Frances Pullen
Mrs. Frances Holsomback Pullen, 83, of Dalton, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
Frances graduated from West Georgia University with an Associates degree. She was a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught a Sunday school class for over 40 years. Frances worked alongside her husband, Tom Pullen at State Farm Insurance Company and was very involved in numerous activities with her church, community, and anything involving her children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Tom Pullen Sr. in 2008.
Frances is survived by her children and spouse, Tom Pullen Jr. of Dalton, John Pullen of Marietta, and Patty and Richard Girdler Jr. of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Richard Tripp Girdler III and John Pullen Girdler of Franklin Tenn. and Taylor Ann Pullen of Marietta; sister, Mary Ruth Shelton of Calhoun.
Funeral Services for Frances will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Millican officiating.
Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 11 until 1.
The family asks that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 Veterans Dr Dalton GA 30721.
Marcella Cochran
Mrs. Marcella Brannon Cochran, 78, of Calhoun, died peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 7 at Gordon Health Care.
Marcella was born in Gordon County on March 23, 1940, daughter of the late Goldie and Belle Gilbert Brannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Annie Bell Burchett, Adell Mulkey and Netta Fay Thatcher; and by two brothers, Dee Brannon and Billy Brannon.
Marcella was a faithful and loving wife to her husband, Alfred Don Cochran, to whom she was married to for 60 years. A precious mother to her children and she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marcella was a floral designer, having worked at various florists prior to her retirement. She had great taste in decorating and design. She greatly enjoyed decorating her home and was called upon to assist others with theirs. Marcella loved to spend time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed attending family events and she was a member of New Town Baptist Church since 1968.
Survivors include her husband, Alfred Don Cochran, of Calhoun; daughter, Janet Cochran Silvers of Calhoun; sons, David Cochran and his wife Kate, Chris Cochran and his wife Carol, and Eric Cochran and his wife Tracy; grandchildren, Amy Holland, Cassie Cochran, Leah Goforth, Tad, Tyler, Nick, and Neal Cochran, Corey Cochran, Timothy and Derek Cooper and Thomas Gray; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Ella Ivester of East Ridge; and a brother, Max Brannon of Calhoun; Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donna and Gary Howren, Jake and Joan Cochran Jr. and special friends, Hugh Dell and Dollie West. Nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Marcella Brannon Cochran was held Tuesday, April 10 at 3 p.m. from New Town Baptist Church with Rev(s) Walter Hare and Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment followed in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Music was arranged by Sally Jones. Pallbearers serving included Tad Cochran, Tyler Cochran, Nick Cochran, Neal Cochran, Corey Cochran, Timothy Cooper, Derek Cooper and Thomas Gray. Honorary escorts include Amy Holland and Cassie Cochran. Honorary pallbearers included R.L. Callaway, Sam Harwell, Larry Bunch, Jessie Smith and Wayne Smith.
The body was placed in state and the family will receive friends on Monday, April 9 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. at New Town Baptist Church, 897 New Town Church Road NE, Calhoun, GA. 30701. The family requests that flowers be omitted and donations be made to New Town Baptist Church.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun
Frances Hawkins
Miss Frances Hawkins, age 89, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on April 7, 2018. She was born in Dalton on Sept. 28, 1928. She was the daughter of the late H.G. and Ida Belle Fowler Hawkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special friend, Helen Lance, and her brothers and sisters.
Frances is survived by four special nieces, Kim Brindle Lane, Yvonne Quarles Elrod, Doris Floyd Calverson, and Lynn West Berry; and other nieces and nephews.
She was from Dalton but made her home in Calhoun many years ago. She was of the Baptist faith. Frances worked all her adult life as a supervisor in the textile industry and was well respected by her employees. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Care at Home and Homespun Hospice for the wonderful care she has received in the last 3 ½ years.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Eddie Brannon officiated. Burial followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Capt. Mike Garigan conducting the committal service. Music was arranged by Lanna Ballew. Pallbearers serving were Nathan Watson, Chris Quarles, Travis West, David Haney, Robert Garcia, and Raymond Lane. Honorary pallbearers serving were her caregivers, Leslie DePerro, Alberda Prather, Holly Chamlee, Rhonda Ely, Katie DePerro, Jonie Herrera, Angela Bair, and Mayla Jackson.
