Larry Avery
Mr. Gordon Larry Avery, age 72, of Young Harris and former longtime resident of Calhoun and Gordon County, died at 10:26 a.m. on Friday, April 20, in Erlanger Hospital of Chattanooga.
Larry was born Dec. 19, 1945 in Gordon County, a son of the late Gordon Lee Avery and Sarah Hardy Avery. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Avery Evans. He was retired from Dow Chemical Co. of Resaca where he worked as a senior instrument technician. He was a loving husband, father, and doting Papa. He loved being a handyman, reader, woodworker, and sportsman. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandra Jones Avery; two sons, Brian Avery and his wife, Bethany of Calhoun, Paul Avery and his wife Kayla of Sweetwater, Tennessee, and one daughter, Jennifer Avery of Ringgold; two sisters, Pat Cooper, Nicki Faulkner and her husband Chuck of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Lydia, Zelphia, Alexander, and Samantha.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 23, from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Burial followed in Gaines Cemetery near the Sonoraville Community with military honors afforded by the Dalton American Legion.
Pallbearers were Geary Cooper, Joseph Evans, Richard Faulkner, Don Travis, Will Travis, and Jonathan Cooper.
The family received friends after 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Gordon Larry Avery.
Master Sergeant Claude Wright
Master Sergeant Claude Steiner Wright, U.S. Air Force Retired, age 88, of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Gordon Hospital.
Claude was born on Aug. 20, 1929, in Gantt, Ala. to the late Claude Gantt Wright and Myrtle Plant Wright. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Carroll. Claude was a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force with over 20 years of service, was a Veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was also retired from Lockheed Aircraft as a Flight Engineer and Instructor with 35 years of service.
Claude is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Wright of Calhoun; son, Charles Wright of Calhoun; two daughters, Claudia Wright of Avondale Estates, and Janie Stokes and her husband Charles of Adairsville; brother, Roy Wright of Denver, Colo.; two sisters, Mabel Gibson of Opp, Ala., and Myrtle Floyd of Niceville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Lori, LeShea, and Timothy; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Virginia DuPre and Reverend Ed Archer officiating.
The family received friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Graveside Services were conducted on Tuesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery with full military honors afforded by Robbins Air Force Base.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Calhoun First United Methodist Church at 205 East Line Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.
You may leave the Wright family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Master Sergeant Claude Steiner Wright, US Air Force Retired, age 88, of Calhoun.
Charlene Boswell
Charlene “Granny” Boswell, 72, of Calhoun, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. She was born in Lumpkin County, Ga. on July 5, 1945; daughter of the late J.R. Anderson and Maudelle Lingerfelt Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Jimmy Boswell, to whom she was married to for 23 years; and a brother, Mickey Anderson.
Prior to her retirement, Charlene worked for Mohawk Industries as a quality control clerk for 46 years. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Charlene was known as Granny to her grandchildren and to many others as well. She was well known and loved by all her knew her.
She is survived by her children, Darlene and Terry James, Patty Pasley, and Ricky and Susan Boswell; grandchildren, Tyler and Vicky Boswell, Tanner Boswell, Colt and Bree Couch, Justin and Ramona Couch, Tiffany and Tony Morgan, and Stephanie Pasley; great-grandchildren, Jacob Morgan, Lindsey, Skyly, and Knox Couch, and Ryder Boswell; brothers, James and Cindy Anderson and Johnny Anderson; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Clyde McEntyre will officiate. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving are Tony Morgan, Brett Lewis, Lamar Tinch, Tyler Boswell, Justin Couch, and John Silvers. Honorary pallbearers serving are Phillip Anderson, Tanner Boswell, Ronnie Lingerfelt, and Jeffery Lingerfelt.
The Boswell family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 24 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Tom Davenport
George Thomas Davenport, 92, of Calhoun, died Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Gordon Health Care, following several years of declining health. He was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. on March 14, 1926, son of the late Thurston and Bonnie Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ruth Parker Davenport; brothers, Ashley Davenport, Bill Davenport, and Herman Davenport; sisters, Viola, Mattie, Edith, and Stella; and a grandchild, Sarah.
Tom was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He taught Sunday School for 48 years. He would go out of his way to help anyone who needed anything. Tom worked 14-hour days to ensure that all his children had the opportunity to go to college. He was a catcher on a semi-pro baseball team before he went into the Army. He would do anything for his church, Second Baptist Church of Waycross, including participating in a beauty contest. Tom was a great storyteller, a gifted upholsterer, and one of the kindest and gentlest men you could ever meet, until dementia robbed him of his ability to think clearly.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, George Davenport, Jr. of Richmond, Va., and Donny and Winny Davenport of Silver Springs, Md.; his daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Ed Grune of Mansfield, Texas, and Susan and Bob Williams of Calhoun; a brother, William Davenport of Annapolis, Md.; grandchildren, Greg, Lisa, Julie, Eddie, and Ruth; great-grandchildren, Rafe and Ean; and special neighbors, Kay and Luther Tilghman.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of George Thomas Davenport will be held Saturday, May 5 at 3 p.m., from Second Baptist Church of Waycross, with Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, May 5, from 2 p.m. until the service hour of 3 p.m.
