Mary Tipton
Mary Margaret (Huerter) Tipton, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 8, 2018, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, Iowa, Father Mark Kwenin presiding. Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. and a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial at a later date at Fain Cemetery in Calhoun, Georgia, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and son.
Mary was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Kelly, Kansas, the daughter of Lawrence and Radegunda (Enneking) Huerter. She graduated from Anamosa High School in 1955. On July 20, 1957, Mary was united in marriage to Daniel L. Tipton in Anamosa, Iowa. She worked in the health care field for many years in Moline, Illinois and Calhoun, Georgia. Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion and the Women’s Connection. While living in Calhoun, Georgia, Mary was a member of St. Clements Catholic Church and was involved with St. Vincent De Paul. Mary enjoyed regular gatherings with her Anamosa High School classmates. She also enjoyed cooking, trying new recipes, traveling, camping, boating, playing cards, reading, and working in her flower gardens. Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother who always loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Garry (Kathy) Tipton of Tampa, Florida, and Renee (Bret) Spars of Marion; siblings, JoAnn (CJ) Kehoe of Monticello, Iowa, Monica Crandall of Anamosa, Iowa, and Larry (Trudy) Huerter of Anamosa; grandchildren, Kayla and Amanda Spars, and Daniel and Tyler Tipton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel L. Tipton in 2008; and son, Danny C. Tipton in 1993.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon, and the Essence of Life Hospice Team. A special thank you to Dina, Dawn, Sarah, and Molly for the care given to Mary during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be donated in her memory to a charity of Mary’s choice.
Shelia White
Mrs. Shelia Wynette Childs White, 63, of the Red Bud Community, died on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
She was born in Murray County on July 23, 1954, daughter of the late Neal Wallace Childs and Lois Maebelle Dixon Childs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Doris Ross and a brother, Jerry Wallace Childs; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara Pledger and her husband Frank, Charlotte Shaw and her husband Charles, Infant Kate White, Jerry White, Ray Dutton.
Shelia was a loving, kind, compassionate friend and loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, crocheting, cooking and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of the 1972 graduating class of Red Bud High School, a cosmetologist for 39 years and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church, Fellowship Couples Sunday School Class and the Belmont Baptist Church Quilting Group.
Survivors include her husband, Donny White, to whom she would have been married to for 44 years on May 18; daughters, Amy White Beason and her husband, Kollin, and Erin White Cochran and her husband, Joey; grandchildren, Cole, Ty, Ella Claire, Mia, McKenna, and Leo; sister, Wanda Childs Hollis Scott and her husband David; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rev. George Ross, Carolyn Childs, Joan Dutton, Joy Dutton and her husband Johnny, JoAnne White; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.
A funeral service for Shelia Childs White will be held Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Williams, Rev. William Roberts, Rev. Joel Southerland and Rev. George Ross officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Cory Hollis, Eli Scott, Brock Scott, Bryan Childs, Lou White and Bryant White.
The family asks that flowers be omitted and contributions be made in Shelia’s memory to The Beautiful You Program at Harris Radiation Center, c/o Gordon Hospital, 1035 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, GA 30701. Condolences may be expressed and the guest book signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com .
The funeral arrangements for Shelia Childs White are under the care and direction of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
James Lawson
Mr. “James” Joseph Lawson, age 76, of Rocky Face, departed this life Tuesday, May 8 at his home. He was known as “Wessel” by his work friends.
James was born in Lee County, Virginia, June 8, 1941 to the late Willie David and Mollie Catherine Johnson Lawson. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Andrew, Ed, Lee, George, John M. and Elmer Lawson.
He was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a big collector of rings and watches.
James is survived by his loving wife, who he would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this year, Linda Faye Adams Lawson, to whom he was married on June 10, 1983, of Rocky Face; sons, Jacob Lane and Ashley Henderson Lawson of Lafayette, David Lawson of Chatsworth; daughters, Lisa Waters of Chatsworth, Kathy Fowler and Chad Roberts of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Drew Fowler, Tori Stewart, Drake Fowler, Kaitlyn Fowler, Derrick Fowler, Tristen Roberts, Josh Waters and Jason Waters; great-grandchildren, Kayden Fowler, Conner Fugate, Brantley Fowler, Jadence Fowler, Jayston Fowler, and Waylon Fowler; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Kenneth Atkins of Big Stone Gap, Va., Linda and Jerry Bowen of VA, Rosetta Ridley of Dalton, Mary Miles of Virginia; brothers and sister-in-law, William Lawson of Virginia, Sherman and Gail Lawson of Chatsworth; several nieces, nephews, and other family also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of James Lawson will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Paul Armstrong officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ponders Whitfield Memorial Gardens. Derrick Fowler, Donnie Lawson, Tim Lawson, Chad Roberts, Brian Lawson, Woody Lawson, and Raymond Tate will be honored to serve as pallbearers.
Friends visited with the Lawson family on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Ponders Melrose Chapel between the hours of 4 until 9 p.m.
