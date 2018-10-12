Bowman, Marguerite Jean
Marguerite Jean Bowman, 85, of Calhoun, died Monday, October 8, 2018 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living. She was born in Whitfield County on May 12, 1933, daughter of the late Homer Lee and Edna Spencer Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Bruce Bowman in 2006; and her siblings, Hazel Gentry, Lois Cagle, Noel Cook, Ned Cook, Ann Laura Stanley, Fornadia Cook, and W.A. Cook.
Mrs. Bowman was a member and past President of Hillhouse Garden Club. She loved gardening and traveling with friends. She was a member of Belmont Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Jim Frazee, and Kathy and Kenneth Ingle, all of Calhoun; a sister, Betty Sue Cook of Dalton; her grandchildren, Josh (Sarah) McEntire of Cartersville, and Kim (Shawn) Brown of Calhoun; and great-grandchildren, Jack Brown and Molly McEntire.
Services to honor the life of Marguerite Jean Bowman will be held Thursday, October 11th at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. John Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 10th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Marguerite Jean Bowman are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Burton, Wallace Eric ‘Ricky’
Wallace Eric "Ricky" Burton, age 69, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina and formerly of Calhoun died Monday, October 8, 2018 in the New Hanover Medical Center of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Ricky was born in Calhoun on May 8, 1949, a son of Dixie Norris Burton and the late Wallace L. Burton. He had made his home in Carolina Beach for 15 years, and he was formerly employed by Mohawk Industries as a sales representative. Ricky was an alumnus of Calhoun High School, Class of 1967, and an alumnus of West Georgia College, Class of 1971. He served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve. While living in Calhoun, he attended the First Baptist Church.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Buffy" Junkin Burton of Carolina Beach; mother, Dixie N. Burton of Calhoun; one son, Christopher Wallace Burton of Woodstock, Georgia; daughter, Leslie B. McIntosh and her husband, Drew of Wilmington; two brothers, Mickey Burton and his wife, Jane of Rosell, Georgia, David Burton and his wife Cindy of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Abigail, Warren and Andy.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon, Monday, October 15 at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. The Burton family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour.
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Wallace Eric "Ricky" Burton formerly of Calhoun.
Hooper, Barbara Joyce
Barbara Joyce Hooper, 70, of Calhoun died September 25, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on February 25, 1948, daughter of the late Walter and Frances Greeson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Greeson; a daughter, Lisa Jane Stafford; grandchildren, Christopher Shaun Carroll, Paisley Shaun Carroll, and Emily Grace Carroll; and a best friend, Carl Stafford.
Mrs. Hooper was a loving lady, who everyone knew as Nanny. To know her is to lover her. She loved her dogs. She was a strong woman with a big heart. She was a member of Church of Christ in Resaca. Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Carlena Stafford, and Sandy and Bryan Dawkins; grandchildren, Brandie & Danny Carroll, Leighanna & Robbie Shoemaker, Courtney Hooper, Brittney & Michael Knight, Kiersten Bates, Perry Seritt, Corey & Angelica Seritt, and Anthony Seritt; great grandchildren, Isaiah Watters, Romin Seritt, Issac Dacus, Eli Seritt, Ian Dacus, Huston Seritt, Madison Watters, Ivey Dacus, Lisa Shoemaker, Brandie Ellison, Joslyn Isabella, Melissa Jones, Bryleigh Dawkins, Jaiden Lackey, Irene Seritt, Ava Seritt, and Phenlope Seritt.
Mrs. Hooper was cremated and there will be no services at this time. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Johnson, Bruce
Bruce Johnson also known as Murdock passed away Wednesday October 3rd.
He left behind his partner Teresa Ray and two God children Ansley and Adysen. He also left behind 2 sisters Patricia Addison and Victoria Wright, and one brother Timothy Johnson.
Our family would like to celebrate the life of the man with the biggest heart ever, on Saturday October 13th at the pavilion in the Calhoun Recreation Department between 2pm and 5pm. Please bring a covered dish and your pictures along with your best Bruce stories with you. Let the celebration begin.
To honor his wishes, Bruce’s body was cremated. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Mulkey, Larry Sylvester
Mr. Larry Sylvester Mulkey, age 77, from Calhoun, GA, passed away peacefully September 30, 2018, at his residence in Bartow County.
Larry was born in Calhoun, Georgia, on May 19, 1941, son of the late Delma Mulkey and Myrtle Bowen Roberson. Larry was a beloved father and husband, His laugh was contagious, his generosity to those around him was endless. Every moment spent together was an opportunity for a cherished memory in the hearts of his family and loved ones. In moments of despair, he was there to lend a helping hand. He was the dreamer with a plan. His daughters and family were his entire world and without doubt his most proud accomplishment. Larry viewed the world from a set of eyes that were quick to overlook the negative and see the best in everyone around. He touched so many lives. His absence will be felt by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, Jerry Mulkey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Gloria Mulkey; children, Susan and Jay Hahn, Traci and Wade Holbert, Tina and Russell Mathis, Tiffany and Mark Plaster, Michael Boyd, Cheryl and Tony Reeves, and Cindy and Greg Hight; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 4:00 PM at the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville The family will receive friends Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Larry Sylvester Mulkey.