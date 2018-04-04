Mary Abel
Mary V. Abel was born in Floyd County, Sept. 18, 1934. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2018, surrounded by her family.
She was a member of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church and was the daughter of the late Reuben and Eunice Oaks Jones. Also, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, Barrymond, Robert, William and Harry Jones, Sarah, Betty, Ruth, David and Richard Jones.
Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby C. Abel; daughter, Wanda Looper and her husband, Joe, of Marietta; one son, Marcus Abel of Calhoun; granddaughters, Andrea Holland of Calhoun, Lacey Hensley and her husband Kenny of Dalton, Tammy Adams of Calhoun; one grandson, the Reverend Brian Holland and his wife, Kim, of Calhoun; great grandchildren, Tiffany Roach of Alabama, Tyler Roach and his wife, Brooke, of Calhoun; sisters, Mittie Broyles and Carmen Bridges of Calhoun and Selma Moskowitz and her husband, Hal, of Maine; a special niece, Mitzi Padgett of Calhoun, several other nieces and nephews; and her fur baby weenie dog, Merlin.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 3 at the Meadowdale Baptist Church with the Reverend Jeremy Kirby and Dr. Steven Pearson officiating. Billy Weaver had charge of music, and burial was in Chandler Cemetery. The Abel family received friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, April 2 at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Tyler Roach, Kenny Hensley, Lance Broyles, Bobby Bridges, Ray Shope, and Don Bridges. Honorary pallbearers wereFloyd Byers, Greg Bridges, Doug Bridges, Steven Abel, Toby Pass, Grant Walraven, and Rodney Babb.
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Mary V. Abel.
John Dixon
John E. “Brother John” Dixon, 66, of Resaca, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, while doing what he loved, riding his Harley. He was born in Gordon County on Nov. 4, 1951, son of the late Paul E. Dixon, and the late Betty R. Jackson White.
John was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Hellions Motorcycle Club and the American Legion. He was employed with Brindle Cycle.
Survivors include his daughter, Kendra “Kenny-Poo” Dixon; his sister, Rita Dixon York; and grandchildren, Tabetha Dixon, Kyra Dixon and Sasha Dixon.
A Memorial Service, with military and American Legion honors, will be held Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. His friend, Charlie Ingram, will speak at the service. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Hellions Motorcycle Club.
The Dixon family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the service hour of 6 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for John E. “Brother John” Dixon are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Dawn Wright
Lesa Dawn Kittle Wright, age 55, of Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 in Gordon Hospital.
Dawn was born on April 29, 1962 to the late Foster Al Kittle and Arlene Townsend Kittle. She was a member of Pleasant Grove (RYO) Baptist Church.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Jason E. Wright of Calhoun; two sons, Erik Moss and his wife Ashley McNabb, and Russell Slaton; daughter, Amanda Abercrombie and her husband Shane; six grandchildren, Ethan, Tyler, Kayla, Eion, AnaLilia, and Sylvia; two brothers, Shawn Kittle and his wife Monica, and Dane Kittle; nieces, Zoee Kittle, Erika, India, Savannah, and Bree; and a nephew, Austin Kittle.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 4 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Roy Kittle officiating. Interment will follow in Salacoa Baptist Church cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tim Kittle, Joey Kittle, Jason Wright, Russell Slaton, Erik Moss, and Bailey Townsend.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Sheila Goforth
Sheila Ann Brown Goforth, 57, of Calhoun, died Thursday, March 29, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on Aug. 12, 1960, daughter of the late Franklin Brown and Frances Barnes Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Brown, Sr.
Sheila was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, because she loved spending time with her family. She attended Calhoun High School, and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Goforth; a son, Brian Hensley; daughters and sons-in-law, Lashanna Pickens and Shane Burns, and Ashley Goforth and Billy Ray Collins; grandchildren, Skylare Pickens, Andrew Pickens, Amber Pickens, Tabitha Pickens, Johnny Pickens Jr., Dustin Pickens, Jackson Goforth, Noah Goforth, and Bryson Goforth; a brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Courtney Barnes; a sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Adam Wade; and a very special nephew and niece, Jason and Jennifer.
The funeral service for Sheila Ann Brown Goforth was conducted on Sunday, April 1 at 3 p.m., from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Eddie Brannon and Sherry Champion officiated. Burial followed at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving were Jason Epperson, Johnny Pickens, Johnny Pickens Jr., Larry Defoor, Dustin Pickens, and Dewayne Hollinsworth. Honorary Pallbearers serving were grandchildren and friends.
The Goforth family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 31 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Donald Holmes
Mr. Donald Winston Holmes, age 82, of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Holmes was born on April 7, 1935, in Jasper, son of the late Clinton Winfield Holmes and the late Jewel Turner Holmes. He married the former Betty Jean Moss in 1951 and was a member of the Church of Christ. He owned and operated his battery business for over 32 years and was well known as the “COBRA Battery man.” Mr. Holmes was preceded in death by his wife, of 48 years, Betty Jean Moss Holmes; a son, Ricky Holmes; and by a daughter, Lisa Pilcher.
Survivors include his three daughters, Donna Sexton, Armuchee, Linda Ridge (Chester Harrison), Rome, and Jennifer Holmes, Calhoun; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; five siblings, Garmond Holmes (Jual), Jasper, Edith Evans, Fairmount, Doris Clark (Jimmy), Fairmount, H.A. Holmes (Margaret), Jasper, Carol McDaniel (Harold), Jasper; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Mr. Eric Sexton officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family received friends on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 PM and include: Garrett Ridge, Joshua Pilcher, Keith Pilcher, Cody Mullins and Allen Haygood.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.