The Hawkins family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 10 from noon until 2 p.m.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Gary Smith
Gary Lane Smith, 71, of Fairmount died Saturday, April 7, 2018. He was born in Bartow County on May 12, 1946, son of the late Amuiel Smith and Betty Ruth Carver Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Rayburn and Sue McDougle.
Gary L. Smith was a loving father, brother, PawPaw, true friend, and Christian. Although he may not have had many Earthly possessions, he guided others with his wealth of knowledge and wisdom in all areas of life. Gary was full of joy, peace, faith and love. To know Gary, was to love Gary. He was a selfless man who always put others before him.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Christy Smith; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Richard Hafner; a step-son, Kenny Green; grandchildren, Kasie Smith, Haley Smith, Emma Foster, Meagan Hafner, and Levi Hafner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leamon and Dianne Smith and Billy Joe and Pam Carver; a sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Robert Kinsey; and many other relatives.
The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. C.E. Wilkey officiated. Burial followed at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Smith family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 9 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Reeve Memorial
On Saturday, April 14, 2018, Charles Wiley Reeve and Mildred England Reeve, Beloved Parents, will be laid in their final resting place in Fain Cemetery, Calhoun.
Their children Carolyn Reeve of Marietta, Billy Reeve and wife Linda of Peachtree City, John Reeve of Ponca, Neb., Peggy Reeve Snoddy and husband Tom of Benton Ark., and Sheryl Reeve of Arkansas City, Kan. will be at the gravesite at 11 a.m. for the short service.
All family and friends are invited to attend.
Roland Hayes
Mr. Roland Robert Hayes, age 84, of Calhoun (Curryville Community), passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018. He was born on Jan. 12, 1934 to the late Robert B. Hayes and Margaret Aker Hayes. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Beatrice Hayes Alexander, Eddie Alza Hayes, Sr., Samuel E. Hayes, Charnchia Hayes Burse. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church but served as a Deacon at Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Armed Forces of the Northwest Georgia Chapter.
He is lovingly survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Emma S. Hayes; sons, Robert (Anna C.) A. Hayes, Ronald (Rachel) Hayes; grandchildren, Crystal (Greg) Zachary, James Smith, Tiffany Hayes, Jessica Hayes Brown, five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren all of Calhoun; brothers, William R. (Martha) Hayes of College Park, Toussaint L. (Joyce) Hayes of Marietta; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Homegoing Service will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church, 275 West Belmont Drive, Calhoun, 30701 with Rev. Torrance Mitchell, Rev. H. D. Caldwell, and Rev. Guy Gainor officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. Interment, Gordon Memorial Garden. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mr. Roland Robert Hayes at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Jacob Ramza
Jacob Daniel Ramza, 18, of Calhoun, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. He was born in Gordon County on October 26, 1999. Jacob was a Senior at Sonoraville High School; he had been accepted to attend Kennesaw State University. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Bryant and David Ramza and a grandmother, Jean Bohannon.
He is survived by his mother, Tracy Sallies and her husband Nolan; his father, Michael Ramza; his brothers and sister, Michael Baker, Kenneth Sallies, and Cassie Ramza; grandmother, Lucy Sheriff Bryant; uncles and aunts, Jamie Ramza and his wife Lynn, Chris Nicholson, Tabitha Roach, and Charity Payne and her husband Joey; and cousins, Madison and Megan Roach, Caylee Payne, and James and Ryan Ramza.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 12 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Luke Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery, with Rev. Kenny Sherriff in charge of graveside rights. Pallbearers serving are Lucas Walraven, Andrew Rademacher, Levi Breeden, Tyler Whitfield, Tyler Cook, and Zack Silvers. Honorary pallbearers are the Sonoraville Class of 2018.
The Ramza family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Instead of flowers, the family has asked that friends make donations toward Jacob’s funeral expenses at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.