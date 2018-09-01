Melvin Greeson
Melvin Eugene Greeson, age 79, died at his Resaca home on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Mr. Greeson was born on Oct. 19, 1938, in Gordon County to Vernon Edward Greeson and Winnie Maude Fowler Greeson. Melvin attended Resaca School before attending and graduating from Calhoun High School in 1957. He was an excellent athlete, playing fast pitch softball, and excelling in basketball and track on the school teams. Greeson attended several Insurance Schools, including the Maryland Casualty School in Baltimore Maryland, the Risk Management School and Government Planning and Infrastructure Program at the University of Georgia and Real Estate Appraisal School at Dalton College.
Greeson was a Spec. 4th Class in the United States Army, serving as a Battalion Dispatcher and License Examiner in Fort Carson, Colorado. Throughout the years, Greeson continued to be a proud American, supporting various political and military efforts. He was a member of the Resaca Masonic Lodge #724 F&AM, as well as the Yaarab Shrine Temple.
Over the past fifty years, Melvin has served on numerous civic and community boards in Resaca, Calhoun, and Gordon County, as well as several appointed positions and elected political offices in the area, including his service as the President of the Coosa Valley Area Planning and Development Association, the Gordon County Optimist Club, and the Vice Chairman of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
As the owner of Greeson Insurance Agency in Calhoun, Melvin continually built relationships with people of all walks of life, always sharing his faith, as well as his thoughts on politics, his golf game, and life in general with those who crossed his path.
Mr. Greeson was a member of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents and the Georgia Independent Insurance Agents. He also belonged to the Georgia Insurance Agent’s Alliance, as well as the Trusted Choice Network of Independent Insurance Agents.
Melvin Greeson was formerly a member of Maranatha Baptist Church of Calhoun for more than 40 years, teaching Sunday School, leading Bible Studies, and serving on numerous Church Committees. He loved the Lord and spent countless hours reading and studying God’s word, and putting those words into action in his daily life. Greeson was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church in Calhoun, where he currently served as a Deacon, the Assistant Church Treasurer, and a member of the Finance Committee.
Greeson was an avid golfer, enjoying time on the links with his friends and family. He also enjoyed relaxing on the water, spending many summer days at their houseboat on Lake Allatoona. Whether it was teaching his nieces and nephews how to waterski, fishing in a hidden cove, grilling out, or simply spending time with family and friends, Greeson was always savoring moments with those he loved.
Melvin also had a love for travel, especially a trip “out west” through the Rocky Mountains. As a result of his love for people and treasured memories, Melvin was often behind the lens of one of his many cameras, capturing special moments through videos and photographs.
Melvin was a loving husband to his wife, Pat, for more than 56 years. Although he never had children of his own, Melvin showed a father’s love to countless children whom he coached through local sports programs, as well as his many nieces and nephews who adoringly referred to him as “Uncle Melvin.” Each of those family members enjoyed spending time with him, savoring quality moments as he was never too busy for a phone call or a visit - even if it meant driving hundreds of miles to attend a ball game, a graduation or honors event, a wedding ceremony, or the birth of a precious new life.
Mr. Greeson was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Patterson Greeson; parents, Vernon and Winnie Greeson; an infant brother, Lloyd Greeson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas “Ed” and Ethel Patterson, a brother-in-law, Lee Dell Gravitt, and a nephew, Kevin Greeson. He is survived by his sister, Ms. Lee Dell (Patsy) Gravitt; and brother, Mr. Robert (Elaine) Greeson. He is also survived by four nephews, three nieces, numerous great nieces and nephews, as well as several great-great nieces and nephews.
The family received friends in the sanctuary of Heritage Baptist Church in Calhoun from 3 -5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, with the funeral service following at 5 p.m. Rev. Brent Davis will be officiating and various family members sharing special memories. A private family burial was held at Chandler Cemetery in Calhoun with Rev. Randy Gravitt in charge of graveside rites.
Pallbearers serving included: Christopher Gravitt, Randy Gravitt, Ryan Gravitt, Chad Greeson, Eddie Greeson, Gene Greeson, Stanley Shafer, and Kyle Shafer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Building Fund at Heritage Baptist Church of Calhoun.
Thomas Funeral Home of Calhoun is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd Payne
Floyd Thomas Payne, age 82, of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at his residence.
Floyd was born on July 23, 1936 in Floyd County to the late Elijah Payne and Mary Bell Payne. In addition to his parents, Floyd was also preceded in death by: his brothers, Rusty Payne, James Payne, and Joe Payne; and sisters, Elizabeth McDonald, Sara Jane Johns, and Christine Stanley. He attended Fellowship Baptist Church of Plainville. Prior to retirement, Floyd worked as a guard for Peachtree Security.
