Roger Cantrell
Roger Allen Cantrell, 45, of Calhoun, departed this life early Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, 2018 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 28, 1973 in Missouri, a son of the late Steve Cantrell and Deborah Redd. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by two uncles, David and Anthony Raines.
Roger is survived by his daughters Katlynn Cantrell and Jessica Cantrell; son, Corey Redd of Adairsville; grandchildren, Izic and Morgan Freeman, and Ella Vancott; brothers, Randy Cantrell and Ricky Williams both of Adairsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Roger’s family received friends on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 from 4 until 9 p.m. at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home. To fulfill Roger’s wishes, after the visitation he will be cremated.
Venette Verhine
Ms. Lillie Venette “Ven” Verhine, age 49, of White, Georgia, departed this life Saturday Sept. 1, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Ven was born March 2, 1969 in Marietta, a daughter of the late Walter Lee Broadus “Pete” and Geraldine Ponders Verhine, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her sisters and brother-in-law, Debra “Debbie” and Horace Norrell, Kathy Weeks, sister-in-law, Terry Verhine and a son-in-law, Ty Brawner.
Ven was a 1987 graduate of Cass High School and received an associate degree in computers and business from Georgia Highland College. She worked for many years as a telemarketer at Spinnaker Telecom Services.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Stiles; grandchildren, Shania Brawner, Tytan Brawner and Tyvan Brawner; brother, Walter Lee Broadus Verhine, Jr. all of White; sister and brother-in-law, Pebbles and Doug Nichols of Rydal; special companion, Danny Woody and his daughters, Jennifer Peek and Hope Woody; nieces and nephews, Chris Verhine, Jerica and Jason Miller, Josh Verhine, Ryan and Elizabeth Verhine, Albert Weeks, Roxie Weeks and Roman Quick, Elijah and Kriston Weeks, Victoria and Donald Riley and Kenny Nichols; great nieces and great nephews, Donavan Verhine, Israel Cochran, C.J. Miller, Mattie Grace Miller, Isabell Verhine and Anely Verhine; her special four legged friends, her Pomeranians, Bear and Kensi; several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Service to celebrate the life of Ms. Lillie Venette “Ven” Verhine was held Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Josh James officiating. Interment followed in the Millers Chapel Methodist Full Gospel Church Cemetery with her family and close friends serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday until the service hour.
Bonnie Talley
Bonnie Lee Baugh Talley, 80, of Calhoun, died at her home on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, following several months of declining health. Bonnie was born in Gordon County on Dec. 24, 1937. She was the daughter of the late James Quillian and Bonnie Lucille Baugh; her brother, Donald Baugh, also preceded her in death. For twenty-seven years, Bonnie was the Deputy Clerk of the Criminal Division of the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Courts office.
Bonnie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kita and Dickie Bone, Lanita and Steve Cagle, and Belina and Dan Bramblett; her grandchildren, Josh Bone, Allison Hall, Seth Bone, Leah Houck, Alex Browning, Griffin Bramblett, and Daniele Bramblett; her sister, Edna Baugh; her brother, Billy Baugh; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Barbara Scott; her brother-in-law, Howard Talley; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The Talley family received friends on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service followed the visitation on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Rev. Jody Cagle will officiate. Burial followed the service at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Bone, Seth Bone, Alex Browning, Griffin Bramblett, Anthony Gallman, and Joe Taylor.
Jeanette Worsham
Alice Jeanette Worsham, age 82, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 in Gordon Health Care.
Jeanette was born on June 4, 1936 in Polk County to the late Jack White and Sarah Grimes White. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was also preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas David Worsham; two brothers, J.W. White and Tommy White; three sisters, Opal Benefield, Alma Rice, and Kathy Cantrell; and grandson, Brandon Harrison. Jeanette was a member of South Calhoun Baptist Church since 1994. Prior to retirement, she worked for Mohawk Industries for over 39 years, and later worked for Walmart. Jeanette loved her family and friends.
Jeanette is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, David and LaRana Worsham of Calhoun; six daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Gary Horton of Ringgold, Barbara Greeson of Adairsville, Sarah and Charles Henderson of Chatsworth, Frances Burchett of Calhoun, Nancy Harrison of Calhoun, and Phyllis Rogers of Calhoun; two brothers, James White and Willis White; four sisters, Letha Oakes, Kay McCarley, Ann Goss, and Michelle Baird; eighteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Kent Thomas and Reverend Gary Bowman officiating. Interment followed in Gordon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Randall Payne in charge of graveside rites. Pallbearers serving included: Jason Culberson, Jeremy Culberson, Jamie Payne, Neil Payne, Chris Henderson, Derrick Henderson, Jarred Harrison, Thomas Worsham, Jacob Worsham, and Keith Payne.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 5 until 9 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Infant Lydia Wright
Infant Lydia Ann Wright, of Calhoun, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at Floyd Hospital.
