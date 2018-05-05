Mary Faye Gallman
Mary Faye Gallman, 85, of Calhoun, died Monday, April 30, 2018 at Gordon Health Care, following several weeks of declining health. She was born in Gordon County on July 14, 1932, daughter of the late Willie and Emma Brannon Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clarence Gallman; her daughter, Sandra Wyatt; and her sister, Virginia Gilbert.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Janice Gallman; a brother, Douglas Gilbert; grandchildren, Anita Langston, Mitchell Gallman, Brandy Roden, and Nathan Wyatt; step-grandchildren, Eddie Fair and Christa Talley; five great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and two step-great great grandchildren.
Services to honor the life of Mary Faye Gallman was held Thursday, May 3, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Terry Timms, Rev. Stephen Cochran and Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment followed in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving included Nathan Wyatt, Mitch Gallman, Eddie Fair, David Langston, Zevin Gilbert, Phillip Gilbert and Mark Gilbert.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 2, from 5 until 8 p.m.
A special thanks from the family goes to Gordon Health Care for their kindness and care given to Mrs. Gallman.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mary Faye Gallman are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.