Floyd is survived by his four sons, Jerome Payne and his wife Lynda Wheat of Resaca, Thomas Payne and his wife Tina Lynn of Adairsville, Jeffery Payne and his wife Tonya of Calhoun, and Anthony Payne of Calhoun; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Kirby officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include: Jerome Payne, Thomas Payne, Shannon Payne, Brandon Rogers, Tommy Payne, and Lamar Walraven.
The family received friends on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Floyd Thomas Payne, age 82 of Calhoun.
Mark Fullerton
Mark K. Fullerton, age 49, passed away on Aug. 7, 2018 after a severe stroke. He was employed by Phoenix Chemicals, Inc., Calhoun. Mark was an avid hunter, longbow maker and aerobatic pilot. He was a team member of the 2014, 2016 and 2018 U. S. Advanced Aerobatics team. Mark was President of the local aerobatic EAA Chapter and Past President of the IAC Chapter 3. Many people of the Calhoun area may remember seeing his orange and red plane doing aerobatics in the evening sky. Mark’s passion was flying. He encouraged others to become flying enthusiasts as a pilot or to become a better pilot.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Fullerton. He is survived by his mother, Vera Ker; step-father Houston C. Ker; brother Marlin Fullerton; uncles Frank Underwood, Bruce Fullerton; aunt Gloria Fullerton and several cousins. Mark is also survived by his Phoenix Chemical, Inc. work family, his aerobatic flying family and his Tom B. David Airport CLZ family of Calhoun, Georgia.
A memorial service for Mark will be held at the Tom B. David Airport CLZ on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. EDS. Ashes will be laid to rest in the Diamond Cemetery, Diamond, Missouri.
Jean Anne Thorman
Jean Anne Thorman, of Fairmount, passed away Aug. 25, 2018 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mildred Storck Kaiser both of Belleville, Illinois; a brother, John Kaiser and a son, Ronald J. Thorman (Debbie). She is survived by her husband, Ronald Thorman; sons Steve Thorman (Kathleen), Thomas Thorman (Nikola), and Joern Thorman (Debbie). She also had 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Visitation is planned for Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 from 1 - 3 p.m. with a funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Canton Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in the cemetery of Macedonia Memorial Park.
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements for Jean Anne Thorman.
Connie Long
Connie Lynne Burnette Long, 65, of Plainville, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, following a brief illness.
Born in Dalton, she is survived by her son, Andy Long, of Plainville; sisters, Norma Jackson of Dalton, Betty (Robert) Collins of Calhoun, Wanda (Steve) Simpson of Wayne City, Ill., and Thera Kinney of Eton; and brothers, David (Rilla) Burnette of Calhoun, Kenneth (Juanita) Burnette, Winfred (Dimple) Burnette, Nathan (Donna) Burnette, all of Dalton, and Clay Burnette of Columbia, S.C. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVon Long; parents, Marion Davis and Annie Mae Pilcher Burnette; brothers, Bobby and Coleman; and sister, Barbara.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
A private graveside service is scheduled for a later date.
Thelma Benner
Thelma Jean Benner, age 86, of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 in Calhoun Health Care.
Thelma was born on April 18, 1932 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to the late Adam Yordy and Ruth Naomi Yeagley Yordy. In addition to her parents, Thelma was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lynette Benner. Thelma served as a compassionate and loving nurse for over 30 years.
Thelma is survived by four sons, Lester Benner and his wife Ruth, Richard Benner and his wife Donna, Steven and his wife Emma, Timothy and his wife Kathy; daughter, Victoria Choate and her husband Jessie; two sisters, Arlean Watson and Olena Boyer; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren also survive.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Thelma Jean Benner, age 86 of Calhoun.
Marie Beck
Frances Marie Beck, 77, of Calhoun, died at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 following a sudden illness. Marie was born in Dahlonega on Oct. 5, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Annie Seabolt Lingerfelt. Her husband, Lamar Beck, also preceded her in death in 2014.
Marie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Missy Beck Burrow and her husband, Kevin, and Dana Beck Holland and her husband, David; her grandchildren, Kayla Holland, Garrett Holland, and Tyler Burrow; her great-granddaughters, Khloe Holland and Jazlyn Holland; her brother and sister-in-law, Freddy and Pam Lingerfelt; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Leon Moss, Joyce Waters, Adean and Johnny Burnette, and Ellen and Ed Handte; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The Beck family will greet friends on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 from noon until 1 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Rev. David Holland will officiate. To honor her wishes, Marie’s body was cremated.