Survivors include her parents, Bradley and Stephanie Wright; her brother, Elliot Michael Wright; grandparents, Mark and Judy Nance, Patricia and Michael Wright, and Manda and Bruce Cudd; uncles and aunts, Eric Townsend and Christa Talley, James and Heather Kilpatrick, Tiffany Nance, Dann and Kayla Wright, and Kiesha Cudd; and several cousins.
A private visitation and funeral will be held from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Kenneth Wable
Kenneth Wable, 73, of Calhoun passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Pruitt Health Nursing Home in Lafayette. He never met anyone he couldn’t make laugh. Through his many services to the community over the years, as well as the many people he helped, to the many business ventures he always went after, and the close family of truck drivers he built for his family all his life. He will be missed dearly and remembered kindly for his heart that never let him stop giving.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Junior Wable and son, Kenneth Jeffery Wable who will finally have his Son and Father once again in heaven.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Lee Wable 98; his wife Peggy Eileen Wable. He had three children, Karrie Lashane Wable, Daughter, Karla Jennifer Harrison, daughter, Brandon Neal Harrison, Son-in-law. He had three grandchildren Brooke Michelle Wable, Austin Dale Meadows, and Hailey Elizabeth Bramlett. He is also survived by his siblings Brenda Roper, sister and Noel Roper brother-in-law, Sam Wable, brother and Gale Wable sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Friday, Sept. 7 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at Max Brannon and Sons on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
Donations are being accepted and are greatly appreciated. Kenneth’s daughter, Jennifer, has a special request to record a short video of yourself telling a memorable story about her dad to leave his grandchildren. You can email the videos to Lincolnwoman@comcast.net.
The family would like to thank everyone in advance for all the kindness and support that has been given to our family. We will also be holding a Memorial Ceremony at Paradise Dragstrip. Details will be released at a later date and time. Thank you all.
Ruby Brumlow
Ms. Ruby Brumlow, 76, of Ranger, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at the Gordon Hospital in Calhoun. Ruby was born Dec. 6, 1941 in Calhoun, the youngest of eleven children born to the late John Henry and Bell Lenning Mulkey. She was also preceded in death by the father of her son, Charles Bradley Franklin and sisters, Marie Roe, Nina Jo Mulkey, Lora Bell Mulkey, Mayzell Pratt, Lenelle Mulkey, and brothers, Charles Mulkey, John Derwood Mulkey and Doyle Mulkey.
Ruby was a 1964 graduate of Fairmount High School and worked many years at Georgia Textile and Newmark Rug/Mohawk Industries. Ruby was a lifelong member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Ranger, Georgia. Ruby was a spitfire, who was a loving caring and giving person. She loved to share and was always concerned about the welfare of others.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Courtney Franklin; grandchildren, Tiffany Franklin, Kirstin and James Rogers, Hunter Franklin and Aniston Franklin all of Calhoun, GA; brother, Bobby and Jean Mulkey of Delta, AL; sister, Katherine Henson of Ranger, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Ruby Brumlow were held Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Kenny Rogers and Reverend Alex Lawhon officiating. She was laid to rest in the church cemetery with Donnie Mulkey, Jeremy Collis, Jamie Collis, James Cornette, Hunter Franklin and Neal Edmonds serving as pallbearers. Music was provided by Shanna Lawhon.
The family received friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday until the service hour.
Gene Callaway
Gene Callaway, 63, of Dalton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. He was born in Gordon County on Dec. 12, 1954, son of the late P.R. and Virginia Adams Callaway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Callaway.
Gene worked for many years at World Carpet, and then Dorset Industries.
Survivors include his brothers and sister-in-law, Ricky Callaway, and Randy and April Callaway; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Robert Stinson; uncles and aunts, Lohnny Callaway, Vernon Adams, Inez Pierce, and Ruby Dean; and special friends, Mrs. Bonnie Bailey and Bradford Russell.
Services to honor the life of Gene Callaway will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Donnie Matilla and Bradford Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Old Sugar Valley UMC Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Wesley Stinson, R.L. Callaway, Carl Callaway, Lee Callaway, Jason Serritt, Bradley Partion, and Aaron Thomas.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 7 from 5 until 8 p.m.