The family would like to thank all his caregivers at Baptist Village, Morning Pointe, and Gordon Health Care, as well as his sitters, Debbie Henry and Kathy Proper.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate time to the church or charity of your choice, in Tom’s memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Don Phillips
Mr. Don Franklin Phillips, age 86, of Dalton, departed this life Friday evening at Wood Dale Health Care Center in Dalton.
Mr. Phillips was born in Blairsville, Aug. 14, 1931 a son of the late Robert Franklin “Bob” and Bonnie Alexander Phillips. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Phillips.
He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, a member of the South Dalton Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, member of the mission board and an usher. He was a member of the Alegheny #114 Masonic Lodge in Blairsville. He was also a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
Mr. Phillips was a self-made man, he was the former owner of the Phillips Chevrolet in Blairsville, The Phillips Land Company and Eastside Carpet in Dalton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Putnam Phillips of the residence; sons and daughters-in-law, Donny F. Phillips Jr. and his wife Sandra of Suwanee, Ivan and Leah Phillips of Cartersville; step-sons and spouses Alan Franks of Gainesville, Ga., Terry and Judy Putnam of Dalton; grandchildren, Blakely, Hunter, Lauren, William and Isaac Phillips, Seantee Wilson, Tessy Franks, and Josh Putnam; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat and Susie Phillips of Blairsville, Georgia, Troy and Jean Phillips of Dalton; several other nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends also survive.
The family received friends on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Melrose Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.
Mr. Phillips was then be taken to Mountain View Funeral Home in Blairsville, where the family received friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2 p.m.
The service to celebrate the life of Mr. Don Phillips was held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Mountain View Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Stiles officiating.
He was laid to rest at the Old Brasstown Baptist Church Cemetery in Young Harris, Ga. with Robbie Phillips, Drew Phillips, Greg Hopkins, Josh Putnam, Woody Mullins, and Philip Stubblefield honored to serve as pallbearers. Military graveside honors were provided to commemorate Mr. Phillips service to our country.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to South Dalton Baptist Church, 498 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, Georgia 30720 or Old Brasstown Baptist Church, PO Box 1104, Young Harris, Georgia 30582
Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002
Annabel Ingram
Annabel Shaw Ingram, 76, died Sunday, April 22, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on April 28, 1941, daughter of the late Odie Shaw and Dimple Moore Shaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, R.D. Shaw, J.C. Shaw, Jack Shaw, and Edna Darby.
Annabel was a beautiful woman, who absolutely adored her grandchildren, Taylor and Tiffany. She was an amazing seamstress, loved the game of tennis, and painted in her spare time. She was member of Salem Baptist Church and Cliftondale United Methodist Church in Cliftondale, Ga.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ingram Meadows and her husband Gregory; grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Meadows and Tiffany Meadows; great-grandchild, Gracyn Claire Meadows; brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby and Sheilah Shaw and Danny Shaw; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Joe Darby and Wanda and Tim Holland.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Fain Cemetery. Eddie Brannon officiated.
The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral home on Tuesday, April 24 from 12 p.m. until the service hour.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Emma Hayes
Mrs. Emma Steele Hayes, age 79, of Calhoun, Georgia (Curryville Community) passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018. She is the widow of the late Mr. Roland Robert Hayes and was retired from BB&T Bank for over 35 years of service. She was also a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert A. (Anna C.) Hayes and Ronald (Rachel) Hayes of Calhoun, Georgia; grandchildren, Crystal (Greg) Zachary of Cartersville, Georgia, James Smith, Tiffany Hayes, and Jessica (Johnny) Brown of Calhoun; five great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; two godchildren, Emilee and Dodd Cornelison; sisters, Ceola Aker, Marine Dixon, Frankie (Kent) Reynolds, Minnie Steele, Mamie (Terry) Austin; brothers, James (Diane) Steele and Purcele (Lynette) Steele, all of Calhoun; two brothers-in-law, William R. (Martha) Hayes of Atlanta, Georgia and Toussaint L. (Joyce) Hayes of Marietta, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Belmont Baptist Church, 275 W. Belmont Dr., Calhoun, Georgia 30701, with Pastor Torrance Mitchell, Eulogist, Rev. Guy Gainor, and other ministers officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Interment, Gordon Memorial Garden. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Emma Steele Hayes on www.willisfuneralhomdalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.