, Deanie (Steve) Coker, Danette (Tracy) Tatum; a stepbrother, Ronnie (Sarah) Floyd; a stepsister, Sherri Sessions, and a step brother inlaw, Mark Burt.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Plainville Unity Baptist Church with the Rev. Dutch Scott and Rev. Clark Bench officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Plainville Unity Baptist Church, Plainville, Georgia.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Gray.
Charles “Chuck” Dampier
Charles Evans Dampier also known as “Chuck” or “Charlie”, age 62, of the Sugar Valley Community, died Friday, April 13 at his residence.
Chuck was born Jan. 8, 1955 in Daytona Beach, Fla., a son of the late
Charles Ross Dampier and Jewell Norman Grey Dampier. Also, he was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline Sue Bush and former wife Patricia York Dampier. He had made his home in Gordon County for more than 35 years and was a member of the East Calhoun Church of God. He was formerly employed by Food Lion of Calhoun and Adairsville as market manager.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Dampier of Sugar Valley; two sons, Jeremy Ross Dampier of Rome and Jeremy Glenn Peek of Tunnell Hill; three daughters, Helen Renee Ellenberg of Moultrie, Amanda Leigh Robertson of Moultrie, and Crystal Gail Baggett of Dalton; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Keith Reid officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in honor and memory of Charles and Linda Dampier.
Dale Watkins
Dale Watkins, age 83, of Resaca, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at his residence.
Dale was born on June 3, 1934 to the late Ralph Evans Watkins and Nadine Cox Watkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by: his first wife, Mary Jean Watkins; brother, Lamar Watkins; and step-grandson, Ryan Patania. Dale was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Prior to his retirement, Dale was employed by General Motors with over 37 years of service, where he was a member of UAW #31. He was a member of Sugar Valley Baptist Church.
Dale is survived by his wife, Christine Roland Watkins of Resaca; two sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Karen Watkins, and James Reed Watkins of Shawnee, Kan.; two grandchildren, Max Watkins and Dylan Pike; four step-children, Alvin and Pat Long, Vickie and Mike Patania, Trish and Perry Daffron, and Clay and Christina Wheat; six step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, April 19 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Howard Duvall and Reverend Mitch Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery of Eaton with military rites being afforded by the Dalton American Legion.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sugar Valley Baptist Building Fund at 3742 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, GA 30746.
Hoyt Godfrey
Hoyt Godfrey, age 89, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Hoyt was born on Nov. 28, 1928 in Pickens County to the late Lester Godfrey and Honor Captoria Ponders. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Willie Lee Nichelson Godfrey; son-in-law, J.R. Romine; and one great-grandson, Lane Davis; five brothers; and one sister. Hoyt was a member of Black Knob Baptist Church, and was an ordained Baptist minister. He was also a member of the Morningstar Masonic Lodge #348 F and AM.
Hoyt is survived by his son, Sammy Godfrey and his wife Gail; four daughters, Diana Romine, Judy Mauldin and her husband Ronnie, Tammie Pankey and her husband Mark, Tracy Wilson and her husband Jason; thirteen grandchildren; and several great and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Randall Chastain and Reverend Bobby Timms officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery of Fairmount.
Grandsons and Great-Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Terry Verhine
Mrs. Terry Frances Verhine, age 55, of White, Georgia, departed this life Thursday morning, April 12, 2018 at her home. Terry was born March 28, 1963 in Dansville, N.Y. She was a 1981 graduate of Dansville High School in Dansville, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Ray Garrett; a brother, David Garrett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pete and Geraldine Verhine; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy Weeks and Debbie and Horace Norrell.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Walter Lee Broadus Verhine, Jr., of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Josh and Antonia Verhine of USAF, Valdosta, Ryan and Elizabeth Verhine of U.S. Army, Okinawa, Japan; granddaughters, Anely Verhine of Valdosta, and Isabelle Verhine of Okinawa, Japan; mother, Joyce Ackley Garrett of Dansville, N.Y.; brothers, William Garrett and Melvin Garrett of South Dakota, sisters, Margaret Bies of Woonsocket, S.D., Cindy Brookshire of Oakman, Robin Garrett of Dansville, N.Y.; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ven Stiles of White, and Pebbles and Doug Nichols of Rydal; several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Terry Frances Verhine were held Monday morning, April 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Josh James officiating. She was laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Tuesday morning, April 17, 2018, with her close family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday until the service hour.
Friends and family may offer condolences to the Verhine family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by The Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Fairmount