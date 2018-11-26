Evans, Eva Elaine
On Saturday, November 17, 2017, the gates of heaven swung open to welcome home a special angel. The Lord proclaimed "well done thou good and faithful servant, enter in and rest in my bosom. Your trials are over, and your pain is ended." Heaven is a brighter place today. This earth is a bit darker. Eva Elaine Evans, age 77, now rests triumphantly in victory in the arms of our beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She showed us how to love without boundaries and challenged us to open our eyes to new possibilities. She loved unconditionally and gave with all her being and heart. Memories of her generosity and compassion comfort and sustain the painful void of her absence.
Eva Elaine Evans was a lifetime resident of Floyd County and the Rosedale Community and at the time of her passing was the longest running member of the New Hope Baptist Church of Rosedale. Elaine traveled and presented God's message in song for 17 years with her husband and the Crossroad Road Singers, a southern gospel group the she and her husband, Charles, formed in the early 1980's.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Charles L. Evans, whom she married on April 1, 1956; one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Mike Smoker, of Sugar Valley, GA; one grandson, much loved and adored Joshua Smoker and his wife, Nicole, of Marietta, GA; two sisters, Pat Courson and Barbara Falls; three brothers, Richard Ables, Jerry Ables and Tommy Ables. A host of nieces and nephews along with a "precious granddaughter", B.J. Huckaby, also survive.
In keeping with Elaine's wishes, she will be cremated, and no memorial service is scheduled.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eva Elaine Evans.
Ingle Jr., Robert Lee ‘Bobby’
Robert Lee "Bobby" Ingle, Jr., age 64 of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at his residence.
Bobby was born on November 15, 1954 in Floyd County to the late Robert Lee Ingle, Sr. and Laverne Stairett Ingle. He was a member of the Calhoun First Baptist Church. Bobby was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1972, where he was a member of the Marching Band. He worked for John Anderson Heating and Air with over 25 years of service. The last few years of his life, he worked at Thurston's Cafe. Bobby loved music and could play any instrument.
Bobby is survived by: his sister, Karen Ingle Parrott and her husband, Russell of Calhoun; nieces and nephews, Erik Offutt, Kacee Currence and her husband John, Shane Parrott and his wife Resa, and Jason Parrott and his wife Misty all of Calhoun; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Ella Offutt, Kole Offutt, Matthew Parrott, Grace Parrott, Tyson Parrott, and Drew Parrott.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, November 24th at 12 noon from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Shane Parrott officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 AM until the service hour at 12 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Bobby, be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Robert Lee "Bobby" Ingle, Jr., age 64 of Calhoun.
King IV, Augustus Rawson ‘Bubba’
Augustus Rawson "Bubba" King, IV, age of 49 of Cartersville, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Cartersville Medical Center.
Rawson was born on October 19, 1969 in Cobb County, GA to Marguerite Faw King and the late Augustus Rawson King, III. In addition to his father, Rawson was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lewis and Marguerite Faw. Rawson was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1987, where he played on the football team with jersey number 79. He was a Civil War Buff and an automobile enthusiast. He was of the Methodist Faith.
Rawson is survived by: his wife of 7 years, Jennifer White King of Cartersville; his mother, Marguerite King of Acworth; son, Augustus Rawson "Gus" King, V of Tennessee; and sister, Sarah King of California.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, November 24th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery with Tommy Reddick, Randy Reddick, Chris Cochran, and Shane Glover serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Augustus Rawson "Bubba" King, IV, age 49 of Cartersville.
Webster, Garrett Daniel
Garrett Daniel Webster, who grew up in Calhoun, Georgia, passed away on October 1, 2018 in Golden, Colorado, at the age of 30.
His ashes were interred on October 13 at Seven Stones Botanical Gardens Cemetery in Littleton, Colorado. Family and friends attended the service where they remembered Garrett with stories of how his life added love and joy to their lives.
Their stories recalled Garrett’s passion for soccer, traveling, concerts, and skiing in the Colorado Rockies. He is lovingly missed by his friends, his girlfriend Meg, his ever-present dog Hudson, his parents Tom and Terry, and his sister Katie.